Out and About — March 2026

× Expand photograph by evan zimmerman / orpheum theatre Marty McFly meets Dr. Brown in the Orpheum's production of Back to the Future.

DRUM TAO The world-renowned drum group showcases their talent with Wadaiko drums, Japanese flutes and harps, and brilliantly unique performances. Germantown Performing Arts Center, March 1, 3 p.m.

LUNAR NEW YEAR TASTING Enjoy the taste of the Lunar New Year with good food, music, and lion dances. Brooks Museum of Art, March 3, 6 p.m.

THE LAWRENCE GRADUATE BAYREUTH TUBEN QUINTENT This LGBTQ quintet combines tuba, song, and dance to bring you inventive performances. Crosstown Arts Green Room, March 3, 7:30 p.m.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Welcome a beloved classic hit to the stage and join Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and their famous Delorean in a journey through time. Orpheum Theater, March 3-8.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES BASKETBALL March 4 vs. Portland, March 7 vs. L.A. Clippers, March 12 vs. Dallas, March 18 vs. New York, March 20 vs. Boston, March 25 vs. San Antonio, March 27 vs. Houston, March 28 vs. Chicago, March 30 vs. Phoenix. FedEx Forum

STORYFEST Students from Middle College High School join forces with the Orpheum Theater Group to share original performances. Halloran Center for Performing Arts and Education, March 4, 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS TIGERS BASKETBALL March 5 vs. USF. FedExForum

PRETTY LITTLE ROOM Set in a 19th-century asylum, this opera is based on the true (and tragic) love story of Alice Mitchell and Freda Ward. Crosstown Theater, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

THE ORCHESTRA UNPLUGGED: WHO WAS GUSTAV MAHLER? The Memphis Symphony Orchestra and the Orpheum Theater Group collaborate to explore the work of composer Gustav Mahler. Halloran Center for Performing Arts and Education, March 6, 7:30 p.m.

Expand photograph courtesy of dixon gallery and gardens Women in the Arts at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

WOMEN IN THE ARTS Celebrate the importance of women in the arts with this series of talks, artist markets, and performances. Dixon Gallery and Gardens, March 7, 10 a.m.

CARLENE CARTER Grammy-nominated country music artist Carlene Carter takes the stage. Bartlett Performing Arts Center, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

RECENT FUTURE + GENERAL LABOR Two genre-blending artists transform the night with their merger of synth-punk, techno, and industrial music. Crosstown Arts Green Room, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

ONE ENCHANTED EVENING: A NIGHT OF MAGIC, MYSTERY, AND SONG FEATURING JOE M. TURNER Magician, mentalist, and musician Joe M. Turner astounds and mystifies audiences in a mix of magic and music. The Peabody, March 7, 7 p.m.

BANANABALL A baseball experience unlike any other. Think Harlem Globetrotters, but with bats and mitts. AutoZone Park, March 7-8.

AMERICAN MOSAIC WITH LINNAEA BROPHY Celebrate 250 years of American classical compositions with the Germantown Symphony Orchestra and violinist Linnaea Brophy. Germantown Performing Arts Center, March 8, 2 p.m.

THE CITY OF TOMORROW: A TOWN HALL This woodwind quintet confronts social issues through their music. Crosstown Arts Green Room, March 11, 7:30 p.m.

SPEAKER GIRL, JOYBOMB, AND SUNWEIGHT These bands’ blends of pop-punk, electronic, and indie rock offer a glimpse into Memphis’ alternative scene. Crosstown Arts Green Room, March 13, 7:30 p.m.

Expand photograph by daniel lynn Grind City Coffee Xpo

GRIND CITY COFFEE XPO Explore the diverse flavors, brews, and culture of Memphis’ coffee scene. Crosstown Concourse, March 14, 9 a.m.

BAKITHI KUMALO AND THE SOUTH AFRICAN ALL-STARS Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Bakithi Kumalo brings Paul Simon’s Graceland album back to the stage. Halloran Center for Performing Arts and Education, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

THE HOT SARDINES This NYC-based jazz band brings its talent down South to revive decades-old jazz tunes. Germantown Performing Arts Center, March 14, 8 p.m.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY LITERARY SALON Don your green clothes and learn about traditional Irish plays and verse from the Irish Literary Revival. Tabor Stage, Tennessee Shakespeare Company, March 15, 7 p.m.

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO Explore the sounds of isiscathamiya through performances by this Grammy-nominated group of South African singers. Germantown Performing Arts Center, March 20, 8 p.m.

ROBERT EARL KEEN Country music artist Robert Earl Keen explores a new chapter with his return to the stage. Germantown Performing Arts Center, March 21, 7:30 p.m.

NATE BARGATZE: BIG DUMB EYES WORLD TOUR Chuckle your way through a night of “good, clean, funny” comedy by Nate Bargatze. FedExForum, March 26, 7 p.m.

SOUND FUZION This pop ensemble from the University of Memphis plays across genres, including R&B, jazz, alternative, and country. Crosstown Arts Green Room, March 26, 7:30 p.m.

EVERGREEN SOUND SESSIONS: LJ1S AND BRANDON BLVD This series spotlighting talent in Memphis brings producer LJ1S and musician Brandon Blvd to the stage. Crosstown Arts Green Room, March 27, 7:30 p.m.

FLAMENCO VIVA CARLOTA SANTANA Get swept away in the spirited art of flamenco performed by the Flamenco Viva Carlota Santana Company. Buckman Performing Arts Center, March 27, 7 p.m.

BRAZIL BY NIGHT Explore the cuisine, music, and dances of Brazil in this night of performances by the Collage Dance Collective and Iris Collective. FedEx Event Center, March 28, 7 p.m.

VERDI’S REQUIEM Experience the traditional melodies of Verdi’s Requiem through a quartet of vocalists from Opera Memphis. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

JEFF ALLEN Comedian Jeff Allen brings sets packed with wit, clean comedy, inspirational stories, and charm. Bartlett Performing Arts Center, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

CHINESE COLLECTION DUB EMBASSY The CCDE combines reggae, dancehall, ska, and Afrobeat to create a sound and style unapologetically Memphian. Crosstown Arts Green Room, March 28, 7:30 p.m.