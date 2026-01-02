Out and About in Memphis — January 2026

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MEMPHIS ZOO

LANTERN FESTIVAL

The inaugural Lantern Festival promises a one-of-a-kind holiday light experience, featuring more than 60 larger-than-life illuminated fixtures. Memphis Zoo, select nights through February 1

AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL

The University of Cincinnati battles the U.S. Naval Academy in this annual matchup. Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, January 2

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES BASKETBALL

FedExForum. Jan. 6 vs. San Antonio, Jan. 7 vs. Phoenix, Jan. 9 vs. Oklahoma City, Jan. 11 vs. Brooklyn, Jan. 18 vs. Orlando, Jan. 21 vs. Atlanta, Jan. 23 vs. New Orleans, Jan. 25 vs. Denver, Jan. 28 vs. Charlotte, Jan. 31 vs. Minnesota.

SEX/WORK

A 30-year-old virgin, an escort, an aging conservative news anchor, and a stripper all desperately pursue what it means to be a woman on their own terms. Playhouse on the Square, January 9-25

THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN

Get ready for a night packed with Motown’s biggest hits and unforgettable energy. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, January 10, 7:30 p.m.

“ROGER ALLEN CLEAVES: A WORLD ON FIRE”

Memphian Roger Allan Cleaves explores community, immigration, and celebratory rituals. Dixon Gallery & Gardens, January 11–April 12

MEMPHIS TIGERS BASKETBALL

FedExForum. Jan. 14 vs. Temple, Jan. 18 vs. UTSA, Jan. 29 vs. FAU.

MEMPHIS SONGWRITERS SERIES HOSTED BY MARK EDGAR STUART

Celebrate the art of songwriting and the inspiration behind the music. Halloran Centre, January 15, 7 p.m.

Expand Photograph courtesy science of beer / pink palace museum Science of Beer Pick 6, Pink Palace Museum and Local Breweries

THE SCIENCE OF BEER

Explore Memphis’ vibrant craft beer scene with tastings from local breweries, the best food in the city, and a night of fun. Pink Palace Museum & Mansion, January 16, 6:30 p.m.

THE LINDA RONSTADT EXPERIENCE

Vocal powerhouse Tristan McIntosh’s stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career. Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center, January 16–27

MEMPHIS MUSIC HISTORY: A PRESENTATION

Hear about a Big Band legend, blues singers, horn players, producers, and many more individuals who captivated the world with their original Memphis sound. Elmwood Cemetery, January 17, 1 p.m.

THE OUTSIDERS

A story of friendship, family, and belonging, with the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.” Orpheum Theatre, January 20–25

Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY ADRIAN BUCKMASTER The Klezmatics

THE KLEZMATICS

Presenting a pioneer of klezmer revival. Buckman Arts Center, January 22, 7 p.m.

ALANIS MORISETTE’S JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL

A musical inspired by Alanis Morisette’s classic 1995 album. Playhouse on the Square, January 23–February 22

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID

Four friends keep their high school promise to be in one another’s weddings. Theatre Memphis, January 23–February 8

DON WAS & THE PAN-DETROIT ENSEMBLE

A concern from jazz to funk and everything in between. Germantown Performing Arts Center, January 23, 8 p.m.

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

Opera Memphis performs one of the most justifiably beloved operas of all time. Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center, January 23–24

WENDY MOTEN

Wendy Moten can do it all, no matter the genre. Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center, January 24, 7:30 p.m.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

The world-famous basketball wizards return to Southaven for their centennial season. Landers Center, January 25, 3 p.m.

“BLACK ARTISTS IN AMERICA: FROM THE BICENTENNIAL TO SEPTEMBER 11”

The final installment of the Dixon’s “Black Artists in America” series explores the dynamic coexistence and interplay of artistic styles and viewpoints during the last quarter of the 20th century. Dixon Gallery & Gardens, January 25–March 29

Expand Dixon Gallery and Gardens

DIXON ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Cake and special activities help the Dixon celebrate 50 years as one of our city’s cultural jewels. Dixon Gallery & Gardens, January 25, 1–5 p.m.

VIJAY GUPTA

Violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta makes his Iris debut. Germantown Performing Arts Center, January 29, 7 p.m.

SAVANNAH S. MILLER’S THE HOUSE

The winner of Season 54’s Teresa Jordan Emerging Local Playwright Competition examines the Latinx identity in the U.S. Germantown Community Theatre, January 29–February 1

DREAMGIRLS

Follow an all-girl Motown singing group on the path from obscurity to superstardom. Hattiloo Theatre, January 30–March 8

LIVE RICH DIE POOR, ZORA AWAKENING

Experience a soul-stirring theatrical journey through the life, wit, and wisdom of Zora Neale Hurston. Halloran Centre, January 30, 7:30 p.m.

JOB

A psychological thriller. Playhouse on the Square, January 30–February 15

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW

Shakespeare’s comedy takes to the radio during WWII. Tennessee Shakespeare Company, January 30–February 15

MEET THE AUTHOR: ALICE FAYE DUNCAN

Novel welcomes Alice Faye Duncan to celebrate the release of her new book, Blues Boy: The B.B. King Story. Novel, January 31, 2 p.m.

BRAHMS SYMPHONY NO. 4 AND TRUMPET VIRTUOSO

A profound and majestic work, with a showcase for the trumpet. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, January 31, 7:30 p.m. | Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center, February 1, 2:30 p.m.

WITHERS TO WONDER — CELEBRATING THE SONGS OF BILL WITHERS AND STEVIE WONDER

Featuring Take 6, Nnenna Freelon, and Clint Holmes. Germantown Performing Arts Center, January 31, 8 p.m.

