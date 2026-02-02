Out and About in Memphis — February 2026

× Expand photograph by jeremy daniel The Sound of Music

JOB

This psychological thriller delves into mental health, social media, and generational divides. Playhouse on the Square, through February 15

The Taming of the Shrew

See William Shakespeare’s comedy in the form of a World War II radio station show. Tennessee Shakespeare Company, through February 15

Jagged Little Pill

Playhouse on the Square presents a musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name. Playhouse on the Square, through February 22

Dreamgirls

This smash-hit Broadway musical follows an all-girl Motown singing group on the path from obscurity to superstardom. Hattiloo Theatre, through March 8

“Black Artists in America: From the Bicentennial to September 11”

The Dixon presents its final installment of the “Black Artists in America” series, which explores African-American art during the last quarter of the twentieth century. Dixon Gallery & Gardens, through March 29

“FOOD: Science, Culture, and Cuisine”

This exhibition examines the intersections of food with history, technology, health, and culture. Pink Palace Museum & Mansion, through May 24

“Meet the Dixons” Discover the story, collections, and legacy of Margaret and Hugo Dixon. Dixon Gallery & Gardens, through May 31

Brahms Symphony No. 4 & Trumpet Virtuoso

Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents the profound and majestic work by Brahms, plus Alexander Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center, February 1, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis Tigers Basketball

Feb. 1 vs. Tulane, Feb. 8 vs. Charlotte, Feb. 22 vs. UAB, Feb. 26 vs. Wichita State. FedExForum

Memphis Grizzlies Basketball

Feb. 2 vs. Minnesota, Feb. 20 vs. Utah. Feb. 23 vs. Sacramento, Feb. 25 vs. Golden State

FedExForum

Expand photograph courtesy popovich pet comedy theater Talented cats from the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Audiences will delight in this extravaganza of European-style clowning, juggling, balancing acts, and very talented pets, all adopted from animal shelters. Buckman Arts Center, February 5, 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Echoes of Reflection: Spatial Polyphony and Antiphony

Experience the Brooks Museum as both a concert hall and a time machine. Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, February 5, 6 p.m.

2026 TN Songwriters Week

This annual statewide celebration of songwriters honors the craft that shaped Tennessee’s rich musical history. Stax Museum of American Soul Music, February 5, 6 p.m.

Diana Krall

Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Diana Krall is bringing her unique artistry to Memphis. Orpheum Theatre, February 5, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz in the Box: Bryan Eng Trio

The New York-based jazz pianist, singer, composer, and arranger performs in the hottest little jazz club around. Germantown Performing Arts Center, February 6, 7 p.m.

Iron Mic Coalition

The Memphis-based hip-hop collective brings its underground boom bap music, reminiscent of Golden Era Hip Hop, and conscious rap music to Crosstown. Green Room at Crosstown Arts, February 6, 7:30 p.m.

Stitchless in Seattle: Sleepless in Seattle

Bring your needlepoint, knitting, crochet, or embroidery and enjoy a classic movie. Pink Palace Museum & Mansion, February 10, 5:30 p.m.

Expand photograph by trent grogan Yonder Mountain String Band

Yonder Mountain String Band

The driving force in roots music for nearly three decades and a key player in the progressive jamgrass movement comes to GPAC.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, February 13, 8 p.m.

Mandy Barnett Sings Patsy Cline

Mandy Barnett pays tribute to the life and legacy of Patsy Cline.

Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center, February 14, 7:30 p.m.

Valentine’s Day with Kortland Whalum

Join the Memphis Symphony Orchestra with special guest Kortland Whalum for a night of music and romance. Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center, February 14, 8 p.m.

Victorian Mourning Customs & Jewelry

Memphis-based mourning jewelry expert Virginia Shelton will share her personal archive. Elmwood Cemetery, February 15, 2–3 p.m.

The Sound of Music

See the famous story of Maria and the von Trapp family come to life on stage. Orpheum Theatre, February 17–22

Botanica After Dark (21+)Experience an elevated, after-hours plant experience featuring cocktails, hands-on terrarium planting, and exclusive shopping in a refined, adults-only setting. Memphis Botanic Garden, February 20, 6–8 p.m.

Expand photograph courtesy memphis botanic garden Botanica Market

Botanica Market

Shop rare and tried-and-true houseplants, create your own terrariums and hanging pots, and enjoy live demonstrations at this boutique-style plant market. Memphis Botanic Garden, February 21, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Lunar New Year

This vibrant, family-friendly celebration features lion dancers, fan dances, live music, and art-making activities. Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, February 21, 10 a.m.

Meet the Author: Mark Greaney

Novel welcomes Mark Greaney to celebrate the release of his new book, The Hard Line. Novel, February 21, 2 p.m.

RISE

Collage Dance presents a program honoring resilience and collective strength with world premieres and Memphis debuts that speak to the richness of Black identity and the beauty of forward motion.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, February 21–22, 2:30 p.m.

Eunbi Kim & Iris Musicians

Eunbi Kim, accompanied by Iris Collective musicians, puts on an intimate experience that transcends the conventions of a piano recital. Green Room at Crosstown Arts, February 21, 7:30 p.m.

Kandace Springs

This jazz/soul singer, a mentee of and collaborator with Prince, comes to GPAC. Germantown Performing Arts Center, February 21, 8 p.m.

Margaret Renkl & Billy Renkl at the Dixon: The Weedy Garden

In partnership with the Dixon, Novel welcomes Margaret Renkl and Billy Renkl to celebrate the release of their new children’s book, The Weedy Garden. Dixon Gallery & Gardens, February 22, 3 p.m.

“Memphis College of Art, 1936-2020: An Enduring Legacy”

In this exhibition, 90 faculty, administrators, and graduates reflect on the Memphis College of Art’s historical impact and celebrate its continued legacy. Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, February 25-September

Audrey Wright

New York Philharmonic’s Audrey Wright plays Zwillich’s Violin Concerto. Crosstown Theater, February 27, 6:30 p.m.

Mamma Mia!

See this classic jukebox musical based on the songs of ABBA.

Theatre Memphis, February 27–March 29

Meet the Author: Lisa Patton

The Memphis native celebrates the release of her novel, Kissing the Sky. Novel, February 28, 2 p.m.

Tiger Pro Wrestling

Featuring wrestlers from all over the country, including Memphis, this event brings high-impact action and excitement to crowds of all ages. Green Room at Crosstown Arts, February 28, 7:30 p.m.