Out and About in June

× Expand photograph by Matthew Murphy / orpheum theatre Beauty and the Beast

ORION FINANCIAL FREE CONCERT SERIES Bring your picnic blankets, folding chairs, and friends, and enjoy a lineup of free concerts each weekend in Overton. OVERTON PARK SHELL, MAY 9–JUNE 27, 7:30 P.M.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST In this Disney classic brought to life on stage (above), Belle slowly falls in love with the mysterious Beast and his enchanted household as she seeks a way to break the Beast’s terrible curse. THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, JUNE 2–7.

MEMPHIS REDBIRDS BASEBALL June 2–7 vs. Louisville Bats, June 16–21 vs. Nashville Sounds, June 30–July 5 vs. Charlotte Knights. AUTOZONE PARK.

MEMPHIS PRIDE FEST Don your brightest colors and rainbow flags and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with three days of festivities, including the annual Memphis Pride Parade! VARIOUS LOCATIONS, JUNE 4–7.

SIP AND STROLL Sip on themed cocktails, explore the gardens, and learn how to grow produce in your own backyard. MEMPHIS BOTANIC GARDEN, JUNE 4, 6 P.M.

TINA TURNER TRIBUTE EXPERIENCE Tribute band Elevation Memphis brings the powerful sound of Tina Turner back to life. THE GROVE, JUNE 4, 6:30 P.M.

Expand photograph by yasmin than Jakob Dylan with the Wallflowers

THE WALLFLOWERS Described as a “roots rock” band, the Wallflowers is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Bringing Down the Horse with a full album playthrough. GRACELAND SOUNDSTAGE, JUNE 4, 7:30 P.M.

FALSETTOS Marvin struggles to navigate the relationship between his family, homosexuality, and Jewish identity amid the early years of the AIDS crisis. GERMANTOWN COMMUNITY THEATRE, JUNE 5–21.

SWEENEY TODD Barber-turned-murderer Sweeney Todd is inspired to bloody vengeance after his unjust exile. PLAYHOUSE ON THE SQUARE, JUNE 5–JULY 12.

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Bright and bold law student Elle Woods fights to prove herself at Harvard Law School despite the dubious expectations of her peers. THEATRE MEMPHIS, JUNE 5–28.

EDWIN MCCAIN & FIVE FOR FIGHTING Edwin McCain joins forces with fellow singer-songwriter and pianist Five for Fighting to bring audiences a blend of modern pop and alternative music. GRACELAND SOUNDSTAGE, JUNE 5, 8 P.M.

MEMPHIS JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL Come together with your community to celebrate Juneteenth early! Eat, shop local business, watch talented performers, and stop by the Juneteenth Car Show Exhibition. MEDICAL DISTRICT PARK, JUNE 5–6.

CHELCIE LYNN Known for her “Trailer Trash Tammy” persona, YouTuber and comedian Chelcie Lynn brings the same spirit and wit to the stage on her Loose Lips Tour. GRACELAND SOUNDSTAGE, JUNE 6, 8 P.M.

901 STORIES: DOWN ON BEALE The Tennessee Ballet Theater celebrates the legacies of Memphians Alex Chilton, Al Green, and Carla and Vaneese Thomas through dance. NEW DAISY THEATRE, JUNE 6-7.

MEMPHIS ICE CREAM FESTIVAL To all the ice cream lovers out there, join the Overton Park Conservancy in celebrating their 125th anniversary with ice cream from Sugar Ghost and Kaye’s Pints. OVERTON PARK, JUNE 7, 2 P.M.

BLACK ART COLLECTIVE: FIRST EDITION Celebrate the opening of David Uzochukwu’s exhibition, “Bodies of Water,” with an exhibition viewing and dinner. BROOKS MUSEUM OF ART, JUNE 10, 7 P.M.

FOOD TRUCK GARDEN PARTY Sample from a selection of food trucks, including Flipside Asia, Cookies & Cream, Pok Cha’s Egg Rolls, 901 Nacho Lemonade, and Delos Chicken and Waffle. MEMPHIS BOTANIC GARDEN, JUNE 10, 5 P.M.

GERMANTOWN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA POPS CONCERT The Germantown Symphony Orchestra performs pieces to the theme of “Music of Our Nation from Sea to Shining Sea.” THE GROVE, JUNE 11, 6:30 P.M.

Expand photograph courtesy BPAC Music by the Lake at BPAC

MUSIC BY THE LAKE Enjoy dinner and a lakeside view as you tune into live music by tribute bands Almost Elton John and the Rocketmen and Almost Famous. BARTLETT PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, JUNE 12 & 26.

THE BIG SQUEEZE FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL Try out food trucks Tacotitlan, Smoke & Toast, BBQ X, Bay’s Wings and Things, Radiant Lemonade, and Marble Slab Creamery, featuring music by Fleetwood Mac tribute band Landslide. THE GROVE, JUNE 13, 6 PM.

LIVE AT THE GARDEN: ALABAMA Bring a picnic and your lawn chairs as you enjoy live music from pop- rock and country band Alabama at the outdoor Radians Amphitheater. MEMPHIS BOTANIC GARDEN, JUNE 13, 8 P.M.

Expand photograph courtesy orpheum theatre John Violinist

JOHN VIOLINIST Acclaimed musician John Violinist blends contemporary, hip hop, R&B, and soul in his passionate violin performances. THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, JUNE 14, 6 P.M.

ART OF PRIDE Celebrate Pride Month at the Brooks with a live DJ, interactive activities, and a photobooth. BROOKS MUSEUM OF ART, JUNE 18, 6 P.M.

THE MD’S Passionate about all things Booker T. & the MG’s, this tribute band spotlights both classic and deep cuts from the original band. The Grove, June 18, 6:30 p.m.

MARISA ANDERSON Guitarist Marisa Anderson extends her musical influences into the past, drawing on influences of twentieth-century Islamic, Southeast Asian, and Soviet music. CROSSTOWN ARTS GREEN ROOM, JUNE 18, 7:30 P.M.

ALI SIDDIQ Known for his narrative comedy and skillful storytelling, Ali Siddiq opens a new chapter of stories on his Custom Fit tour. THE ORPHEUM THEATRE, JUNE 18-19.

GLADYS KNIGHT “Empress of Soul”and seven-time Grammy award-winner Gladys Knight shares her highly celebrated discography of soul, pop, R&B, contemporary, and gospel. GRACELAND SOUNDSTAGE, JUNE 19, 7:30 PM.

MISSISSIPPI BLUES NIGHT: WILLIE FARMER AND RYAN LEE CROSBY Willie Farmer and Ryan Lee Crosby unite over their love of Mississippi blues and perform a diverse mixture of Delta, Memphis, North Mississippi, and Bentonia blues. CROSSTOWN ARTS GREEN ROOM, JUNE 20, 7:30 P.M.

SIXTH ANNUAL JUNETEENTH FREEDOM RIDE CelebrateJuneteenthwitha27-,45-,or75- mile bike ride through Memphis. STARTS AT WISEACRE BREWING, JUNE 20, 7 A.M.

Expand photograph courtesy st. louis school St. Louis Hole in One

ST. LOUIS HOLE IN ONE CHARITY FESTIVAL Hosted by the St. Louis Men's Club, this annual fundraiser raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for St. Louis School and various charities for children throughout the city. Family with children's carnival rides on the weekend. ST. LOUIS SCHOOL, JUNE 21-27.

SUNSET SKATE Strap on your skates and glide along Tom Lee Park’s trails while admiring a picturesque sunset over the Mississippi River. TOM LEE PARK, JUNE 25, 6 P.M.

ALEXIS JADE AND THE GEMSTONES Inspired by the sound of Jade’s hometown, Alexis Jade and her band weave together the spirit, storytelling, and integrity of country, rock-and-roll, and folk music. THE GROVE, JUNE 26, 6:30 P.M.

ROMAIN COLLIN + AARON JAMES Aaron James adds an indie/folk accompaniment to pianist Romain Collins’ original compositions and pop covers. CROSSTOWN ARTS GREEN ROOM, JUNE

26, 7:30 P.M.