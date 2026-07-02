Out and About in July

× Expand SUFFS at the Orpheum, July 28 – August 2

MEMPHIS REDBIRDS BASEBALL

July 1-5 vs. Charlotte Knights, July 17-19 vs. Iowa Cubs, July 21-26 vs. Durham Bulls. AutoZone Park.

Expand photograph courtesy bpacc

2026 FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA

Celebrate the Fourth of July with live music, food trucks, a “Show and Shine” car show, and of course, an impressive fireworks display. Bartlett Performing Arts Center, July 2, 6 p.m.

ALL-AMERICAN WEEKEND AT GRACELAND

Enjoy a packed weekend of July 4th events, including a photo experience, a welcome dinner, two live concerts, a firework show, brunch, and more! Graceland Soundstage, July 3–5.

THE DREAMBOATS

Set to the tune of ’50s and ’60s rock, The Dreamboats channel the energy and melodies of classic rock-and-roll. Graceland Soundstage, July 3, 7 p.m.

MORIAH / TWELVE SPIES / MERCIFUL

Tune into some independent artists for this Independence Day. Hi-Tone Cafe, July 4, 8 p.m.

JIMMY HOLMES AND PAT DUNN: ELVIS TRIBUTE CONCERT

Two tribute artist winners join forces to pay homage to essential favorites of the King of Rock-and-Roll. Graceland Soundstage, July 4, 7 p.m.

Expand photograph courtesy memphis botanic garden

INCOGNITO ART AUCTION AND PARTY

Bid on anonymous, original works by Mid-South artists, then experience the artist reveal at the concluding party, along with live music, drinks, and creative fashion. Dressing up is encouraged! Memphis Botanic Garden, July 6–31.

YOTUMA / FRONTAL ASSAULT / SLIP INTO DUST / ERA OF EXTINCTION

Join Yotuma, Frontal Assault, and more on their “Southern Extinction” tour. Hi-Tone Cafe, July 6, 6:30 p.m.

CONGRESS THE BAND

Charleston-based band Congress the Band shares a musical catalog that blends indie rock, Americana, and classic Southern sounds. Minglewood Hall, July 9, 8 p.m.

EYES ON THE WORLD TOUR

Sleazebagjones, John Coupe, Steel Waves, and more combine forces for their “Chapter IV: Midnight Comes Alive” branch of their “Eyes on the World” Tour. Hi-Tone Cafe, July 9, 8 p.m.

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY

Add a delicious meal from local food trucks to your farmer’s market visit. Bartlett Station Farmer’s Market, July 10, 11 a.m.

2000S RAVE

Revive the sound of the 2000s with hits, remixes, and EDM. Growlers, July 10, 9 p.m.

ANIME BLUES CON

Chat with fellow anime cosplayers and enthusiasts, meet voice actors, and explore a variety of themed panels. Renasant Convention Center, July 10–12.

YOUR ROMEO

In this charged play, two lovers who formerly played Romeo and Juliet experience a catastrophic breakup and an even more catastrophic fallout. Playhouse on the Square, July 10–26.

AMBER WALLIN

Comedian Amber Wallin quips about the chaos of motherhood, relationships, modern life, and more. Minglewood Hall, July 11, 6 p.m.

STRICTLY JAZZ

Darryl Sanford and his band dip into deep cuts from Prince’s expansive discography. Crosstown Arts Green Room, July 12, 6 p.m.

DUDE PERFECT: SQUAD GAMES TOUR

YouTube phenomenon Dude Perfect showcases inventive trick shots, stunts, and battle games. FedExForum, July 17, 7 p.m.

ELMIENE

“Soul prodigy” Elmiene shares his sounds for someone album, described as “intimate and ambitious.” Graceland Soundstage, July 17, 8 p.m.

THE REVIVAL

Tony B. Dickerson inspires a revival of joy and spirit through his blend of gospel, funk, and lyrical mastery. Crosstown Arts Green Room, July 18, 7:30 p.m.

NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALLSTARS

This Mississippi-born band pairs the sounds of their hometown with psych rock and modern improvisation in their 2025 album Still Shakin’. Highland Capital Performance Hall, July 18, 8 p.m.

BLACK BRIDAL EXPO

Explore a selection of wedding vendors specially curated for Black brides, including designers, florists, makeup artists, venue coordinators, and more. Memphis Botanic Garden, July 18–19.

PJ MORTON

The six-time Grammy winner performs songs from his new album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, as well as other favorites. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, July 23, 8 p.m.

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

In this humorous spin on “The Princess and the Pea,” Prince Dauntless must evade his overbearing mother to find a princess who can pass the queen’s test. Germantown Community Theatre, July 24–August 2.

LOW KEY LIVE

Alternative R&B electronic artist A$SH translates her music into an immersive visual display. Crosstown Arts Green Room, July 24, 7:30 p.m.

Expand photograph © Rob Prange

THE MEMPHIS CLASSIC

Women’s professional tennis returns to Memphis. Leftwich Tennis Center, July 25–August 2.

LET’S EAT: 1ST ANNUAL BACK TO SCHOOL FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

Sneak in one last food festival before you go back to school! Shelby Farms Park, July 25, 11 a.m.

STARGAZING WITH THE MEMPHIS ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY

Guided by the Memphis Astronomical Society, witness sunset and moonrise through telescopes in Tom Lee Park. Beale Street Landing, July 25, 7:30 p.m.

EMO NITE

Dig out your black eyeliner, band shirts, and beat-up Converse, and sing along to your favorite emo songs of the 2000s. Minglewood Hall, July 25, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS REPTILE EXPO

Ssssay hi to your favorite creepy-crawlies. Liberty Park (Pipkin Building), July 25-26.

Expand photograph courtesy shelby farms park

HEATWAVE HALF-MARATHON

Fight the heat as you take on one of Shelby Farms Parks’ 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, half-marathon, or relay races. Shelby Farms Park, July 26, 7 a.m.

SUFFS

Travel back to 1913 and discover the challenges, stories, and dreams of a new generation of suffragettes. The Orpheum, July 28–Aug 2.