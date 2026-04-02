Out and About — April 2026

× Expand photograph courtesy shelby farms park Canoes & Cocktails at Shelby Farms Park, April 17 and 24.

MEMPHIS COLLEGE OF ART, 1936–2020: AN ENDURING LEGACY Featuring the works of 90 artists and former MCA teachers, and the impact they’ve had on our city. Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, through September 2026.

ROGER ALLAN CLEAVES: A WORLD ON FIRE The work of native Memphian Cleaves features the “Forget Me Nots Land,” a multiverse of his own creation. Dixon Gallery and Gardens, through April 12.

MEMPHIS ORIGINALS ART EXHIBITION Featuring paintings by radio personality Ron Olson and local artists David Lynch, and photographs by Memphis Flyer and Memphis Magazine contributor Michael Donahue. Memphis Botanic Garden, through April 1, with an artist's reception April 8, 5–7 p.m.

SEUSSICAL This musical captures the essence of the characters of Dr. Seuss. Circuit Playhouse, through April 12.

HUSTLE & FLOW PILATES Move, sweat, step — enjoy a workout on the riverfront for the entire family. Tom Lee Park, April 1, 6, 13, 15, 20, 27, 6–7 p.m.

ORFF ALL CITY: Take TIME IN LIFE CONCERT Tune into musical, dance, and instrumental performances presented by students from 65 elementary schools across the district. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, April 1, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES BASKETBALL April 1 vs. New York, April 3 vs. Toronto, April 6 vs. Cleveland. FedExForum.

MEMPHIS REDBIRDS BASEBALL March 31–April 5 vs. Norfolk, April 14–19 vs. Gwinnett, April 28–May 3 vs. Indianapolis. AutoZone Park.

EMERGE: NEW STUDENT DANCE WORKS Student choreographers from the University of Memphis showcase their original choreography, complete with lighting, sound, costume, and tech elements. University of Memphis Mainstage, April 3–4, 7:30 p.m.

ANDY JAMES AND JON COWHERD ALL-STARS Jazz artists Andy James and Jon Cowherd come together to blend jazz, soul, flamenco rhythms, country, and blues. Crosstown Arts Green Room, April 3, 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS WOMEN IN JAZZ Joyce Cobb and celebrated vocalists and native Memphians Deborah Swiney and Patrice Williamson combine their different jazz influences to bring audiences the full spectrum of jazz styles. Crosstown Arts Green Room, April 4, 7 p.m.

OLIVER! The celebrated Broadway classic puts its own twist on Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist in this musical about a pickpocketing orphan in Victorian London. Bartlett Performing Arts Center, April 10–12.

ROMEO AND JULIET Returning for the first time in seven years to the GPAC stage, graceful choreography by Ballet Memphis choreographer Steven McMahon and music by Prokofiev unite to bring audiences an unforgettable ballet rendition of Romeo and Juliet. Germantown Performing Arts Center, April 10–12.

MEMPHIS FLOWER SHOW: MASQUERADE Admire a colorful display of horticultural talent, botanical beauty, and artful craftsmanship in this annual showcase featuring arrangements inspired by the late artist Mary Sims. Dixon Gallery and Gardens, April 10, 9 a.m.

SCIPLAY Kids can unleash their inner scientist while exploring an interactive Mississippi River watershed model. Tom Lee Park, April 11, 10–11:30 a.m.

BROWN SUGAR DINER: THE LAST SLICE: A 50’S SOULFUL MURDER MYSTERY Step back in time into a 1950s diner and help solve the disappearance of the diner’s last slice amidst a performance that blends music and mystery. Orpheum Theater, April 12, 3 p.m.

BEYOND CHIC FASHION SHOW Breakout designers and models showcase a stunning runway of bold new fashions, designs, and styles. The Village (7818 E. Holmes), April 12, 4 p.m.

UNCLE CHARLIE’S R&B COOKOUT R&B artist Uncle Charlie joins Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and El DeBarge in a musical callback to classic soul and R&B hits. FedExForum, April 12, 7 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS BLUFF CITY FEST Watch nine student ensembles from the University of Memphis take the stage in a genre-blending night of performances. Crosstown Arts Green Room, April 14, 7 p.m.

× Expand photograph courtesy © Maike Schulz

OMNIUM CIRCUS All-inclusive circus troupe Omnium Circus brings a show packed with acrobatic, balancing, and aerial tricks, energetic dance, and other brilliant stunts. Buckman Performing Arts Center, April 14, 7 p.m.

JULIUS CAESAR In this unique take on Shakespeare’s classic, an all-female cast performs the story of the last days of Julius Caesar’s reign and the web of conspiracy woven around him. Germantown Community Theater, April 17–May 3.

ADAM LARSON QUARTET FEATURING KORTLAND WHALUM Saxophonist Adam Larson’s quartet and vocalist Kortland Whalum join together to perform a mix of R&B, rap, classical music, and jazz. Crosstown Arts Green Room, April 17, 7:30 p.m.

CANOES & COCKTAILS Rent a canoe or kayak, or bring your own and enjoy views of the sunset, music, games, and more from Hyde Lake. Shelby Farms Park, April 17 & 24.

EARTH DAY FESTIVAL AND FUN RUN Kick off the day with a fun run, then explore and experience ways to go green. Shelby Farms Park, April 18.

THE PHIL COLLINS EXPERIENCE Frontman Terry Adams Jr. and his 12-piece band deliver a rousing tribute to the legendary Genesis drummer Phil Collins. Bartlett Performing Arts Center, April 18, 2 p.m.

× Expand photograph by joan marcus

SIX: THE MUSICAL SIX gives a fresh voice — and a microphone — to King Henry VIII’s six wives (above) in this pop reimagining of the Tudor queens’ lives. Orpheum Theater, April 21-26.

AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS Come listen to bestselling author David Sedaris as he reads from his new books, A Carnival of Snackery and Pretty Ugly, followed by a Q&A and book signing. Germantown Performing Arts Center, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

JOCELYN GOULD Jazz guitarist Jocelyn Gould brings her spirited performances and personal style to the stage in promotion of her first solo album. Crosstown Arts Green Room, April 22, 7 p.m.

AWADAGIN PRATT Celebrated pianist Awadagin Pratt shares a number of solo and chamber music classics, including works by Brahms, Couperin, and Schubert. Germantown Performing Arts Center, April 23, 7 p.m.

THE NIGHT WITCHES Soar above Europe with the all-female Soviet 588th Night Bomber Regiment in this historical reimagining of the regiment’s highly successful combat missions against the Nazis during WWII. University of Memphis Mainstage, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, this tells the story of the last days of Jesus, as seen from the perspective of Judas. Playhouse on the Square, April 24-May 17.

EAST BUNTYN ART WALK Stroll through the East Buntyn neighborhood, peruse artwork for sale, and chat with local residents and artists. East Buntyn Neighborhood (461 S. Prescott), April 25, 11 a.m.

LINE AND SHADOW: BURTON CALLICOTT Lithographs, charcoal, and graphite works from one of Memphis’ best-known artists. David Lusk Gallery, April 25–May 19.

ECHO PARTY Led by saxophonist Art Edmaiston and multi-instrumentalist Chad Fowler, this jazz collective gets experimental while drawing in influences of rock and soul. Crosstown Arts Green Room, April 30, 7 p.m.