Out and About — May 2026

× Expand photograph courtesy the cannon center A dancer at the Cannon Center.

MEMPHIS REDBIRDS BASEBALL April 28 – May 3 vs. Indianapolis, May 12-17 vs. Jacksonville. AutoZone Park.

RIVERBEAT MUSIC FESTIVAL See headliners Red Clay Strays, Wu-Tang Clan, the Dave Mathews Band, and more at Memphis’ largest and most highly anticipated music festival. Take full advantage of the festival’s impressive three-day lineup, food vendors, and beverages! Tom Lee Park, May 1-3.

DAVID LEE ROTH Former Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth brings his electric energy with him in his return to the stage. Graceland Soundstage, May 1, 8 p.m.

CHALKFEST Come chalk side-by-side with new and experienced chalkers to create new masterpieces outside the Brooks Museum. Brooks Museum of Art, May 2, 10 a.m.

PAPER WINGS AND SAVANNAH BRISTER Folk duo Paper Wings and Memphis-based singer-songwriter Savannah Brister weave lyrical storytelling with heartfelt themes of nostalgia and nature. Crosstown Arts Green Room, May 2, 7:30 p.m.

PETALS AND PARASOLS Invoke the elegance of the Regency era as you stroll around the garden in your best floral dress. Food, drink, and live music included. Memphis Botanic Garden, May 3, 1 p.m.

EXHIBITION LECTURE: MARY SIMS’ MULTIPLICITY Coinciding with Sims’ exhibition at the Dixon, biographer Marina Pacini will discuss the life and contributions of the late painter and printmaker. Dixon Gallery & Gardens, May 3, 2 p.m.

AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY ORCHESTRAL CELEBRATION Listen to compositions honoring America’s 250th anniversary with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, May 2–3.

Expand photograph by graham fielder Blues Traveler

BLUES TRAVELER Rock band Blues Traveler shares their signature blend of alternative, blues, and Southern rock. Graceland Soundstage, May 5, 7:30 p.m.

FASHION HIGH TEA Set in the Brooks’ Holly Court, enjoy an elegant high tea luncheon while witnessing a live runway show featuring designs from local Memphis retailers and designers. Brooks Museum of Art, May 6, 11 a.m.

LORNA SHORE Deathcore band Lorna Shore unleashes a snarling mix of black and death metal onto the Graceland Soundstage. Graceland Soundstage, May 6, 7 p.m.

47TH ANNUAL BLUES MUSIC AWARDS Uplift the work of top blues musicians and industry representatives in this celebration of influential blues music and performances from the past year. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, May 7, 6 p.m.

FLOETRY Floetry duo Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart are joined by Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses as they gracefully blend R&B, soul, and spoken word poetry. Orpheum Theatre, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

TOADIES Rock band Toadies are getting the Graceland Soundstage hopping with their heavy and experimental sound. Graceland Soundstage, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

BUCKMAN DANCE CONSERVATORY SPRING CELEBRATION OF DANCE Join the Buckman Dance Conservatory in celebrating the work of their student dancers. Buckman Performing Arts Center, May 8–10.

RUNWAY AT THE MUSEUM Discover Memphis’ greatest fashion talents in this vivid runway show featuring 34 designers and more than 100 looks. Brooks Museum of Art, May 8, 6 p.m.

PRIMARY TRUST In this tender and thoughtful screenplay, Kenneth, reclusive and recently unemployed, embarks on a personal journey to rediscover himself, his purpose, and his relationships. Playhouse on the Square, May 8–31.

Expand photograph courtesy dixon gallery & gardens Art for All Festival at the Dixon Gallery & Gardens.

ART FOR ALL FESTIVAL Explore a wide variety of art and art activities presented by local Memphis art organizations. Dixon Gallery & Gardens, May 9, 11 a.m.

JERRY SEINFELD Acclaimed comedian Jerry Seinfeld invites you to a night of witty, sharply crafted stand-up comedy. Orpheum Theatre, May 9, 8 p.m.

JASON BONHAM Calling on the legacy of his father, John Bonham of Led Zeppelin, Jason Bonham revitalizes classic Led Zeppelin songs through his drumming. Graceland Soundstage, May 9, 8 p.m.

MOTHER’S DAY PADDLE ON THE WOLF RIVER Take a peaceful trip down the Wolf River this Mother’s Day, accompanied by a river guide. Wolf River Conservancy, May 10, 12:30 p.m.

Expand photograph courtesy memphis symphony orchestra Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

SYMPHONY IN THE GARDENS Treat your mother to this lovely Mother’s Day concert performed by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra — big-band style. Dixon Gallery & Gardens, May 10, 5 p.m.

COREY JENKINS Author and interior designer Corey Jenkins will host a book signing, presentation, and reception to discuss his design style and eye for color, texture, and pattern. Brooks Museum of Art, May 11, 5:30 p.m.

STUDIO GHIBLI LIVE SCORES The Iris Collective performs beloved tracks from popular Studio Ghibli movies, including Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and My Neighbor Totoro. Brooks Museum of Art, May 14, 6 p.m.

THE BLUES CROSSROADS TRIBUTE BAND Explore the musical history of blues through Clarksdale, Collierville, and Chicago with bandleader Billy Heard. The Harrell Performing Arts Theatre, May 14, 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC ON THE WOLF RIVER GREENWAY, FEATURING THE MIGHTY SOULS BRASS BAND Enjoy dinner, food trucks, and live jazz music by the Wolf River, featuring performances by the Mighty Souls Brass Band. Wolf River Greenway (Mud Island Trailhead), May 14, 5:30 p.m.

COPLAND’S APPALACHIAN SPRING Get swept away by this performance of Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring, which channels the beauty and grandeur of the rural landscape. Crosstown Theatre, May 15, 6:30 p.m.

GERMANTOWN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA GOLDEN CELEBRATION Celebrate 50 years of the Germantown Symphony Orchestra with selected compositions by Robertson, Sibelius, and Brahms. Germantown Performing Arts Center, May 16, 7 p.m.

MAJOR Grammy-nominated artist Major brings “Why I Love You” and other favorites to life. Orpheum Theatre, May 22, 7 p.m.

MISTY COPELAND Misty Copeland, renowned for being the first African-American principal dancer, shares her experiences through a panel discussion and screening of her own short film. Local dance groups will also be performing. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, May 23, 2:30 p.m.

JAZZ IN THE BOX: DENISE THIMES TRIO Take advantage of Jazz in the Box’s intimate cabaret seating as you enjoy live jazz by accomplished performer Denise Thimes. Germantown Performing Arts Center, May 29, 7 p.m.

CHARLENE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Come watch the Collage Dance Conservatory’s cumulative end-of-year performance, featuring more than 300 student dancers. Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, May 31, 3 p.m.