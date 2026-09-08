City Journal: Our Most Precious Resource

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That reality stands in conflict with how nonchalantly it has been treated. Studies show there have been breaches of the protective layer which could allow young water to leak downward and enter the aquifer, increasing the risk of contamination. In fact, in the 1980s, drinking water wells in South Memphis and Collierville were taken offline for this reason.

According to the University of Memphis Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research, cleaning up potential contamination to the aquifer would take generations, cost vast sums of money, and potentially not even work.

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In other words, prevention is not simply cheaper than remediation; it is often the only realistic option. It leaves modern Memphis with a clear duty: to treat the aquifer as the miracle it is.

After decades of taking the aquifer for granted, in 2016, a group of Memphians led by civic leader Ward Archer decided to do something about it. They founded Protect Our Aquifer, the city’s first organized response to threats to the aquifer, and it has evolved into one of the city’s most effective and admired organizations.

The organization is not driven by abstract environmentalism. Rather, it is grounded in a growing body of scientific evidence that the aquifer is far more vulnerable than previously believed at a time when Memphis has operated without a coherent, long-term plan to protect it.

That reality was brought into sharp focus earlier this year, when the group issued its Blue Print: Guidance for a Groundwater Protection Plan. The core message is as stark as it is sobering: Memphis’s most precious natural resource is effectively unmanaged.

That shift — from passive beneficiary to active stewardship — is the essence of Protect Our Aquifer’s work. Among its recommendations are expanded geological mapping to identify vulnerable areas, more consistent and widespread water quality sampling, improved data management systems, and the establishment of clear protections around wellheads and recharge zones.

These may sound like technical fixes, but in shifting from passive reliance to active management, it acknowledges Memphis can no longer assume that its water will remain clean simply because it always has been that way. The conditions that allowed for that assumption — lower industrial demand, less development pressure, and limited scientific understanding — no longer exist.

Public officials must ask the hard questions before permits are granted rather than after problems emerge. Protect Our Aquifer’s citizen advocacy is dedicated to making sure that happens. Without knowledgeable citizens willing to study reports and ask informed questions, critical decisions can unfold with little public awareness.

The Blue Print led the Shelby County Ground Water Quality Control Board to work toward a plan to safeguard the aquifer that it first promised in the late 1980s.

From its beginnings to halt new deep wells that would cool the TVA’s gas-fired Allen Combined Cycle power plant to today ensuring that SpaceXAI builds the greywater recycling facility it has promised, Protect Our Aquifer has become a reliable, authoritative source of facts and a respected voice expanding knowledge of the crucial role that our water source plays in our economy and quality of life, and most of all, in our future.

Protecting the aquifer is not anti-development. Rather, it is the foundation of sustainable development. For decades, economic development has been pursued without fully accounting for environmental costs. The aquifer challenges that approach. It forces Memphis to confront a fundamental question: What is the value of growth if it compromises the very resource that makes growth attractive?

Industries and TVA with their heavy reliance on tens of millions of gallons of water daily will continue to be part of Memphis’s economy, but they must operate within a framework that ensures long-term sustainability. That means stricter oversight, better data, and a willingness to say no when risks outweigh benefits. It should also mean that Memphis Light, Gas and Water no longer sells water at a discount to large industries.

The arrival of water-intensive data centers magnifies the importance of groundwater withdrawals, conservation, monitoring, and long-term planning. These projects promise investment and jobs, but they also require a level of transparency and scientific scrutiny that matches the value of the natural resource they rely on.

Public officials must ask the hard questions before permits are granted rather than after problems emerge. Protect Our Aquifer’s citizen advocacy is dedicated to making sure that happens. Without knowledgeable citizens willing to study reports and ask informed questions, critical decisions can unfold with little public awareness.

In this way, Protect Our Aquifer’s impact extends beyond groundwater. It strengthens civic culture itself.

Tom Jones is the principal of Smart City Consulting, which specializes in strategic communications, public policy development, and strategic planning. He tends the 20-year-old Smart City Memphis Blog and is an author with experience in local government. Contact him at tjones@smartcityconsulting.com