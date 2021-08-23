Our Annual Guide to Memphis Nightlife Is Back!

× Expand photo courtesy anthony aneese totah / dreamstime The bright lights of Beale Street beckon.

Editor’s Note: We compiled this list several weeks ago and Covid-19 is an ever-changing situation. As always, please follow pandemic safety protocols when dining indoors, and call ahead to make sure all the establishments listed here are still offering live entertainment.

After more than year at home together, separation anxiety can be difficult to overcome, but your sofa and Netflix account will be okay if you take a break from bathing in blue light and step into the streets of Memphis, where a different kind of energy has settled over the city. Whether you saddle up in your favorite booth to sip on a draft or let the bass of live music shake your bones, Memphis is ready to welcome you back to its nightlife.

Absinthe Room — If you haven’t quite adjusted your eyes to daylight or loud noises after hibernating in your indoor cocoon, this pool and billiard hall on Beale will soothe your soul with its quiet and cozy atmosphere until its 4 a.m. closing time. 166 Beale

photography courtesy alex shanksy / memphis tourism

Alchemy — This Cooper-Young lounge is perfect for those looking to sip on a cocktail, munch on some snacks (maybe even share if you’re willing to part with a bite), and catch up with co-workers, friends, neighbors, or a date. 940 S. Cooper

Alex’s Tavern — Serving up ice-cold beer and perfectly flavored Greek burgers, Alex’s is a laid-back and friendly home away from home for its loyal customer base. For fear of sounding trite, I won’t quote the Cheers theme song, but that’s what comes to mind when you step into Alex’s. 1445 Jackson

Boscos — A longtime resident of Overton Square, Tennessee’s first brewpub can satisfy any craving with its assorted menu — pizza, tacos, shrimp and grits — and, of course, the many options of hand-crafted beer to pair with your meal. Be sure to check out their seasonal offerings; they won’t let you down. 2120 Madison

Brass Door Irish Pub — Behind the Door, a timeless space awaits, with gleaming aged wood, century-old tiled floor, antique lamps, and charming Irish collectibles. Whether you stop in for just a drink or stay for hours, it’s hard to tell whether you’re in Ireland or Memphis — or somehow both. 152 Madison

Brookhaven Pub & Grill — With trivia nights, dartboards, live music, and sports games playing on the many TVs, this East Memphis pub knows how to entertain you while serving great food and a wide array of drink options. 695 W. Brookhaven Circle

Carolina Watershed — Four fluted metal grain silos house this restaurant and bar, surrounded by picturesque greenery and two waterfalls. The cool and neutral tones of the Watershed’s decor match the laid-back vibe of its indoor/outdoor experience. The Watershed serves cocktails, wine, and craft beers. 141 E. Carolina

The Casual Pint — This Highland Row bar and beer garden has an impressive selection of beer — on tap, bottled, and canned. But don’t be overwhelmed by its many, many beers; the staff is happy to help you decide, and you can always sample a few with a flight or a build-your-own six-pack to-go. 395 S. Highland

Celtic Crossing — I’ve never heard of a dull moment at this Cooper-Young neighborhood bar, where the calendar is jam-packed with live music, bingo, trivia, and sports viewing. Perhaps the lack of dull moments here can also be attributed, to Celtic’s drink menu, with a huge selection of whiskey and other Irish pub staples, like Harp and Guinness. 903 S. Cooper

City Market Downtown — Just a hop, skip, and jump away from AutoZone Park, the Orpheum, and other Downtown destinations that you’ve missed going to, this little corner store has local beer on tap at bargain prices — only $2.99 a pint! 66 S. Main

The Cove — Drink up, me hearties! And cast away your worries at this nautical-themed bar, where fresh oysters and specialty cocktails go hand-in-hand. 2559 Broad

Dru’s — Entertainment abounds at this little LGBTQ+ bar, where karaoke and drag shows take over the night and prove that nothing really beats live entertainment alongside friends with drinks in hand. 1474 Madison

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium — You know how the little alien guys in Toy Story stand in amazement while staring at the Claw? Well, the Flying Saucer’s gigantic selection of beer on tap deserves that kind of reaction — truly, mind-blowing. 130 Peabody Place; 1400 N. Germantown Pkwy.

Global Café — The thought of the international cuisine at this food hall is enough to make my mouth water, but their drink menu, oh my, it’s gorgeous. Quite literally, gorgeous — have you seen their Mango-rita that’s topped with a mango cut into the shape of a flower? 1350 Concourse #157

Gray Canary — At the Gray Canary inside Old Dominick Distillery, every dish, dessert, and cocktail is a piece of art, created with love and a passion for exciting flavors. 301 S. Front

Growlers — Concertgoers, sports fans, and pool and dartboard fanatics alike can enjoy themselves at this bar. Plus, its location across the street from Overton Park makes it a great spot for pre- or post-Levitt Shell shows. 1911 Poplar

Half Shell — The world is your oyster at this classic neighborhood bar with a stunning seafood menu. 688 S. Mendenhall; 7825 Winchester

× Expand photograph by karen pulfer focht Musicians Dale Watson and Celine Lee entertain at Hernando’s Hide-A-Way.

World Famous Hernando’s Hide-A-Way — If The Peabody ducks are a bit too classy for your night’s plans, then the Hide-A-Way’s chickens are the feathered friends you’re looking for. Every Sunday, one of the chickens plays a part in the glorious Chicken Sh*t Bingo, where patrons buy a numbered ticket and wait for the chicken to, uh, poop on a numbered mat. If your ticket matches the lucky square, my friend, you’ve just earned yourself a prize. 3210 Old Hernando Rd.

Hi Tone — Concerts, comedy shows, poetry slams, and inexpensive drinks always bring in a fun crowd at the Hi Tone, which makes for a quintessentially Memphis experience that can’t be recreated in the confines of your home. 412-414 N. Cleveland

Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe & Honky Tonk — This Beale Street bar will transport you to Bourbon Street with its live music and French Quarter-style exterior and courtyard patio — not to mention its New Orleans inspired menu, which of course, has its own Memphis flare. 310 Beale

Lafayette’s Music Room — This historic bar In Overton Square is back to rocking and is rolling out the best local artists and some national ones, too. Grab a cocktail or a can of domestic and settle in for a great time. 2119 Madison

Lamplighter Lounge — Lit only by lamps and no overhead lights, this tiny Madison Avenue dive’s delightfully weird vibes haven’t dampened, even in the midst of a pandemic. 1702 Madison

The Liquor Store — This charming and quaint bar/restaurant offers breakfast all day, refreshing cocktails, and delightful service. Try one of their gorgeous seasonal cocktails; you won’t be disappointed. 2655 Broad

Loflin Yard — Dreamers can escape reality at Loflin’s, where barrel-aged cocktails, rustic decor, and its very own meandering creek bring the kind of serenity needed these days. 7 W. Carolina

Lucchesi’s Beer Garden — This hidden gem in East Memphis serves up gyros, beer, and a good time, topped with some of the friendliest and most welcoming service out there. 84 S. Reese

Minglewood Hall — Though this music venue has yet to reopen (as of July), both the 1884 Lounge and B-SIDE offer a taste of what’s to come when Minglewood Hall officially returns. It’ll be worth the wait. 555 Madison

Mollie Fontaine Lounge — Channel your inner Victorian past-self at this mansion-turned-nightspot, where distinctly eclectic interior decor adds to the magical ambience at every floor. Open till the spirits go to sleep, the Lounge has a cocktail menu that is just as unique as the collection of antiques inside. 679 Adams

Newby’s — A highlight of the Highland Strip, Newby’s is an oldie but a goodie, with its friendly atmosphere, live music, and pool hall as well as the fully stocked bar and extensive beer selection. 539 S. Highland

Paula & Raiford’s Disco — Break out those dancing shoes (buried somewhere in the back of your closet after over a year of no use) and boogie on down to Paula & Raiford’s Disco, where an illuminated dance floor awaits your company. Be prepared to stand in line, but at least, you won’t have to be online for this social gathering. 14 S. Second

The Peabody — The lobby bar at The Peabody doesn’t wing it when it comes to their elegant and tasty cocktails, served against the backdrop of the historic building and the famous Duck March. I bet those ducks have missed seeing guests in their hotel as much as you’ve missed seeing people in the wild. 149 Union

Railgarten — Right in the heart of Midtown, this neighborhood playground — wait, I mean bar — has it all: hammocks, yard games, and live music. Oh, and I can’t forget the tasty cocktails. 2166 Central

The Rec Room — At the Rec Room, you can sip on a local draft and celebrate your wins or mourn your losses as you play one of the bar’s many video games. 3000 Broad

RP Tracks — A go-to spot for University of Memphis students and professors, this bar and restaurant has one of the most vegetarian-friendly menus in Memphis. The barbecue tofu nachos sounds like something that shouldn’t work, but trust me, it does. 3547 Walker

photograph by karen pulfer focht Neglected for years, the South Main Arts District today offers shops, galleries, and restaurants.

Rumba Room — At this Downtown club, you’re sure to keep your heart rate up and burn a few calories because this place is all about non-stop dancing with live salsa bands, dance lessons, and high-energy atmosphere. If you need a little something to loosen up your joints and inhibitions, the Rumba Room has the perfect set of tropical cocktails for you. 303 S. Main

South of Beale — As South Main Trolley Night art walks and shows at the Orpheum are starting back up, South of Beale is the perfect spot to enjoy a tasty bite and drink before or after your return to the social scene. 361 S. Main

Westy’s — With recipes perfected over decades, the food at Westy’s is always delicious, even after midnight, so pull up a seat and grab a drink to enjoy your time at this Memphis institution. 346 N. Main

Wild Bill’s — This real-deal blues bar is a bucket-list kind of place, and if we’ve learned anything from the past year, there’s no time like the present to make these kinds of memories. So head on over to Wild Bill’s, order a 40-ounce beer, and take in the Southern soul of this place. 1580 Vollintine

Young Avenue Deli — The pimento-cheese fries pair perfectly with any beer you may choose from the wide selection at this Cooper-Young bar and restaurant, where happy vibes and good times thrive. 2119 Young

Zebra Lounge — Let the piano of this swanky Overton Square watering hole lure you inside, where you can relax and sip on a cocktail or two. 2114 Trimble Place