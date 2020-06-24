My Dad’s Health Without Wealth

× Expand Jesse Davis (left) and his father, Jeff Davis.

Just before Halloween last October, I got the scariest phone call of my life so far. My dad was sick and was refusing to go to the hospital.

My dad, Jeff Davis, lives a few miles from the dividing line between Chester and Madison counties, so it would be an hour and 45 minutes before I arrived. When I did, my sister was already there, wringing her hands and apologizing for failing to coax him into going to the hospital. It took some persuasion (read: I threatened to drag him), but we managed to get him into my sister’s car.

At Jackson General, it worried me how quickly we were ushered out of the waiting area and into a private examination room. This is serious, I thought. Then the staff took over. A parade of nurses and doctors examined my dad. Every time they decided to run “just one more test,” my worry ratcheted up another notch. When the attending physician explained that Dad was suffering from pancreatitis brought on by a chronic infection of his gallbladder, he promised to swear off milk — really his only vice.

We all laughed at his attempt to bargain his way off of the operating table, but when Dad made it clear he was serious, the surgeon said no dice. They could have tried a different remedy if he had sought treatment sooner, but now surgery was the only option.

So why didn’t my dad see a doctor at the first twinge of pain? I suspect that, more than anything else, he was worried about the cost. He doesn’t smoke or drink or overeat, and for a man his age, he’s very active. He should have little to fear from a visit to the doctor

Until very recently, though, Dad was one of the 44 million Americans without health insurance. It took all my skills of persuasion to convince him to let my sister and me sign him up to receive his Social Security benefits last year. Because he signed up late, his full Medicaid package won’t kick in for another year or so.

Everyone, every single person, no matter how poor or mean or bad-tempered, deserves access to healthcare. How can one pursue happiness while hobbling along on a broken foot? What about the more than 33 million Americans who now find themselves jobless in the midst of a global pandemic — and months before the American Health Care Act open enrollment period begins?

If Dad’s ailment had brought him down a year ago, before he signed up for the Social Security he was already eligible for and the Medicaid it brings, I’m not sure anything I could have said would have convinced him to go to the hospital.

Pancreatitis and gallbladder infections are treatable. They’re no picnic, but they’re not necessarily life-threatening — unless they’re ignored and allowed to cause serious complications.

Once Dad was admitted to the hospital, once the diagnosis was made, we were enveloped by a team of nurses, doctors, surgeons, and technicians, all vital parts of the process of healing. They were all just doing their jobs. To them I’m sure my dad was just another stubborn Southern guy with an irrational fear of doctors. To me, they were heroes making sure the man who taught me to love Memphis and music and history would be okay. Now, months after his surgery, my dad has fully recovered — in fact, he’s doing better than he has in recent memory. It’s a wonder what not having to fight a chronic infection will do for one’s state of mind. So I can never thank his doctors and nurses enough, and I believe we owe it to them not to needlessly complicate their jobs with politics.

Making sure every American has access to healthcare means we have a stronger populace and a more robust workforce. And it means doctors and nurses — who now, more than ever, are real-life superheroes — don’t have to pull double and triple duty as financial advisors and therapists to hurt and sick patients worried, not just about their physical health, but the health of their bank accounts. It also means fewer emergency surgeries for ailments that could have been treated by IV drips and antibiotics and physical therapy.

I don’t claim to have the answer, but I don’t think anyone should ever forgo a necessary medical procedure due to an inability to pay. I think of all the generational wisdom that won’t be passed down because grandpas and grandmas fear leaving their loved ones with debt. I believe that, whether they’re working or not, they deserve dignity, life, and health. We all do.