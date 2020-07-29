MemPhotos — Part Two — The Arts

Memphis must love its art because there’s so much of it and it’s easy to find.

Over the years, I’ve taken images of people who have had an impact on what we see and hear and enjoy. They make our lives richer and we’ll be so very glad to see them again when these dark days pass. 

Jon W. Sparks

Boo Mitchell at Royal Studio with a mural of his father, Willie Mitchell, 2017.

Jon W. Sparks

Memphis College of Art Professor Emeritus Dolph Smith at a show at the college in March 2019.

Jon W. Sparks

Little Richard performing at the Beale Street Music Festival, 2012.

Jon W. Sparks

Brandon and Virginia Pilgrim Ramey of Ballet Memphis warming up, 2014.

Jon W. Sparks

Dance recital on the Mississippi, 2013.

Jon W. Sparks

Memphis Symphony Orchestra musicians after a concert, 2016.