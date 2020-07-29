MemPhotos — Part Two — The Arts

Booker T. Jones playing at the first MEMPHO music festival in 2017.
Over the years, I’ve taken images of people who have had an impact on what we see and hear and enjoy. They make our lives richer and we’ll be so very glad to see them again when these dark days pass.
Boo Mitchell at Royal Studio with a mural of his father, Willie Mitchell, 2017.
Memphis College of Art Professor Emeritus Dolph Smith at a show at the college in March 2019.
Little Richard performing at the Beale Street Music Festival, 2012.
Brandon and Virginia Pilgrim Ramey of Ballet Memphis warming up, 2014.
Dance recital on the Mississippi, 2013.
Memphis Symphony Orchestra musicians after a concert, 2016.