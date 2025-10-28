× Expand photograph by houston cofield

When Memphis Rox Climbing and Community Center first opened its doors in South Memphis in 2018, co-founder Chris Dean said they worked hard to dispel the myth that rock climbing “is a white people thing.”

The gym’s presence and popularity in Soulsville, a historic Black community, turns this misconception on its head — and so does the recently released Andscape documentary series, Memphis to the Mountain, streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

“The culture of rock climbing fits Black culture,” Dean says in the film. “The love, the care, the motivation, the conversation — it’s perfect for a Black community.”

South Memphis has found itself in a continuous news cycle both locally and nationally as the home to xAI’s data center. Those who call the neighborhood home have historically been marginalized, disadvantaged, and overlooked. The documentary highlights these systemic inequities — further characterized by the subjects of the film. But its beauty lies in the fact that the subjects are not victims of their stories, but people living their dreams despite these circumstances.

As someone who loves documentaries, I’ve seen a lot of people tell other people’s stories. I’ve seen a lot of people tell their own stories. What this documentary does so well is having young people tell stories — hard stories. And these storytellers are well-positioned to illustrate an enlightening narrative. Moreover, it shows that minority experiences are not monolithic, even if there are similarities in struggle.

Filmmaker and executive producer Tom Shadyac (also co-founder of Memphis Rox) and director Zachary Barr’s project follows a group of climbers from the gym as they train to conquer Mount Kenya. Before going to Africa, the group prepares in Colorado and Nevada alongside renowned climbers Phil Henderson and Alex Honnold, respectively.

The docuseries’ final episode — the culmination of the climbers’ training — was screened at Crosstown Theater on September 4th. Prior to the screening, Shadyac noted that the series’ first episode featured a title card that read: “One year after filming this documentary, Jarmond Johnson, one of the people you are about to meet, was tragically shot and killed in South Memphis. This story is dedicated to Jarmond, and to all those who loved him and continue to do their best to embody his selfless, positive spirit.”

Johnson was killed in June 2025 after a fight at the gym. At the screening, Shadyac recognized those who loved and knew Johnson, including his grandmother, who he said put the spark in her grandson. The love and support from Johnson’s community amplified the viewing experience as the crowd erupted during his on-screen appearances.

Watching the final episode was bittersweet. The cheers as each climber made it to the top of Mount Kenya were the applause South Memphis needed, and a beautiful metaphor for a community that won’t succumb to its circumstances. However, in a documentary that celebrated Black youth, culture, and dreams, it was a bit sad to realize how much character and life Johnson breathed into his community and those around him — and how much more he had to give.

But the filmmakers have done a beautiful job of making sure that Johnson’s story was one of legacy, compassion, and tenacity. During the three-part docuseries, we’re introduced to Johnson, Michael Lee, Brittany Luckett, DJ Johnson, Isaiah Henderson, Pei Lin, JoJo Brown, and Quinton Onidas.

We first meet Lee, a 19-year-old going through a “rough time out in the streets” with no place to live. Lee found his way to Memphis Rox after being let go from his job at an auto parts store and seeing a food truck parked outside the gym. He noticed an instant shift in the culture and vibe as he began interacting with people at the gym.

Memphis Rox is a nonprofit space that runs on a pay-what-you-can model and has options to support entry for those who cannot pay at all. We learn that the gym is not solely a recreational place, but a home-away-from-home for many of the climbers in the documentary and neighborhood, with Dean even opening the community garden for Lee to camp in until he can find a place to stay.

The documentary not only follows the journey of training for Mount Kenya, but also explores the characters’ depths through their own personal stories. Their candidness and authenticity make it easy to be invested in them.

This film is not only a win for the climbers, but the neighborhood of South Memphis. It’s representative of the fight and determination ingrained in the community — demonstrated by those born and bred in that environment.

Kailynn Johnson is a news reporter for the Memphis Flyer. Memphis to the Mountain is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+