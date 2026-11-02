Medicinal Trees

Writing about Overton Park this month, I found myself thinking about how the park’s magic is interwoven with the millions of memories made within those 342 acres. The park has inspired countless writers before me; in fact, this very magazine has published cover features on the park not once but twice previously (in October 1992 and September 2001, for its centennial), and now thrice.

Of course, there’s Peter Taylor’s classic short story, first published in The New Yorker, called “The Old Forest” (which is really not so short — I would term it a novella, at well over 20,000 words!). There’s Brooks Lamb’s 2018 volume, Overton Park: A People’s History. Willy Bearden dedicated a volume to the park, in 2004. I could go on. Just as important, to my mind, are the people who experience the park as a regular companion, a setting for the passage of time.

I conducted an unofficial survey of folks about their first or favorite memories of the place. Hamlett Dobbins, the artist and University of Memphis art professor, shared that he walks in the woods almost every day: “The most essential part of my studio practice. It’s like meditation.”

Katelyn Dagen, a real estate attorney, shared that it’s “one of my favorite places on earth” (and I know she’s telling the truth, because I mostly get to see Katelyn and her husband, Frankie Dakin, while walking our dogs in the forest!).

Buck Billings, a photographer and project manager, told me, “I had just moved into my first apartment in Midtown, right across from the park, at barely 18. One night, after having friends over and sharing a little ‘medicinal’ tea, we wandered onto the Greensward to watch the FedEx planes come in. Then a torrential storm rolled through, and we ended up sprinting back to the apartment, completely drenched and laughing.”

Matthew Harris, who works at UTHSC (and once upon a time interned with this magazine), shared his favorite Overton Park memory: “Proposing to my wife in front of the Brooks!”

Kristen Rambo, who directs communications for the Dixon, asked, “Does watching the clouds of smoke on 420 from the top floor of MCA count? Vivid memory from college!” (For the uninitiated [are you out there?], 420 = April 20 = a pot-smoker’s holiday.)

And a NUMBER(!) of people, who shall all remain nameless (you’re welcome!), told me that their first memories of Overton Park revolved around weed, too — and not just watching other people light up, from a distance. There’s a marijuana-related anecdote in my cover story this month, but I didn’t include the fact that the Old Forest remains the only public place on earth I’ve been offered a hit off a total stranger’s joint. There’s always a little dance that happens when I come upon wandering weed-smokers int hose woods: First, they size me up to figure out if I’m a narc, then they decide whether I’m chill enough to invite to the party. (Journalistic clarity: 19 out of 20 times, I am deemed insufficiently chill.)

However you experience the park (and whether or not you … partake), I hope you’ll take a moment this autumn to visit and, in this season of thanksgiving, reflect on how fortunate we are to have an oasis at the heart of our city.

Speaking of gifts, we also offer to you this month, as we do each November, our annual holiday gift guide — presented and curated again by the one and only Santa Sparks, the true identity of senior editor Jon W. Sparks. Santa offers a dazzling and dizzying array of local treasures, and while it may feel now like the gift-giving holidays are eons away, we all know what happens when we blink in early November: It’s January when we open our eyes. Before we get there, though, we also have a constitutional obligation to consider the important topic of PIE — and I personally cannot wait to experiment with Gracie Driver’s brand-new sweet potato pie recipe, created especially for Memphis Magazine(!).

As always, thank you for reading, thank you for sharing our work with a friend, thank you for staying curious about Memphis.