Interview With a Ghost

× Expand photograph courtesy of Mary

It is alleged that the Orpheum is inhabited by a ghost. The story goes — although there are several unverifiable versions of the tale — that a 12-year-old known as Mary died in the early 1920s near the Orpheum. Her spirit, it’s said, wandered over to the grand theater and found the bright lights and behind-the-stage antics irresistible. She’s been there ever since, allowing fleeting glimpses of herself to performers, staff, and playgoers.

We determined that Memphis Magazine needed to investigate and was able to get an exclusive interview with Mary thanks to some of our slipperier contacts in the paranormal world. She agreed to meet and chat as long as she could sit in seat C-5 in the theater, long assumed to be her favorite location.

I will caution the reader that Mary is both 12 and 117 years old, and has hung around for decades with actors and musicians. She may once have been normal. If so, she’s changed.

MEMPHIS MAGAZINE: Thank you for agreeing to speak with us. First of all, can you confirm your name?

MARY: Who cares? Nobody called me much of anything for 50 years excepting maybe Eurydice. Back in the 1970s, a gaggle of hippies from Memphis State calling themselves paranormal investigators came by with a Ouija board. They decided that my name was Mary after staring at that silly piece of cardboard and the plastic doodad they moved around on it.

MM: Others have tested for unexplained activity, but the evidence gets corrupted or disappears. There are reliable witnesses, though. You know Brett Batterson, the president and CEO of the Orpheum, who told me he and his wife were alone in the Broadway Club and ...

MARY: I remember! I opened and then slammed shut the outside door. The looks on their faces! Priceless! I also had fun when he was being interviewed for TV and I made some weird lights dance around him. It never gets old.

MM: How did you get here? The story goes that you died on Main Street in 1921.

MARY: You make it sound like I was a dumb bale of cotton that fell off a wagon. And now you’re going to ask whether I got run over by a trolley, chopped up by an ax murderer, or burned up in the 1923 fire. You’d think all those hotshot reporters would have found something in the last hundred years. That’s just a buncha applesauce.

MM: So what happened?

MARY: You want to know who died at the Orpheum? I’ve got a list of comedians who bombed spectacularly.

“I had a lot of fun with Vincent Astor. He played the organ and basically ran the place even though these other bigwigs sit in those offices and hang out with the swells and donors. Vinnie and I never talked, but he was a good egg. He got me. He said nice things that were mostly right, and he had manners.” — Mary

MM: OK, never mind. Let’s talk about your challenges. I heard you used to mess with the lights on the marquee outside. But now it’s all electronic signage.

MARY: Such a pain! But now I know all about cloud-based management software and how to hack multimedia. I love messing with IT nerds! Look closely for some fun surprises.

MM: What’s involved in haunting the theater?

MARY: Actually I dislike the term haunting. I mean, I live here! But if I’m bored by a performance, I’ll slam some doors at inconvenient moments. Some people think they sense me nearby and they get a cold blast. I think that’s hooey, but ... oh, gosh, you feeling a chill?

MM: Never mind that. Do you ever try to communicate with people other than maga- zine interviewers?

MARY: I had a lot of fun with Vincent Astor. He played the organ and basically ran the place even though these other bigwigs sit in those offices and hang out with the swells and donors. Vinnie and I never talked, but he was a good egg. He got me. He said nice things that were mostly right, and he had manners.

MM: And he perpetuated your legend. I see you favor a middy blouse, black stockings, and pigtails.

MARY: Braids. Pigtails are for six-year-olds and farm animals. Vinnie always got it right.

MM: You prefer seat C-5. What’s with that?

MARY: Why, do you think it’s a secret portal to the underworld? It’s got great line of sight for a ghost! But it bugs me that the box office keeps selling this seat. It’s mine! A few years ago, Charlie Vergos bought it, but I don’t care. The replacement is much more comfortable.

MM: What if someone is sitting in your seat and you want to see the performance?

MARY: I try to get them to scram. Play with a dame’s hair, pull on a guy’s toupee, whisper in their ear. But look, I just want to say that theatergoers these days don’t know how to act. Sometimes that’s true of the performers, but mostly the paying customers. I loved the vaudeville days when the crowd had real energy. Nowadays, people just sit through a performance and then jump up like jack-in-the-boxes at the end for a standing ovation, no matter how good or bad. And for goodness sake, dress up a little, willya? It’s an evening at theater!

MM: Do you ever get lonely?

MARY: Oh, no. Just ask the other six ghosties. They’re standing over there. You probably won’t see ’em but you’ll feel ’em.

MM: I looked that way, but when I turned back to Mary, she had vanished. And my audio recording had become corrupted.