Garden Variety: Creating a Living Legacy

× Expand Planting can forge bonds between generations. (Photograph by photo rawpixilimages | Dreamstime)

One of my best memories with my mother, when I was a small child, was planting a tree at a home we had just moved into on a small barrier island in coastal South Carolina. I don’t remember the species of tree now. But I remember the feeling of doing something together with her and being taught how to plant a tree.

We talked and labored together under the Spanish-moss-covered live oaks and the palmetto trees that dominate the South Carolina coast. It was in the spring, I think, after the dogwoods had already bloomed out, as the azalea blossoms were just beginning to open. The process of planting the tree with a family member obviously holds greater value in my life than the mature tree does. Planting a tree together bonded us, giving me a memory of her that I still cherish 40 years later.

If you have never done so, consider planting trees together as an important way of bonding with others.

When planning this month’s column, I posted a request on Facebook for stories from Memphians about planting a tree. At first, I received few responses. But then, by the time I went to bed, I had been blessed with a plethora of deeply meaningful experiences from more people than I could possibly relay in this brief space.

For instance, Lindsey Hanna wrote that she and her husband lost their child during the second trimester of her pregnancy. They later planted a Nyssa sylvatica (black gum) in their yard during a memorial service to which they invited close family and friends.

Mary Ann Gibson wrote, “Early on, [my father] planted three ginkgo trees for my sisters and me on the corner of Moore Road and Poplar Pike. Each fall we marvel at the beauty and are so grateful for a Dad who knew the value in planting a living, breathing legacy for us to enjoy.”

If you have never done so, consider planting trees together as an important way of bonding with others. Of course, planting a tree is more than just digging a hole and sticking the roots in it. Accordingly, there are a few things to keep in mind to improve the outcome of your tree planting endeavor.

First, most trees are best planted in Memphis in the fall. Temperatures are moderate during those months, but there are usually no serious freezes. Evaporation slows and rains pick up. Moreover, deciduous trees, after their leaves drop, go into dormancy, a self-protective mode.

Second, determine where the tree will be sited and observe the conditions of the site. Note how many hours of full sunlight that area gets each day. Also, note whether the soil into which it is to be planted is compacted or loose and whether the spot is higher or lower than the surrounding grade. Observe whether the ground dries quickly or slowly after a heavy rain. Note also whether the site is on the north, south, east, or west side of the closest building.

Armed with this information, visit local nurseries that have good reputations and ask them to show you trees that they think will do well in your site, writing down the names of all the trees they recommend. Ask as many local experts as you can find, rather than looking to articles on the internet written by people who don’t live in Memphis and may or may not have the expertise they claim.

One such expert is Rick Olson, operations manager for English Gardens, a local landscape design-install-maintain company that has had an excellent reputation in Memphis for many years. In our conversation, we discussed his favorite trees and he made some great points.

× Expand With its beautiful leaves and fragrant blooms in the spring and summer, the magnolia is an excellent choice for Memphis yards and gardens. (Photograph by Alexander Potopov | Dreamstime)

The first tree Olson mentioned is Magnolia grandiflora ‘little gem’ (little gem magnolia). This tree is a dwarf version of the large Southern magnolia. It grows 20-25 feet tall, and though it can get 10-15 feet wide, with enough time, it spends most of its life no more than 6 feet wide. With wonderfully fragrant blooms in the warm months, the cultivar is perfect for small landscapes.

Rick has also enjoyed success with Chiananthus retusus (Chinese fringe tree), Quercus shumardii (shumard oak), and Ginkgo biloba (maidenhair tree) in Memphis.

Consider the tree’s size at maturity in relation to adjacent buildings. Generally, big shade trees should not be planted too close to buildings. They can weigh tens of thousands of pounds at maturity and every tree will eventually fall.

× Expand Autumn yellow and gold leaves of a Ginkgo biloba. (Photograph by Marina Denisenko | Dreamstime)

For example, I love Taxodium distichum (bald cypress), but it is just too big for many yards. Thankfully, growers have managed to breed dwarf cultivars, like ‘Lindsey’s skyward,’ and ‘falling waters.’ If you like a species of tree a lot, but it is too big for the spot, research whether there are any dwarf cultivars of that species.

Research and apply the best planting techniques. I asked Olson to identify the single biggest mistake he sees in planting. He said it is digging the hole too deep. The root crown should be 3-4 inches higher than the surrounding grade, the soil sloping down from the bottom of the trunk.

Finally, don’t be afraid of making a mistake. If the tree fails, evaluate what might have gone wrong, reach out to local experts for suggestions, and replace it with another. Regardless of the longevity of the tree, you will have already derived its main value, doing the task in communion with others.