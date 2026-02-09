Aren’t We Fetching?

We are firm believers that dogs make every day better — and that they make us better humans, too. Yet Memphis is home to all too many dogs who have never gotten a fair shake. The lucky ones find their way to rescue organizations, shelters, and the Humane Society. In addition to sheltering dogs, the Humane Society works to spay and neuter pets, while providing other services to make pet ownership more sustainable. The dogs below are eager to introduce themselves: They would love to come to your home, sit down, and stay a while. Shake on it?

JELLY

Howdy, I’m Jelly! At 5 years old (and 83 pounds), I’ve spent the majority of my life in the shelter, waiting for my fur-ever home. Yep, I’ve been here for 4 of my 5 years. But I’m still hopeful that I’ll find my special someone. And since I’ve been here, I’ve made the most of my time! I know cues like sit, down, touch, and I’m even working on army crawl! I love other dogs (cats, not so much). I love humans, but I can be a little too boisterous for little kids. I’ve been overlooked for years, but I’m still a happy, joyful boy, full of heart and hope. I have a lot of love to give. Will you let Jelly roll on into your heart?

PENNY

You’re in luck! You’ve found me, Penny. I play so well with other dogs at the shelter, and I love discovering the world around me. I take meds to prevent past suspected seizure activity from recurring, and I’m really happy and healthy now! Let’s go explore together — my big smile will light up your life.

TWYLA

Greetings! I am 5 years old, 41 pounds, and full of spirit, with a touch of star power. Yes, I like to sing, and the people call me “the Taylor Swift of the dog world.” Like the star that I am, I can come on strong, but give me time. Still, I might do better in a quieter, adults-only home. If you’re ready for a lovably loyal dog with a touch of Taylor’s flair, come meet me!

PEBBLES

Salutations! I am 4 years old, I weigh 49 pounds, and my heart is as big as my personality, once I open up. I can be a little reserved when you first meet me, but give it time: I’m a goofy girl soon enough. My favorite food is peanut butter! I’m learning how to play with dog friends and I’m getting more confident. May I be your lovably quirky new best friend?

