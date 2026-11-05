Anti-Artificial

× Expand photograph by frank murtaugh Hyde Lake at Shelby Farms

In the October 5th episode of The Daily Show, host Jon Stewart interviewed a young man named Jacob Coxon. The 28-year-old Coxon is a former researcher with Anthropic — the artificial-intelligence company — and now somewhat of a whistleblower, ready and willing to discuss cracks in the methods and philosophies AI companies are delivering. It was the most horrifying conversation I’ve ever witnessed. A “utopia” was discussed in which there are no jobs — zero occupations — for human beings, a scenario humankind will achieve, via AI, only if the technology doesn’t erase our existence first.

The Coxon interview wasn’t all that much of a revelation. Chatter has been steady for at least five years now about the hazards of a real-life Terminator movie, the machines growing smarter than human beings, recognizing we homo sapiens are more nuisance than help, and killing every last one of us for efficiency’s sake. But the casual, calm tone of Coxon’s analysis was bone-chilling. Forget robots with automatic firearms storming your neighborhood when your day comes. Forget biological weapons dropping from the sky when the bots decide it’s appropriate. AI “agents” need merely to poison (or cut off) a community’s water supply for the end to begin. In a world of digital decision-makers, that’s low-hanging fruit.

It’s hard to imagine any significant steps being taken to slow the AI takeover until those in power (here in the United States, but also in China) gather to collectively make policy with human interest in mind.

For now, there are human beings behind the AI takeover: Elon Musk (xAI), Jensen Huang (Nvidia), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Dario Amodei (Anthropic). All of them men. This form of “leadership” has a type, and they are not brilliant minds. My definition of “brilliant” doesn’t include the willful production of technology that could eradicate the human species. It’s the behavior of a James Bond villain. President Donald Trump — no brilliant mind, he — has publicly stated these executives should and will “police themselves” when it comes to guardrails and restrictions. Already billionaires, each of them, they have more billions to make and a race to win. What kind of self-imposed guardrails does the president envision?

To be clear, AI is here. The software that added “clear” to the first sentence in this paragraph before I could type it is AI interfering with my work. I frequently choose to change nouns and verbs to throw the “thinking machine” off. (Memphis Magazine has an expressed policy against any AI content. This is protection for both my job and your readership.) The tools have a place in the worlds of medical and scientific research. When study of a particular kind of cellular division for a specific kind of cancer can be reduced from years to days (or hours), AI can save lives. AI can supplement human eyes and ears well beyond our galaxy and in the deepest of oceans to help us better understand the place we call home, and where other homes may well exist.

But AI has no place in the arts, and I include the craft of writing. If you land on a college campus and can’t put together an essay for English 101 … writing isn’t your calling. But you have a calling. You’ve managed to remove one path in your considered future. When you pass the course by having a machine cut/paste expressions into an artificial essay, you’re allowing AI to replace you before you even have a job. And photography? Video? I never considered myself a skeptic until “photos” of Winnie the Pooh with Willie Nelson began entering my social media windows. AI was deadly long before the forecasts of human extinction.

It’s hard to imagine any significant steps being taken to slow the AI takeover until those in power (here in the United States, but also in China) gather to collectively make policy with human interest in mind. The data center xAI planted in south Memphis seems to have stirred far more anger and fear than excitement and energy. Last month, Mayor Paul Young established a 90-day policy review to consider regulations for the data center. All that electricity and water for what? To get that English 101 essay written a few minutes quicker? Start voting with thoughts of how a candidate feels about AI. It may well become a dividing line thicker than guns or abortion rights.

I’ve come to relish a sunset from the vantage point of Hyde Lake at Shelby Farms. It’s as gloriously natural a setting as you’ll find within the city limits, and it’s a phenomenon quite beyond human (and AI) reach. Makes me feel the right kind of small. As our planet turns and gradually hides the sun — a primary source of life — I’m left with gratitude for a day completed, and hope for what may come tomorrow. Also, the knowledge that this same interstellar dance has taken place for four billion years. It’s the polar opposite of artificial.