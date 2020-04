April is Autism Awareness Month, which seems like the right time to salute Jayden Hardaway. The University of Memphis basketball player — and son of Penny Hardaway — struggled as a child with autism, but has emerged as an active member of one of the most visible enterprises in the Bluff City.

Jayden’s lone start last season came on February 1st at FedExForum, the Tigers’ “Autism Speaks” game against Connecticut. Jayden’s father described him as “a walking miracle.”