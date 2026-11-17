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Driving from Memphis down to Charlie Musselwhite’s home in Clarksdale, Mississippi, feels like a journey into the past. And, as William Faulkner suggested, it’s a past that’s not even past: The old hand-painted signs, the roadside stands selling pecans, the little businesses in town like the Owens Burger Shack or Messengers Café and Pool Hall, are all still there. In a way, I was reversing the route Musselwhite’s family took back in the 1940s, when they relocated from Kosciusko, Mississippi, to Memphis, where he developed the musical proclivities, taste, and skills that would define the rest of his life.

As he greets me in his driveway and leads me into the living room, nestled in a former commercial building on Sunflower Avenue, I see more of the past: wall-to-wall shelves boasting hundreds of books, like some monastic archive preserving history through the Dark Ages. Countless tomes on the blues and music history mingle with titles evoking Stonehenge, George Armstrong Custer, and even the recent eco-philosophical musings of Robert Macfarlane’s Is A River Alive?, all decorated with snapshots, CDs, and the odd 45 rpm record sleeve. As I settle into my chair, I’m immediately feeling at home in the den of a curious mind and a kindred spirit.

From there, we settle into a conversation about his life in music, with particular attention to a topic not many past interviews have dwelt upon: how he first discovered the blues and his own identity in a city that, to a kid born in Kosciusko, represented the future.

× Expand © karen pulfer focht Charlie Musslewhite today

Memphis Magazine: I’m curious about your life before you moved to Chicago at age 18. Do you have any memories of moving to Memphis from Mississippi around 1947, when you were 3 years old?

Charlie Musselwhite: I remember when we first got there. My parents borrowed some kind of dump truck and put all our stuff in the back. On Manhattan Avenue, where we moved to, they only had houses on one side of the street, and it was a dead end. The other side was woods, and from the dead end on to Cypress Creek was woods, and then across Cypress Creek was the Black neighborhood.

I loved that creek and playing in the woods. I was kind of an oddball. I loved to go in the woods at night when there was a thunderstorm, because when lightning struck, just for that split second when everything lit up, I thought I could see these entities that lived in the woods, that you could only see at night or something. I was just kind of a spooky kid, I guess.

I always put it this way: If we couldn’t see color, and everything was black and white, and then one day, for some reason, you could see color, there would be no way you could explain to anybody what you were seeing. It’d be impossible. But we know that color is there now. I mean, we can see it. But if we didn’t know that, it’d still be there. So what else is there that we just don’t have the sense to detect? It could be all around us, you know.

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MM: Speaking of being color-blind, what was your family’s attitude to the Black neighbors just across the creek?

CM: My mom, Ruth, she must have said this a thousand times, in one way or another: God made everybody, and you respect everybody. Because if you disrespect somebody, you’re disrespecting God’s work, and we don’t do that. We’re all God’s children. You respect everybody. Doesn’t matter if they’re rich or poor, Black or white, young or old, everybody you show respect to.

During the war, my dad, Charlie Musselwhite II (I’m the third) was in the Navy, and my mom was in civil service. She worked up in New Jersey and New York, and I don’t know what she did, but she’d be gone for months — long periods of time. I was left with my other mother, Velma, a Black lady, and she took me everywhere she went and fed me and took care of me. As a little kid, she was my life.

I had a real intimate feeling and closeness with her and her friends, and so I just never understood this prejudice thing. It never made any sense to me, and in a lot of ways, I’d be naive about it. I couldn’t believe that people actually believed that, and I kind of got in trouble one time.

I had a friend, a Black guy, Clydell Smith, maybe a year older than me, and he worked for a little neighborhood grocery store over in Binghampton, on Broad Street. I was a teenager at that point, and we would drink beer together and he played harmonica and I played harmonica. So I stopped at the store to talk to him once. It never dawned on me that it could be a mistake. I mean, what’s wrong? But I still remember this white lady — it was a little family-owned grocery store — with her arms crossed, marching out from the back, and she told him to go to the back to do something, and then she launched into this rant to me about how it wasn’t right for me to be hanging out with him, or even being friendly to him. Who did I think I was and blah, blah, blah. Boy, I felt like I was kicked in the stomach. I was speechless, and I just kind of wandered away from there in a daze. But that’s how it was.

I might not have been the typical, everyday guy in that situation, but that’s where I was at, and I’m glad of it. I’d like to think I would have turned out that way no matter what my mother had told me. I’d like to think that I naturally would be that way. But how do you know?

MM: That could be especially shocking in your teen years, when you’re trying to figure out social mores and how to fit in.

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CM: Yeah, I attended Memphis Technical High School on Poplar Avenue, right near Cleveland. Right around the corner from Tech there used to be a hamburger place where they never changed the grease, Dyer’s. The sign said “Open since 1912,” which I remember because that was the year my mom was born, and I would stop by there and have a burger.

It was divided in the middle, where the kitchen was, and there was only Black on one side, only white on one side, but there were places where you could see through to the other side. You could see people eating, and later on, when I was kind of involved in moonshine, the porters there would come out and put a tray on your car.

And if you looked okay and they trusted you, you could buy white lightning — moonshine — from the porter. And it was moonshine that I had brought them, from these guys that I knew from up around Ripley, Tennessee. I would bring it in five-gallon cans, and then they would bottle it up in half-pints and pints.

MM: Growing up on Manhattan Avenue, did you pal around with kids in the Black neighborhood near your house?

CM: I did at the creek. It was deep enough in places to swim in little swimming holes, and I’d be down there with some of my white friends, and the Black kids would show up wanting to swim too, and the white friends would leave. I’d be like, ‘Where are you going?’ I’d stay, and I used to know some of those Black guys’ names. We got along great. I remember a lot of laughing!

MM: Were you exposed to much Black music as a kid?

CM: Along Cypress Creek were some fields that people would work in. I don’t know what they were growing there, but the people working in the fields would be singing, and as a kid, my favorite place was down at the creek, because in the summertime, that was the coolest place to go. We didn’t have air conditioning, right? Down on the shady side of the creek, the coolest place, I would hear them singing. It wasn’t the top 40, but somehow I knew that music. It sounded like how I felt. I liked other kinds of music, but there was something different about this, with this feeling. It was comforting to me. The blues was my comforter.

I heard blues on the radio. So you had the radio and street singers and the field singers and the records I could find. Later on, I discovered a retired jukebox operator that had a garage with thousands of 45s of all kinds of music, and I’d look through it and buy all the blues I could find.

MM: How did you start playing music? Was your family musical?

CM: I had a great uncle in Kosciusko who had this one-man-band thing with the harmonica and the rack and guitar, and he would play a bass drum with the end of the guitar and something with his feet and had something on his head. I asked him, ‘Where did you play?’ And he said, ‘I just followed the harvest.’ So when people got off from working in the fields, he was right there playing for tips. ‘The Sunshine Band,’ it said on his bass drum.

My mom played piano, and my dad played mandolin and guitar and harmonica. Neither one of them ever showed me anything, but my dad gave me his guitar when I was 13, and about the same time I started teaching myself harmonica. Harmonicas were just a common toy, and almost everybody back then had one laying around somewhere, and they were cheap.

There was nobody my age, Black or white, in these clubs. In fact, I’d mention at work that I went to see Muddy Waters or someone, and my co-workers were like, “What’s wrong with you? That’s old folks’ music!”

So I played around on them just as a kid. But when I was about 13, I’d already been collecting these 78s, I remember listening to the first Sonny Boy [Williamson], and that harmonica sounded so good to me. I remember thinking, ‘It feels so good to listen to that. I bet it really feels good to play that.’ Then I thought, ‘Well, you have a harmonica!’ So I would go out in the woods where I thought nobody could hear me and started experimenting, teaching myself blues, and just looking for notes that sounded like blues.

I wanted to get that feeling out of the harmonica and project it. I wanted to emulate Sonny Boy, but getting the feeling to me came first. The feeling is what it’s about.

MM: Beyond 45s and 78s, were you seeing blues musicians around Memphis as a teenager?

CM:There were street singers downtown that fascinated me. I didn’t know who they were. I was too shy to talk to them. But I remember there was a guy who played mandolin at Main and Poplar, and later I discovered he lived right across the creek from me. There was a blind guy that I got to know later, named Abe McNeil. Eventually, I got to know Furry Lewis and Will Shade and Gus Cannon and a guy named Willie B., who played harmonica on a rack and guitar, and he gave me my first harmonica rack. I had made one for myself out of an old Quaker Oats container, which I would set on my chest with a piece of coat hanger that held it in place. I had cut a slot out to hold the harmonica, so I could play it while I played guitar. And I showed that to Willie B. and he just said, ‘No, no, no!’ He gave me my first rack, which was a little rusty, but it worked, and I was happy to have it.

But all the time I was learning, being a professional musician never occurred to me. I just loved to play. That was the whole thing, not going after a career. I just had to play blues.

× Expand © karen pulfer focht Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop perform at the 2025 North Mississippi Hill Country Picnic.

MM: So that was where you were, musically speaking, when you moved to Chicago after high school?

CM: When I went up to Chicago, I was only looking for a job in a factory, and I had no idea about the music scene. Chicago was just a big city way up north with a lot of factory work. That’s all I knew about it. So, the first job I got was as a driver for an exterminator, driving all over Chicago, and I saw signs and posters in the windows of bars. You know, ‘Elmore James — Tuesday Night!’

I couldn’t believe all these guys were there. Then I got a job at the Jazz Record Mart, where Big Joe Williams lived in the basement, and I ended up rooming with him down there. He’s the guy that wrote ‘Baby Please Don’t Go.’ He started calling me ‘Memphis Charlie.’ I didn’t really use that name, though.

So, I’m going to all these clubs and listening to music, and, coming from Memphis, I already knew how to drink. These are all Black clubs, on the south side of Chicago, and I would go to see Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf and all these different guys, Homesick James and J.B. Hutto, but I didn’t tell anybody I played or ask to sit in. I didn’t figure that I even had a right to do that. I’m not a musician, I’m just a hillbilly from Memphis, you know?

I was happy just to be socializing and hanging out, and at these clubs, I’d be the only white guy there. This was strictly adults. There was nobody my age, Black or white, in these clubs. In fact, I’d mention at work that I went to see Muddy Waters or someone, and my co-workers were like, ‘What’s wrong with you? That’s old folks’ music! You got to get up with the times, man. You’re crazy! You’ve got to listen to the Supremes.’

So that’s why I never saw anybody my age in these clubs, even Black guys my age. They wanted nothing to do with blues. That was the music of their parents.

I wore suits, so I got into those places. Nobody ever asked me about my age. Later on, a guy that worked for Muddy told me that Muddy thought I was either a cop or just crazy to come into these clubs, because they were rough. Anyway, there was a waitress at Pepper’s Lounge who I’d gotten to know, and I’d played for her in her apartment, and she told Muddy, ‘Y’all hear Charlie play harmonica?’

They all knew me. They thought of me as a fan, because I’d request tunes, and Muddy would say, ‘How do you know that?’ and I said, ‘I got the record.’ So they were kind of amused by me, this white kid that was hanging out in these clubs and knew how to drink. But when Muddy found out I played harmonica, he insisted I sit in.

I still remember being onstage in Pepper’s Lounge, standing next to Muddy Waters. He’s singing. I’m playing harmonica, and I’m thinking, how the hell did I get here?