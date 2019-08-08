Ballpark Bliss

How do you measure two decades in the life of a ballpark? In the case of AutoZone Park — our own “hope diamond” in what can be called a Downtown renaissance in Memphis — you might look at what came after the first game was played on April 1, 2000. Upwards of 15,000 fans packed the stadium that sunny Saturday, a time before cell phones could capture every glimpse of Mark McGwire (the injured Cardinal slugger wasn’t able to play but suited up for the introductory cheers). How many of those fans envisioned an NBA team playing five blocks south merely four years later?

And it’s not just the arrival of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2001 (the team played three seasons in the Pyramid before the completion of FedExForum). Since AutoZone Park made Downtown a new kind of destination, the city’s most distinctive neighborhood has gained an elementary school (2003) and a law school (the University of Memphis moved into the former post office in 2010). Bridges opened one of Downtown’s most distinctive centers — both architecturally and in terms of mission — in 2004.

Downtown has had its own farmers market since 2006, its own distillery (Old Dominick) since 2017. The largest outdoors emporium that can still be called indoors now resides in the Pyramid, home to Bass Pro since 2015. Old buildings have found new life (the Chisca Hotel reopened in 2015) and relatively new buildings have attracted big business (ServiceMaster moved into Peabody Place in 2017).

Is AutoZone Park the sole reason for the growth Downtown has witnessed over the last two decades? Hardly. But the spark for a new kind of growth? Just ask Henry Turley, the developer behind Harbor Town, South Bluffs, and the transformation of residential life Downtown. “Before AutoZone Park, Downtown was adults-only,” says Turley. “There were no activities for children. I remember how pleased I was when I saw flocks of kids headed for the ballpark eagerly pounding their fists into their too-large gloves in anticipation of that foul ball that was sure to come their way.”

The baseball at Third (now B.B. King) and Union has been terrific. With four Pacific Coast League championships, the Memphis Redbirds have raised a trophy 20 percent of their time as tenants at AutoZone Park. Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, and David Freese are among the players who starred in Memphis (if briefly) before helping the St. Louis Cardinals win a World Series or two. The stadium hosted the inaugural Civil Rights Game (the brainchild of former Redbirds general manager Dave Chase) and will host, for the second time, the Triple-A National Championship this September.

Baseball America placed AutoZone Park atop its ranking of minor-league stadiums in 2009 and Ballpark Digest saluted the “Best Ballpark Renovation” in 2015 after alterations to the seating capacity and suite level transformed what was a massive stadium — for Triple-A baseball — into a cozier nest for the Redbirds.

But “ballpark” has become an inadequate descriptor for AutoZone Park. In March 2019, Memphis 901 FC gave new meaning to the word “pitch” at the stadium, as the expansion franchise brought soccer — in the form of the USL Championship league — to Downtown Memphis for the first time. Multicolored smoke for introductions, a ceremonial guitar smashing (sacrifice!) to open each match, and the rowdiest collection of fans — the Bluff City Mafia — since the Mid-South Coliseum’s ’rasslin heyday offer a new form of entertainment, a new form of excitement, a new vibe entirely as AutoZone Park enters its third decade.

“It’s safe to say that, without AutoZone Park in 2000, there may not have been a Memphis Grizzlies in 2001,” says Kevin Kane, president of Memphis Tourism. “Two decades later, AutoZone Park finds itself in a preeminent position of hosting not only baseball but complementing it with professional soccer.”

While Downtown’s diamond plots its course for the future as a multipurpose facility, the past will become a feature attraction. Scheduled to open around New Year’s Day 2020, the Memphis Sports Hall of Fame and Experience will be housed on AutoZone Park’s third-floor club level. A collaboration of the Memphis Sports Council (a division of Memphis Tourism) and the Redbirds, the new museum will celebrate the athletes, coaches, and contributors who have made the greatest impact on the Bluff City sports landscape (see “Hall Worthy”). You’ve surely heard of Penny Hardaway, but what about Verdell Mathis? (Hint: Mathis would have felt right at home at AutoZone Park.)

In saluting Redbirds (and 901 FC) president Craig Unger’s staff, Kane says, “Their goal continues to be an attraction magnet facility for all things sports in Memphis and Shelby County. I would say they’ve done a great job.” So how to measure two decades in the life of a ballpark? We might start with the life it’s breathed into a community and region. Play ball!

Hall Worthy

On May 22nd — the Bluff City’s 200th birthday — the Memphis Sports Council announced the inaugural group of inductees for the new Memphis Sports Hall of Fame. Below is a list of the 22 individuals now forever connected as the museum’s “Bicentennial Class.”

Betty Booker

Betty Booker-Parks — Memphis State basketball star of late Seventies.

Isaac Bruce — Star receiver at Memphis State. Super Bowl hero for St. Louis Rams.

Bill Dance — Renowned bass fisherman and TV personality.

Billy Dunavant — Founder of The Racquet Club of Memphis and owner of USFL’s Memphis Showboats.

Larry Finch — Star for Memphis State’s 1973 Final Four team. Later coached the Tigers for 11 years.

Avron Fogelman — Owner of Memphis Chicks for 20 years. Part-owner of 1985 world champion Kansas City Royals.

Penny Hardaway — All-America at Memphis State. All-NBA with Orlando Magic. Current coach of Memphis Tigers.

Claude Humphrey — Star defensive end with NFL’s Falcons and Eagles. Member of Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jerry Johnson — Longtime basketball coach at LeMoyne-Owen. Won 1975 Division III national championship.

George Lapides — Sportswriter, talk-radio host, and former president of the Memphis Chicks.

Keith Lee — All-time leading scorer and rebounder among Memphis Tigers. Led team to 1985 Final Four.

Verdell Mathis — Among finest pitchers in Negro Leagues. Played nine years for Memphis Red Sox.

Tim McCarver

Tim McCarver — Catcher for three pennant-winners and two World Series champs with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Nikki McCray-Penson — All-America basketball player at the University of Tennessee. Olympic gold medalist.

Cary Middlecoff — 1955 Masters champion and two-time winner of the U.S. Open.

Cindy Parlow — National soccer player of the year (twice) at North Carolina and member of 1999 World Cup championship team.

Ronnie Robinson — Larry Finch’s running mate, first at Melrose High School, then at Memphis State. Number retired by Tigers.

Verties Sales — Won more than 700 games as basketball coach at Shelby State Community College.

Fred Smith — Founder and CEO of FedEx, promoter extraordinaire of Memphis sports, particularly annual golf tournament and NBA franchise.

Rochelle Stevens — Champion 400-meter runner. Won silver medal with relay team at 1992 Olympics and gold four years later.

Melanie Smith Taylor — Gold medalist in show jumping at 1984 Olympics.

Bill Terry — Star first-baseman for New York Giants in 1920s and 1930s. Member of

Baseball Hall of Fame.