Local Treasures: Balance in the Universe

For more than 30 years, Memphis has enjoyed the rich creative fruits of two artists united in work and in life. You’ve almost certainly seen their works around town, inside and out. We recently caught up with Carol Buchman and Roy Tamboli, who are living proof that a couple can be very different and remarkably similar at the same time.

Carol Buchman

After retiring a couple of years ago from Grace-St. Luke’s, where she taught art for more than 25 years, Carol Buchman has exhibited in solo and group shows at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, the Dixon Gallery and Gardens, and many other venues in town. Her work resides in national and international collections.

In other words, she’s always been busy creating, and she will gladly share how she goes about it, particularly if you can visit her studio — although the experience is somewhat overwhelming. Her works sprawl throughout the space and every glance will show you a different medium from a different time and in a different style.

“Over the course of my life,” she says, “I have explored for many years at a time about eight different themes.” There was never any question about her calling to be an artist. She points at a work, saying, “Thunder and Lightning, those two horses, is my oldest theme going back to when I was six years old.” The horse artworks all around the studio are proof.

× Expand Carol Buchman in her studio, surrounded by works representing themes explored for years.

In the 1980s, Buchman was mesmerized by cars and started painting them, beginning with a Chevy Malibu. She’s done a bunch, typically 48x48-inch canvases, which “makes me feel very alive, very invigorated. It’s observational and physical.” And there are tangible rewards: The car repair shop she frequents has bartered three of the paintings for brakes and transmission work.

Buchman has been in Memphis since the early 1990s and enjoyed working at an Episcopal school, but she knew something was missing. She was happy with her job and her marriage, but she felt isolated from her Jewishness. When she’d worked in New York and Boston, she took that part of her identity for granted, but in Memphis, she needed to reaffirm her spiritual and cultural grounding.

“I started exploring family roots, first through old tablecloths that I inherited from my father’s family,” she says. “This was also an inherited tablecloth that has Kabbalistic imagery, the Sefirot. And that was about some of the sadness in the family’s history and also about Biblical roots. We were a family that lost members in the Holocaust.”

While exploring her heritage, she started taking classes to become much more learned in Judaism. “I did a deep, deep dive into rituals, blessings, traditions, stories,” she says. “I’ve been doing that for 30 years, very passionately. Now I’m sort of on the other end of it, but I find endless inspiration.”

“We have fun working together. I’d say at least half the time it’s on a beach somewhere. We were recently in Laos and Thailand on a couple of these little islands and we rented a scooter. We’d get on it and take off with all our supplies in our backpack and go to a beach and paint for the day and have lunch there and scoot around through the forest. And then the next day we’d do it again to a different beach. And it was magic.” — Roy Tamboli

Buchman points to various works and photos of her works, telling their stories. She talks of her “Jew in the Lotus” series that’s a symbol for her of meditating upon a blessing, and the imagery that resonates with her: The Statue of Liberty holding Leo Rosten’s The Joys of Yiddish, a protective Jewish star in Hamsa to ward off evil, the symbol of Jacob’s ladder that serves as blessings for the openings of the body.

Another aspect she pursues are the people she’s always observing and drawing, keeping them in notebooks and sketchbooks. “I”ve been keeping those for decades and I call them my At the Table series,” she says. “They’re capturing people unmasked, vulnerable, listening, being themselves, ugly, pretty, weird — humanity in a gathering of some sort.” More about those vulnerable, anonymous gatherings later.

Most recently, she’s been turning her attention to plants. She may create in the studio, but she much prefers to be on location. Buchman insists she isn’t a botanic artist, though she immerses herself in the environment whenever possible to capture the essence of flora.

One of the most gratifying themes is one she shares with Tamboli — landscapes. “Roy and I work side by side when we travel and it’s so wonderful,” she says. The couple will put on some music and survey the landscape, each taking in what will inspire them. She brings gouache to paint on the spot and he’ll bring his own media (including sheets — but more about that in a moment). What they don’t create on the spot, they’ll recreate when back in their studios.

And they travel extensively: Portugal, Chile, and Sardinia are but a few destinations. Tamboli says, “We have fun working together. I’d say at least half the time it’s on a beach somewhere. We were recently in Laos and Thailand on a couple of these little islands and we rented a scooter. We’d get on it and take off with all our supplies in our backpack and go to a beach and paint for the day and have lunch there and scoot around through the forest. And then the next day we’d do it again to a different beach. And it was magic. I’d say, ‘Carol, are we dreaming this or is this really happening? The only thing that would be better is if there was no phone service.”

Buchman, pointing out works in her studio, looks at a self-portrait and is reminded of an influence.

“I’m obsessed with a painter named Alice Neel, who’s very psychological. Sometimes her figures are distorted, but they’re very honest, probing. And that’s what I was after more than a likeness or making myself pretty. And a number of my friends have said, ‘You’ve got to lighten up on those wrinkles, and you don’t look like that.’ But that’s not what I was after.”

She enjoys using oils, collages, and acrylics in the studio. Cars are done with acrylic because she needs to work quickly with big brushes, but for plants she uses “little bitty brushes and it’s a whole different energy.” On her travels, she favors gouache because she can travel light, the colors are rich, cleanup is easy, and it dries fast.

You’ll see cats in her work, and those hold a particularly fondness. “Those are like me. Not to look like me, but my cats are my loveys and they are my protectors. I’ve been drawing them since I was six, and so they show up.”

She reflects that now, “at this stage of my life, I like doing commissions because I like art that is relational. So I do some car commissions, pet commissions, what I call heritage portrait commissions. That’s a whole ’nother thing.”

Having done the tour of her studio and taking in the staggering amount of influences, media, and inspiration, Buchman pauses.

Because as much as she absorbs and turns out, there is more in her partnership with Tamboli.

He has been quietly shadowing us around her studio, pointing out various works or tools that she uses, and pulling out pieces that need a better look. “Roy and I are so different,” she says. “I’m more of a narrative artist, he’s abstract. We give each other great feedback. We’re not competitive; we’re really supportive. I think we understand that if either one of us needs to spend art-making time or studio time, that we don’t mess with it. And when we can do it together, it’s really lovely.”

Roy Tamboli

We then go from her Midtown studio a few blocks over to his space. You probably know where it is if you’ve ever dined at Tamboli’s Pasta & Pizza on Madison Avenue. Tamboli bought the building, once known as Hatley’s Garage, in 1998 and converted part of it into a restaurant space. His son, Miles Tamboli, now owns the restaurant, and if your timing is right, you can eat a meal and get a tour of Roy’s studio next door.

× Expand Tamboli in his studio.

It’s an ample space with massive canvases and larger sculptures all about, plus lockers and tools and straps and a Riley’s Outfitter kayak hanging from the ceiling.

Tamboli gets right into it, quoting music producer Rick Rubin: “He said, ‘How can we demand more from music, from musicians?’ And I say, ‘How do you demand more from art and artists?’ I’ve been doing a lot of abstract work, but my background is largely sculpture.”

That includes figurative sculpture, “because being an artist in Memphis, it’s important to be versatile in different disciplines. If you live on it, you need to be able to do stuff for commissions. I became pretty good at figurative sculpture, but I never really tried much in the way of painting, so I decided to challenge myself and demand a little more and try to put some figurative work into the abstract to fuse them together to see if I could do it, if I could successfully execute what I was seeing in my mind.”

But there is more for him than shifting media. There is the integrity of the art, and the pressures of society. “I was becoming more aware of how immersed we are in technology now, our phones and AI and all that,” he says. “I feel like I — along with other people — am getting lost in it and drifting more and more away from relationships and personal contact. I’m more isolated with my screen time and devices and all that. I thought if I allowed a little more figurative influence in my work, it might help restore some of that human connection.”

For Tamboli, it’s important to be an activist in the relationship with technology. “Don’t let us get lost where everything is digital and we don’t know what’s real anymore,” he says. “What we’re doing right now [referring to our conversation] is very real — it’s not digital or virtual or anything like that. And I think one of the roles artists are going to be playing more and more in the future is: How do we keep humanism alive and well in an age where everything is disappearing into technology?”

He continues to explore the relationship between the abstract and the representational. “Abstraction is a flow. It’s a really free do-whatever-you-want feeling,” he says. “And I love that. But I also love bringing it all back in to do something a little more intentional here, not just wild and crazy. I want to challenge myself to do something that is part of the story that means something to me and might mean something to other people, by honing in on some more challenging representational elements and not just pure, random, spontaneous, jazzy art. I love that too, but I don’t want it to be the only thing.”

“We meditate, go to meetings, do art. And I kind of do my own Jewish thing, but he’s always been very, very supportive. And sometimes he’ll go with me to something. And it’s worked out because I realized that’s not really his job, that if I want to cultivate that part of me, that I have to develop my own network.” — Carol Buchman

When he’s on the road with Buchman, and she’s packing her gouache, Tamboli is bringing sheets. “They’re so easy to travel with,” he says. “It’s not heavy canvas. I put a lot of color on them and get really free with the work and the paint and start making things. When I bring them back here, they become a little more focused and finished looking. But I like the freedom part of doing whatever’s emotional and random at the time.”

The sheets are, by the way, acquired from thrift stores. “Number one, they’re a good price. I can look at the fabric and find what I want. And they have history. When you start thinking about all the things that happen on sheets, it’s not just sexual stuff — you read, you cry, you laugh, you sleep, you dream. That’s on a sheet too. Real-life people used this thing.”

Tamboli was brought up Catholic, but his spiritual interests are wide-ranging. “I’ve always been interested in Buddhism, but when we were immersed in it in Laos and Thailand, it became even more important to me as a symbol of peace, detachment, things like that.”

He points out one of his works that has a guy with his hands up. “That is a symbol, that Buddha is about no fighting in the family. Like, “Stop it. No fighting in the family.” Look around and you’ll also see insects, the Egyptian deity Sekmet, landscapes, and a wheelbarrow surfboard.

“It’s all connected,” he says. “I think about that when I’m painting that there really are collections of atoms that make things, and the brush is just a way of rearranging the atoms to make them into things that we can recognize and feel. I’m always thinking about how we are in this big soup of elements that we’re floating in, and that becomes the background for a lot of these pieces.”

× Expand Pangaean Disc looms over the Poplar Viaduct.

One of Tamboli’s most recognized sculpture stands at the Poplar Viaduct near Walnut Grove Road, a massive work titled Pangaean Disc. “I can’t remember exactly what the genesis of the idea was,” he admits, “but one of the things I was trying to express with that is the whole big world, and then at the bottom there’s this canister that has three babies in it. I was thinking about the contrast between all this steel and the continents and the movement and all the things that are going on in the earth and these three little innocent children down at the bottom.”

He covered the babies — dolls, actually — in wax to make them look even more fragile, and added rods coming out of the continents above them. “There’s like 50 cities on there with rings around them, and there’s a rod coming out of the middle of each of those cities. I call them prayer rods. The idea is that they’re attracting some kind of help from above, something spiritual.”

Tamboli believes we need some kind of divine intervention at times to cope with each other and what’s going on in the world — especially the children who are completely dependent on what adults are doing.

“So that’s where that one came from,” he says, “And of course some of it was I wanted to build something big, and I had access to a good fabricating shop downtown.”

He also went to an engineer to make sure it wouldn’t collapse, and that brings up another notable piece he created.

The Max Rose Monument in Elmwood Cemetery was created in 2014 to honor the memory of William “Max” Rose, a Rhodes College student who died in a car accident. The idea came from Max’s mother, philanthropist and businesswoman Gayle Rose, and depicts Max being lifted by a majestic, winged figure.

Tamboli’s creation came from a vision, and bringing the vision to reality proved complicated. “It turned out to have a lot of odd engineering challenges in it, especially with the angel at the top that’s kind of coming off the sculpture,” he says. “The whole thing has a lot of stainless-steel pipe inside of it. The engineers had to figure out how to make that pipe, and then it had to fit inside the bronze, which was already being made. It really was miraculous that the whole thing fit together the way it did and it worked.”

We’ve finished the tour of Tamboli’s studio, and the question then arises about these two very different and very similar artists. Different religious backgrounds, different uses of media, separate studio environments. And yet theirs is a complementary relationship, traveling the world together, supporting each other, sharing inspiration.

One common experience is that they both had immigrant grandparents. “His was Italian and she made the ravioli and mine were Old World from Europe — Polish and Russian,” Buchman says.

Buchman and Tamboli

How did they fall in love?

“You want the true story?” he asks. “We can give him the true story,” she says, “and then he can decide what to do.”

And then they say, in unison, “We met in AA.”

They met in the early 1990s when she had been sober since 1980. He’d been sober about a year.

Buchman remembers being in a Midtown restaurant with girlfriends when he came by their table. They’d told her he was famous, plus he had a truck and maybe he could help her ship some artworks.

“We were both artists,” he says. “We were both in recovery. It was okay!”

And now they’ve been married 29 years — her first marriage, his second.

The AA connection remains one of their bonds. Tamboli says, “One of the things that has been really fun to do when we travel is go to AA meetings. So we’ve been to meetings in Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi. Even though you can’t always speak the language, you can tell what they’re talking about. When they start reading a prayer or the 12 steps or the Big Book, you can tell what’s going on, even though it’s a foreign language.”

Buchman adds that they like to meditate together. “We meditate, go to meetings, do art,” she says. “And I kind of do my own Jewish thing, but he’s always been very, very supportive. And sometimes he’ll go with me to something. And it’s worked out because I realized that’s not really his job, that if I want to cultivate that part of me, that I have to develop my own network.”

In other words, a constant flow of inspiration going both ways.