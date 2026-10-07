A Haunted House Love Story

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Whispers in lonely places. Untouched things moving. Mists and shadows where they should not be. Feathers from nowhere. And yes: bumps in the night.

Terry Beville did not buy his stately nineteenth-century farmhouse in Somerville, Tennessee (Fayette County), because it was haunted. After all, he didn’t even believe in that stuff. But he later would come to believe, emphatically, that the house is occupied by spirits.

He has piles of pictures, videos, and audio recordings on his phone to back his certainty. He also has the word of Historical Haunts Memphis, a paranormal investigation team, that the house is a sort of portal through which many ghosts pass. Does that scare him? Sometimes, he admits. How badly?

“My heart and soul are in this house,” he says when asked about that last part. “So, they’re not going to run me out.”

Terry loves the ghost stories, but that’s not why he keeps the place. One of those ghost stories is his, and it’s a love story.

His blood, sweat, and (probably) tears are evident in the house and grounds — from the sumptuously Southern decor and the lush, manicured lawn and gardens. But his heart and soul? Yes.

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The History

Terry’s house was built in the 1800s, though he hasn’t been able to find an exact construction date. The earliest record he found, apparently regarding an addition to the house, dates to 1898.

His research has led him to conclude that a small Civil War skirmish happened near the house. He also thinks a Northern colonel established a camp there once, and that Nathan Bedford Forrest came through and attacked the camp. Using a metal detector, a cousin of Terry’s found old Confederate buttons on the property.

This account would jibe with stories of hauntings on the grounds: sounds of musket fire, sounds of cavalry and horse-drawn wagons, the specter of a Confederate soldier in a photograph.

But what he really knows for sure — he found the home at the best/worst time. He worked in the mortgage business and spotted trouble coming in the housing market in 2007. He decided to downsize.

He figured he would go in one of two directions: downtown Memphis or way out in the country. Then he found the house and it wouldn’t let him go. He bought it before his wife, Donna, ever laid eyes on it.

“She pulled up in the driveway and she started crying when she first saw it,” Terry says. But they were tears of joy.

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It was exactly what she had always dreamed about. She loved the house, even if it was old and worn, far from the splendor it likely once sported.

“The house didn’t look anything like this,” he recounts on a recent tour. “It was a total disaster when I bought it.”

But he could deal with a little disaster. He knew the business and hired contractors to fix up the place. He figured that noise, dust, and strangers would fill the home for a few months — and then he and Donna would relax in their beautiful country home. That is not what happened.

Instead, Donna was diagnosed with cancer. Her needs were great, but Terry refused to put her in a nursing home. He was her caretaker. That role got very big, and he lost his mortgage job. This plunged the best move into the worst timing ever.

“We struggled big-time,” he says. “That’s when I had to teach myself how to be a carpenter because I couldn’t afford [to pay].”

If the house needed work, he would do it himself. Old wallpaper was stripped away first. He taught himself to hang Sheetrock. He learned carpentry.

“I’d never built anything in my life until I came out here,” he says. “I work in an office.”

In all, Terry’s renovations took around five years to complete, and most of the work is invisible to the untrained eye. Nothing about the finished house suggests it was restored by a man who was learning how to do the work as he went.

Terry has filled the home with that same handmade, loving care. The house is antique maximalism, curated and displayed so densely and deliberately that every object — from old pianos to old-fashioned phones — seems to have found its appointed place.

Antique furniture, vintage photographs, and family treasures fill the rooms. Some Christmas decorations stay up year-round; a decorated tree adorns every room. A dramatic four-poster bed dominates one bedroom. The dark floors and staircase contrast with white spindles and walls crowded with pictures.

Beside the farmhouse, Terry has created a pocket-size Western town for weddings and events. Weathered wooden buildings marked “barn” and “saloon” face an open gathering space. In that open, green space, heavy wooden church pews stand in two rows before a rough-hewn arbor topped by a cross. All that’s missing is a betrothed couple and a bouquet. Split-rail fences, strings of lights, and baskets of red flowers soften the rough boards. There is even a jail where, Terry jokes, grooms can get ready — or spend the night if necessary.

“It was a dream of mine,” he said of his Western village. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I just studied it and built it.”

The house feels like a museum of sorts; the grounds, a curated event space. But every bit of it feels like a home: Terry’s home. Donna’s home, too, maybe. Even though she passed away some years ago, Terry believes she may still be there.

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The Hauntings

Donna was the first to suspect and then insist that something or someone else lived in their newly purchased farmhouse in the country. On their very first day there, she heard the hymn “How Great Thou Art” playing somewhere — but neither she nor Terry could source the sound. Later, she got inexplicably locked inside a closet.

“We’re moving,” Terry remembers her saying. “You’ve moved me to a haunted house. We’re out of here.”

Terry simply did not believe in those things. At first. Then, one night as they lay in that four-poster bed, fabric draped over the top of the bed drew back. They watched it together. Neither could explain it. He began to hear faint music from another era playing at night under the whir of a bedtime box fan. Visitors began taking strange photographs around the house and showing him their findings.

“I’m the type of guy, I have to prove stuff before I say anything,” he says. “If I can’t prove it, I don’t talk about it.”

Time convinced him, stubbornly. Experiences piled up. Enough so that the Memphis mortgage professional who taught himself carpentry fetched a yellow legal pad and scrawled the words “ghost log” at the top as a means of cataloguing the occurrences.

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Unseen feet stamped in empty rooms upstairs. Pearl earrings clattered to the floor, after a search to find them had been fruitless. A spectral photograph showed a little girl standing in an upstairs window. White feathers appeared from nowhere. Terry came to believe these were signs from those passed on. From thin air, odd phrases were voiced.

“It’s still hard to believe,” he says. “But I do now. There’s just too much.”

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The Love Story

After Donna died, the stories changed. Terry began hearing what sounded like his wife calling his name. Worried that grief was overtaking him, he invited paranormal investigators — through the organization Historical Haunts Memphis — to the house. Their equipment produced recordings that Terry believes captured Donna’s voice.

During one recording, an investigator speaks to her: “Thank you for letting us visit your beautiful home, Donna. We’re very appreciative of it. It’s beautiful.”

A faint voice — Donna’s, according to Terry — follows.

“I love you.”

In another recording, Terry hears Donna calling the name of Penny, a dog who died three months before she did.

When asked, he said listening to those voices makes him happy and sad at the same time. “Both,” he said, pausing and shifting his gaze to the lawn beyond the kitchen window. “Both.”

In the weeks before her death, Donna took Terry’s hand and told him she did not want him to find anyone else. Terry assured her he would never leave. She meant afterward. If he brought another woman into the home they had restored together, she warned him, “You think it’s haunted now? I will haunt you.”

Later, after Terry had been on a date, the investigators returned with that audio in which he heard Donna’s voice.

“I about fell out of that chair,” he says.

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“Ghostly Things”

Terry and Donna were married for 12 years. In the photographs and recordings, he finds reassurance that their relationship did not end in the room where she died.

The property has become a meeting place for apparent opposites: the living and the dead, mourning and celebration, an old farmhouse and a newly built frontier town.

Terry restored the house because he and Donna needed a home. He built the grounds because he discovered he could build a dream with his own hands. Now he invites other couples to begin their married lives in the place where his own love story, he believes, continues.

“There are ghostly things in here,” Terry said. “But it’s a love story, too.”

For wedding and event reservations, folks can reach out to Terry Beville (Hawkeye) on Facebook.