2023 Homegrown Holiday Gift Guide

Santa prefers the local touch when it comes to gift giving.

The nicest gifts go to the nicest Memphians, so he sweet-talked the staff of Memphis Magazine to find the best of the city’s treasures. Here’s a joyful guide for the good souls in the Bluff City. As for the naughty ones, well, you know what to expect!

Overton Park Bench

Want to honor someone who loves Overton Park? These immense rustic benches are a great way to do just that. There are a limited number available to be placed in the park at $10,000 each, including an engraved plaque, for a five-year lifespan.

Call Kaci Murley at 901-214-5450 for more information.

Gifts from Arrow Creative

Whether you’re looking to make art or buy it, Arrow Creative will aim you in the right direction. Their holiday market includes treasures created by local folks and for folks who want to try their own hand at the process. From jewelry to candles to painting kits, fill your family’s stockings (or quivers) at Arrow.

Arrow Creative, 653 Philadelphia St.

Treasures from Mednikow

Mednikow is where all the beautiful gems want to go. If they’re of top quality, they’ll adorn rings, lockets, bracelets, pendants, and anything that looks gorgeous. The family-owned store is in its fifth generation of providing breathtaking jewelry, such as this brilliant pendant that shines so bright, it is likely to replace Rudolph on Christmas Eve. It’s a Volterra link-chain necklace with Maltese cross in 19 karat yellow gold by Elizabeth Locke, and maybe it’ll come down your chimney.

Mednikow Jewelers, 474 Perkins Extended, 901-767-2100

Jewelry by 901drift

Founded by husband and wife Phillip and Caroline Smith, 901drift takes driftwood from the Mississippi River and transforms it into wearable works of art. Whether it’s a pendant or a pair of studs, each piece is handmade, with the colors and shades hand-mixed and hand-formed, and because no two pieces of driftwood are the same, every item 901drift makes is inherently unique. Prices range from $20 to $55.

Shop online at 901drift.com. Limited stock is available at Arrow Creative, the Museum of Science & History’s gift shop, The Peabody’s gift shop, and Stock&Belle.

Pet Portraits by Jeanne Reynolds

If you want a friend for life, give them a gift that centers around their best friend — a portrait of their pet. Memphis artist Jeanne Reynolds creates portraits of dogs, cats, horses, birds, whatever you wish. Prices are determined by medium — charcoal pencil, pastel, acrylic, or oil — and range from $400 to $900. Also affecting the price is the size, desired background, and whether the client supplies a photograph.

Contact the artist at reynoldsstudio@yahoo.com

Ceramics by Olivia Avery

A Memphis native, Olivia Avery finds inspiration in nature, her ceramics reflecting the terrain and foliage around her. Predominantly wheel-thrown, hand-painted, and slip-trailed, Avery’s pieces are not only beautiful but functional, making them the perfect statement gift. Plus, the artist also offers custom orders in her signature style, as well as private and couple pottery lessons, which coincidentally also make great gifts for loved ones looking to embrace a new or old hobby. Prices start at $50.

Shop Olivia Avery’s pieces at oliviaaveryart.com

Lululemon Belt Bags

Judging by the traffic on the Shelby Farms Greenline, Memphians love to run … and walk … and bike … and skate. So many miles, and only two feet. And not enough pockets. These belt bags (by Lululemon) come in a variety of colors, sizes, and fabrics and can be found at Fleet Feet, where those runners (and walkers, and bikers) tend to shop. $38-$68

Music from Shangri-La

The land of Shangri-La is an imaginary place where happiness rules. But there’s another location that’s very real and right in Midtown. And all the happiness is right here with an eclectic, global record collection of vinyl and other formats, used and new, plus hardware and merch that will open your eyes and thrill your ears. There’s the popular, the punk, the obscure, the offbeat, the soulful, and a staff that knows everything. Just ask. It’s a local business that sells and boosts work by local musicians. And it’s where Santa gets the good stuff.

Shangri-La, 1916 Madison Ave.