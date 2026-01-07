What better way to ring in a new year than to celebrate a few Mid-South marriages that began in 2025? From rooftops to riversides, from stately homes to expansive fields, Memphis punches beyond its weight class when it comes to wedding style and variety. It’s become a January tradition of ours to highlight nuptial bliss as captured by local photographers. Here’s wishing every 2025 couple — and those with plans for 2026 — a lifetime of health and joy.

If you’d like to be part of our 2026 wedding album, email your photo to: letters@memphismagazine.com

Faith McCoskey & Adam Dempsey — Brass Door — 03.19.2025

(Photograph by Ashley Benham)

Meisen & Felipe Tellez — Memphis Botanic Garden — 08.30.2025

(Photograph by Ally Perkins)

Rebekah & Kyle Houghton — Woodruff-Fontaine House — 06.14.2025

(Photograph by Erica Haskett Studio)

Kayla & Logan Brauer — Orion Hill Wedding & Events — 10.10.2025

(Photograph by Erica Haskett Studio)

Mallory and Bishop Rhodes — Southern Grace — 03.28.25

(Photograph by Alyssa Jeanes)

Memphis Wedding Venues

409 South Main Events

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 330 guests, 220 seated. 901-300-7942; events@409southmain.com. 409 S. Main St.; 409southmain.com

Annesdale Mansion

Corporate events. Up to 17,000 available sq. ft., 250-300 guests. Val Bledsoe: 901-490-9460; val@annesdalemansion.com. 1325 Lamar Ave.; annesdalemansion.com

The Atrium at Overton Square

Corporate events and meetings. Space for 175 seated guests, up to 250 standing. In-house catering and bar services available. 901-213-4514; events@memphiseventgroup.com. 2105 Madison Ave.; theatriummemphis.com

The Avenue Downtown

Corporate events. Room for up to 150 guests. 901-488-8730; info@avenuedowntown.com. 10 N. Second St.; avenuedowntown.com

Bing on Broad

Corporate events and meetings. Room for up to 100 guests. 901-407-2214; info@bingonbroad.com. 2531 Broad Ave.; bingonbroad.com

The Blackberry Pines

rachel@theblackberrypines.com, 622-216-0073; 31 Chewalla Lake Road, Holly Springs, MS 38635; theblackberrypines.com

Cadre Building

Corporate, formal, and nonprofit events. 36,000 sq. ft., space for 350 seated guests, 1,000 standing. 901-779-1501; emily.winegarden@cadrebuilding.com. 149 Monroe Ave.; cadrebuilding.com

The Columns

Weddings, receptions, formal, and corporate events. Two levels, with up to 20,000 square feet. Room for up to 1,000 guests. 901-674-6813; amber@resourceentertainment.com. 40 S. Main St.; resourceentertainment.com

The Elliott

901-741-1800. Somerville, TN. Allie@theelliotevents.com; theelliotevents.com

Esplanade

Corporate events and conferences. 14,000 available sq. ft., 10-700 guests. 901-753-3333; info@esplanadememphis.com. 901 Cordova Station Ave,; esplanadememphis.com

Graceland’s Chapel in the Woods

901-473-6005; toll-free 866-757-7007; 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd.; graceland.com/chapel

FedEx Event Center

Corporate events. From 272-7,700 sq. ft., 20-800 guests. 901-222-7280; events@shelbyfarmspark.org., 6903 Great View Dr. N.; shelbyfarmspark.org

Fogelman Executive Conference Center & Hotel

Corporate events and conferences. 35,000 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5410; conferences@memphis.edu. 330 Innovation Dr. (Conference Center); 3700 Central Ave. (Hotel); memphis.edu/conferences

The Great Hall & Conference Center

Corporate events and conferences. Up to 8,675 sq. ft. available. 60-800 guests. 901-757-7373; ianslinger@germantown-tn.gov. 1900 S. Germantown Rd.; thegreathallevents.com

The Kent

Meetings, events, and conferences. Up to 27,000 sq. ft. available. 934 standing guests, 600 seated, plus outdoor patio area. 901-569-6611; toni@thekentmemphis.com. 61 Keel Ave.; thekentmemphis.com

La Place Ballroom

Corporate and special events. Up to 5,500 sq. ft. available. 10-650 guests. Catering available. Tarmeckla Douglas: 901-340-0144; tarmeckladouglas@yahoo.com. 4798 Summer Ave., laplaceballroom.com

The Meeting Center of Collierville

Meetings and conferences. Variety of room options. Seating for up to 15 guests. 901-861-6304; info@tmccollierville.com. 340 Poplar View Lane, East #1; tmccollierville.com

Memphis Botanic Garden

750 Cherry Road, 901-636-4100; rentals@membg.org; membg.org

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

901-544-6200, Overton Park; brooksmuseum.org

Minglewood Hall

Corporate events and fundraisers. Up to 13,000 sq. ft. available. Up to 1,600 guests. 901-312-6058, ext. 1107; info@minglewoodhall.com. 1555 Madison Ave.; minglewoodhall.com

New Daisy

Corporate and special events, fundraisers, and trade shows. Full theater setup for 500-1,100 guests. 901-525-8981; info@newdaisy.com. 330 Beale St.; newdaisy.com

No. 2 Vance

Corporate events and meetings. Indoor and outdoor space for up to 75 seated guests, 100 total. 901-237-2786; no2vance@gmail.com. 325 Wagner St.; no2vance.com

Premiere Palace Ballroom

Corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. ballroom for up to 400 guests. 901-527-5660; info@premierepalace.com. 629 Monroe Ave.; premierepalace.com

Propcellar

Corporate events. Versatile warehouse space for up to 100 guests. 901-654-6737; hello@propcellar.com. 2585 Summer Ave.; propcellar.com

Reign Event Venue

Meetings and large corporate events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 250 guests. 901-748-5148; info@reigneventsmemphis.com. 3243 Players Club Circle; reigneventsmemphis.com

The Robinshaw Wedding and Events

2335 Jenkins Dr., Piperton, TN 38066; joanie@memphisweddingsvenue.com; memphisweddingsvenue.com

Rumba Room

Small corporate events. Tables and private rooms available on a limited basis. 901-523-0020; edgarmendez71@gmail.com. 303 S. Main St.; memphisrumba.com

Stop 345

Corporate events and meetings. 6,000 total sq. ft. for up to 750 guests. 901-725-5625; info@stop345.com. 345 Madison Ave.; stop345.com

Tower Center

Conferences, meetings, and events. Up to 10,000 available sq. ft., 6-600 guests. 901-767-8776. 5100 Poplar Ave. #3300,; towercentermemphis.com

Woodland Hills Event Center

Corporate events. Multiple room options, with 50-1,000 guests. 901-754-2000. 10000 Woodland Hills Dr., Cordova; woodlandhillseventcenter.com

Woodruff-Fontaine House

Weddings and special and corporate events. Variety of room options for 30-200 guests. 901-526-1469; j.cooper@woodruff-fontaine.org. 680 Adams Ave.; woodruff-fontaine.org