Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Hear about UrbanArt Commission's latest call to artists, see a 1998 classic independent film, learn how art and nature grow a community, make a gift for the mother figure in their life, and join Natasha and Pierre on a journey all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

UrbanArt Commission

UAC Artist Information Session: Four Open Calls to Artists

If you are an artist interested in applying for the latest UrbanArt Commission's calls to artists, attend the information session! If this is your first time working on a public art project of this scale, you are strongly encouraged to attend. UAC is seeking artists for a mural at Hollywood & Vollintine, a piece at Jesse Turner Park, and a project at the new Memphis Sports and Events Center.

| Wednesday, May 3

Indie Memphis

Indie Memphis Screening: DRYLONGSO

This film follows a young woman in the vibrant 1990s Oakland who begins photographing young Black men out of fear that they will soon be extinct from a serial killer who is terrorizing the community. After 25 years, Cauleen Smith’s classic 1998 independent film is getting its first wide release in a beautiful new restoration.

Malco Studio on the Square | Wednesday, May 3

Memphis Botanic Garden

Rich Soil To Rich Souls Panel Discussion: How Art And Nature Can Grow And Heal A Community

Listen to a panel on how art and nature can unite a community featuring a collection of ArtsMemphis grantees like Collage Dance Community Engagement Manager Karen Niceley, Cazateatro Executive Director Dorimar Ferrer, and Memphis Black Arts Alliance Executive Director Lar’Jaunette Williams. The exhibit is inspired by the movements and gestures of Alvin Ailey’s dance composition, “Revelations,” and runs through October 1.

Memphis Botanic Garden | Friday, May 5

Arrow Creative

Mini Makers: Mother's Day Craft

Create a handmade craft with your little one and help them create a personalized gift for the extraordinary mother figure in their life. This two-hour class is a fun way for your child to get creative and use their hands to make something they will be excited to share with their loved ones.

Arrow Creative | Saturday, May 6

Playhouse on the Square

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catch the regional premiere of Dave Malloy's electropop opera adaptation of a segment from War and Peace. As Natasha awaits her fiance's return, she is mesmerized by a spell from the rogue Anatole, and her family friend Pierre has to help make things right.

Playhouse on the Square | Through May 21