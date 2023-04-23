Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, see a local musician's debut, hear the symphony of a new world, watch a classic novel come to life, shop an artists' market, and see an array of youth performances across the city. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Concerts In The Grove: Cyrena Wages

On select Thursdays, the large lawn at GPAC will overflow with music, food, drinks, and good vibes. To kick things off, see native Memphian Cyrena Wages, who draws inspiration from her Shelby Forest roots, made unmistakable through her lyrics and style. Wages also draws inspiration from modern artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Lana Del Rey, Norah Jones, and Courtney Marie Andrews.

The Grove at GPAC | Thursday, April 27

Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Arts Events

The Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art Memphis lineup features numerous art events and museum opportunities throughout the weekend. This year's concept is RE-PAIR, which invites you to immerse yourself in art and sociability. The featured events range from museum exhibitions to screenings to book signings and even an art fund Q&A for those who need it.

Multiple Venues | Thursday, April 27 - 29

Robert Moody Presents The Orchestra Unplugged: Dvořák New World Symphony

Memphis Symphony Orchestra's Music Director Robert Moody will take you on a journey inside the minds of composers like Antonín Dvořák, giving the audience a look at his African-American and Native-American influences. Sit back, relax, and experience live orchestral music with a unique twist only Robert Moody can provide.

Halloran Centre | Friday, April 28

Their Eyes Were Watching God

See Author Zora Neale Hurston’s most iconic novel come to life, reimagined as a ballet for a contemporary audience. Follow the familiar story of one woman's journey through time with a new score by Quinn Mason and choreography by Kevin Thomas and Amy Hall Garner.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts | Saturday, April 29 + 30

Spring Faire + Memphis Children’s Theatre Festival

Get ready for a day full of fun as Theatre Memphis hosts its two annual campus events, both free or pay-what-you-can! Outdoors, the Spring Faire features over 30 artist booths, all-day performances, and food and drink. Indoors, the Memphis Children's Theatre Festival celebrates its 17th year with family-friendly and youth-focused performances with an exciting atmosphere, innovative theatre, and activities that foster imagination.

Theatre Memphis | Saturday, April 29

AngelStreet’s Spring Concert

AngelStreet Memphis Choir presents The Future is Me! This free spring concert features AngelStreet's hardworking, dedicated young talent and will have food, prizes, and—of course—incredible music. With a new venue under their belt and creative direction from these rising stars, this will be a day you won't want to miss.

Great Baptist Church | Saturday, April 29