Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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We’re jamming this week in the studio, in the green room, and on the stage — and don’t miss nostalgic family favorites on view. Swipe through arts events across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

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Tuesdays in June just got louder with the soulful energy of the 926 Stax Music Academy Alumni Band! Stax’s “Live In Studio A: Summer Series” is free for Shelby County residents with a valid ID and showcases a dynamic lineup of organ, bass, drums, guitar, horns, and powerful vocalists carrying forward the legacy of soul music.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music / June 16, 2 – 4 pm

Crosstown Arts welcomes The Green Room Jazz Jam, a monthly, interactive music event hosted this month by Halimah Muhammed. Young up-and-coming musicians and local jazz veterans share the stage to produce a spontaneous repertoire within the jazz idiom.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / June 16, 7:30 – 10 pm

The Overton Park Shell welcomes The Lone Bellow to Memphis. Having topped Americana charts and headlined venues from Carnegie Hall to the Ryman Auditorium, their new album reflects their commitment not just to making music but also to building community on stage and in song.

Overton Park Shell / June 18, 7:30 – 9 pm

The king of the apes swings to the Collierville stage in this adaptation of the beloved Disney film. This epic adventure features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, with high-flying hits, like the Academy Award winning "You'll Be in My Heart,” making Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The Harrell Theatre / June 19 – 28

Open to kids, families, and adults of all ages, the Like You Film Club presents The Sandlot on the Giant Screen at the Pink Palace Museum & Mansion! A nostalgic comedy and celebration of childhood, friendship, and the fleeting magic of summer, the 1960s classic captures the heart of the season.

Pink Palace Museum & Mansion / June 20, 2:30 pm – 5 pm