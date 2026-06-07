Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand Cara Greenstein June 07 - 13 - 1

Workshops await, from watercolor to artist resources, and theatres welcome both new production and a new series for artists to connect. Find a complete guide to events and experiences on ARTSmemphis’ community arts calendar at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

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Unleash your creativity in this hands-on adult watercolor workshop led by acclaimed artist and former Memphis College of Art professor Susan Maakestad. This class requires no experience, whether it’s your first stroke or you’re looking to brush up on technique.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art / June 7, 1:30–3:30 pm

Every Monday in June, Hattiloo is opening its doors to the creative community to socialize and connect with one another. Enjoy themed nights and activities, from karaoke to trivia, network and engage with like-minded people in one space.

Hattiloo Theatre / June 8, 5:30 – 8:30 pm

Released in 1977, Wanna’ Meet the Scruffs? is one of Memphis rock’s great cult albums — a sharp, emotionally charged burst of power pop recorded in Memphis’ Ardent Studios. The album reflects a moment when Memphis musicians were carving parallel paths outside the city’s dominant soul and funk economy. Head to the Memphis Listening Lab to listen and discuss the album.ss

Memphis Listening Lab / June 10, 6-8 pm

Swing your razor high, Sweeney! The demon barber of Fleet Street returns to the stage at Playhouse for a premiere this weekend. Co-produced with Opera Memphis, this special production is sure to thrill for its one-month run!

Playhouse on the Square / June 12 - July 12