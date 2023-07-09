Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Learn something new with Arrow Creative, attend a free filmmaker forum, lunch and learn about the Belz Museum, dance the night away to flamenco music, and attend an exhibit opening reception. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand photograph courtesy arrow creative

Art Club with Joi Purvy

Decorate your own terracotta pot with acrylic paint and gold foil with artist and musician Joi Purvy in this upcoming hands-on, creative class. Whether a beginner or an experienced artist, this class will provide all the skills to create pieces like this independently.

• Arrow Creative / Monday, July 10

× Expand image courtesy indie memphis

Shoot & Splice: Screen Acting

Indie Memphis and Crosstown Arts present this free filmmaker forum featuring Memphis native Akono Dixon. Akono will discuss the craft of acting, building characters, working with a director, and more. Akono is a rising filmmaker with credits including DOLEMITE IS MY NAME, EUPHORIA, and the lead role in the upcoming Hallmark film, SPRING BREAKTHROUGH.

• Crosstown Theater / Tuesday, July 11

× Expand photograph courtesy the dixon gallery and gardens

Munch and Learn: Belinda Fish

Enjoy lunch at the Dixon's cafe, Park and Cherry, while listening to an incredible lecture from Belinda Fish, Director and Education Coordinator at the Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art. Learn more about the type of art in this hidden downtown gem that ranges from sculpture and calligraphy to textiles and furniture.

• The Dixon Gallery and Gardens / Wednesday, July 12

× Expand photograph courtesy crosstown arts

Flamenco Memphis: Noche Flamenca

Experience an evening of flamenco music and dance during a night of Spanish magic. This “tablao” style concert presents a variety of “palos,” from the nobel Seguiriyas to playful fiesta songs. Relish in flamenco music's beauty, energy, and passion with Barcelona native dancer and choreographer Noelia Garcia Carmona and guitarist Roy Brewer.

• The Green Room at Crosstown Arts / Friday, July 14

× Expand photograph courtesy the metal museum

To See With New Eyes: Richard Carr Opening Reception

Get a firsthand look at the new exhibit from inspired craftsman Richard Carr, who utilizes aged, textured, and salvaged materials he finds throughout downtown Memphis. His love of old architecture and organic forms is apparent in his work and provides a glimpse into each piece's story.

• Metal Museum / Sunday, July 16