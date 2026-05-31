Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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This week’s scene emphasizes the art of storytelling, from fairytales to history, through visual works and musical compositions. Find events and experiences in every corner of Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community arts calendar at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

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Visit the Guest House Patio in My Big Backyard at the Memphis Botanic Garden for a mud-tastic time this summer! Children can dig in and craft their own mudpie using natural materials. Activities are included with your admission to the gardens.

Memphis Botanic Garden / June 1, 10 am – 12 pm

Experience PRIZM’s annual International Chamber Music Festival, celebrating the beauty and diversity of chamber music and featuring musicians from around the globe. In addition to captivating performances, the festival will include a pre-chat before each concert, allowing audiences to deepen their understanding of the music and its creators.

Balmoral Presbyterian Church / June 2-6, 6 pm – 8 pm

Welcome the joyful and magical musical to Memphis! Beauty & The Beast returns to the stage in Disney’s first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years, with members of the original creative team reuniting to bring this enchanting and timeless tale to life, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes.

Orpheum Theatre / June 2 – 7

The Dixon’s popular lunch series welcomes gallery owner David Lusk for Much and Learn, where he will share an inside scoop and insane stories about the art world, and especially about his friend Mary Sims. Be sure to preorder your Park & Cherry lunch to pick up and enjoy in the auditorium.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens / June 3, 12 noon – 1 pm

The Tennessee Ballet Theater is proud to present 901 Stories: Down on Beale, a special production benefiting the Frayser Dance Project located at Girls Inc. The contemporary dance show will feature Alex Chilton, Al Green, and Carla and Vaneese Thomas. Along with innovative choreography from local artists; there will also be a live performance from the velvet vocals of local legend, Kortland Whalum.

The New Daisy Theatre / June 5 and 6, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm