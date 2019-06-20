The Pied Pipers of Happiness

× Expand A runner in December’s St. Jude Marathon stopped for a selfie with Pete McCarty and the group. Photographs by Karen Pulfer Focht

Perhaps you've chanced upon the Memphis Ukulele Flash Mob in the wild. You were in a public place and suddenly some otherwise normal-looking people pulled out these little stringed instruments and started strumming and plucking and warbling. It is hoped that you weren’t afraid. This is Mob’s number-one rule is to have fun.

“If someone would’ve told me 10 years ago that I would have such a large and wonderful and loving and encouraging group of people to enjoy my Tuesday nights with each week, I would have said they were crazy ... but all these years later, that’s exactly what I have. I am so fortunate and happy to call this group my family.” — Pete McCarty

The gregarious leader of this pack is Pete McCarty, or more familiarly, Petey Mack to this amalgamation of ukulelists. When not leading his minions in flash-mobbing or playing in parades, Petey gathers the players every Tuesday evening at Central BBQ on Summer Avenue to jam on classic rock, country, the latest top 40 hits, and whatever tickles their fancy.

The group is open to all, from virtuoso to novice, from young to old. And if you’re more comfortable with a kazoo or tambourine, well, that’s all right too. All you need to do is participate — and have fun.

× Expand All ages and hair colors are welcome as pink-haired Sara Williams strums along on a recent practice session.

× Expand December’s Christmas parade brought out the cheery Yule ukesters.

× Expand The Memphis Ukulele Flash Mob did a live-stream performance at Crosstown Concourse during February’s World Ukulele Day.

× Expand Spouses Eric Jambor and Robin Salant at a Tuesday night session at Central BBQ.