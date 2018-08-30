Street Style / August

These are not the fashion photos longtime readers of Memphis magazine may have seen in our pages in years past. These are stories, on (digital) film.

We set about exploring the lives Memphians live, and realized we wanted to recount some of their stories more visually than verbally. These street-fashion photos represent the Memphis we walk through day in, day out: bright with personality, authentic, unvarnished. No staging, no styling – just true Memphis style: inspiring, innovative, inventive.

Expect to see more faces here like these.

Except they'll never be quite like these.

Because they'll always be original.

× Expand Donnell London, photographed by Ziggy Mack

× Expand Sofia Parker, photographed by Ziggy Mack

× Expand James Haggard, photographed by Ziggy Mack

× Expand Linda Viqueira, photographed by Ziggy Mack

× Expand Coresa Hogan, photographed by Ziggy Mack