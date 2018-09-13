Street Style / September

Sartorial storytelling on the streets of Memphis. September 2018 edition.

by ,

We set about exploring the lives Memphians live, and realized we wanted to recount some of their stories more visually than verbally. These street-fashion photos represent the Memphis we walk through day in, day out: bright with personality, authentic, unvarnished. No staging, no styling – just true Memphis style: inspiring, innovative, inventive.