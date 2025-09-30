Screaming Bloody Murder...

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY HALO / PLAYHOUSE ON THE SQUARE

Agatha Christie’s classic Murder on the Orient Express is revived by director Tony Isbell of Playhouse on the Square, having opened September 12th at Circuit Playhouse with a near-flawless premiere performance that earned every bit of its applause from the full crowd.

Between the staging itself and the actors’ own emotional investments, the show not only presents a complex question about justice and revenge but encourages the audience to empathize with the characters grappling with it themselves.

Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY HALO / PLAYHOUSE ON THE SQUARE Kinon Keplinger as the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot

The story requires little to no introduction. Originally written as a novel in 1934, this particular adventure of the iconic Belgian detective has stood the test of time through a variety of adaptations over the years, first arriving on the stage in 2017 with the help of American playwright Ken Ludwig. In this play, Hercule Poirot, portrayed with a mix of wit and vulnerability by Kinon Keplinger, guides us through one of his most astounding cases, when a body is discovered on the Orient Express shortly after the train is stopped in its tracks due to excessive snowfall.

At the pleading of his friend (and director of the train company) Monsieur Bouc — whose performance by Charles Ratcliff is a delightful complement to any scene — Poirot becomes embroiled in an investigation with an eccentric list of suspects that range from exiled Russian princesses to English governesses and devout Swedish missionaries. What should be an open-and-shut case for him turns into a moral dilemma with no clear answer.

The show opens like an old film noir, a black-and-white title card and cast list rolling across a screen up on the stage, reminiscent of The Maltese Falcon, Gilda, and similarly beloved pictures. The screen is utilized for those beginning scenes as well, serving as the backdrop for the restaurant in Istanbul where Poirot begins his journey and the train station that allows a factory line introduction of the characters. Once on the Orient Express, the screen is removed in favor of a meticulously designed dining car and cabin room set, respectively, on a rotating stage for seamless transitions.

The only apparent hiccup was out of the tech crew’s control: a broken air conditioner that left the theater stuffy during the humid Memphis evening and the actors sweaty under their heavy period-style costumes, which — I must add — I would steal from the dressing room given the opportunity, especially Mrs. Hubbard’s and the Countess’ outfits.

Although I could ramble on about each and every individual actor’s performance, such as the subtle air of suspicion conveyed in every character or the heart-wrenching confessions towards the end, I would like to leave a few things to be discovered by our readers. Definitely the twist, for those not previously familiar with the story. Whether you’re an avid devotee of Agatha Christie and the murder mystery genre as a whole or just want a little thrill to help slip into the upcoming Halloween season, this production will be worth your while.

As the third show of the theatre company’s 2025-2026 season, Murder on the Orient Express establishes a strong start and promises more to come. Performances run 8 p.m. during the week at Circuit Playhouse, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Playhouse on the Square's website.