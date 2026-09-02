Satellite Music Hall Opens for Business

This month sees the opening of a new chapter in Memphis’ live music scene, as the Satellite Music Hall, just across the street from Crosstown Concourse, launches its inaugural season. As a project of Live Nation Entertainment, the venue has been both deeply polarizing and eagerly anticipated — the latter because Live Nation’s command of tour routes that once avoided Memphis will now steer them here. Moreover, the venue is not only partnering with Stax Music Academy to train students, it’s making a point of booking local acts.

THE BAND CAMINO This Memphis-born group comes home to share highlights from their newest album, NeverAlways Vol. 2. September 4-5, 7 p.m.

FATTMACK Hailing from Mobile, rapper Fattmack introduces his McKenzie 2.0 Tour. September 6, 7 p.m.

CHANCE THE RAPPER Join this highly acclaimed Grammy-winner and hip-hop artist on his Coloring Book Ten Year Anniversary Tour. September 8, 7 p.m.

ISAIAH RASHAD Known for his honest storytelling and moving lyricism, rapper Isaiah Rashad debuts his newest album, It’s Been Awful. September 11, 7 p.m.

BOP TO THE TOP Dance along to your favorite hits from Hannah Montana, High School Musical, and other Disney Channel classics. September 12, 7 p.m.

VALERIE JUNE Spreading joy, choosing love and trust, and exploring what it means to be human — Valerie June’s music shares those ideals and more across the tapestry of genres she inhabits. September 17, 7 p.m.

JUDAH & THE LION They’re coming in like a lion for their The Boys Are Back tour, featuring their newest album, I AM A PRISM. September 18, 7 p.m.

HOUNDMOUTH Alt-blues band Houndmouth reveals vulnerability, persistence, biting honesty in their newest album, Lordy. September 19, 7 p.m.

PROJECT PAT As one of the most influential voices of Southern rap, he laid the foundations for Memphis’ rap and hip-hop scenes, and now he’s returning home on his Redemption tour. September 26, 7 p.m.