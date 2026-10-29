Rhodes College Creative Writing Professor Receives Poetry Prize

× Expand photograph courtesy Rhodes College

Dr. Caki Wilkinson, Rhodes College professor of English and director of the creative writing department, whose 2021 poetry collection The Survival Expo was lauded by such monumental publications as The New York Times and, that’s right, Memphis Magazine, was honored last week at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. Wilkinson received the 2026 Aiken Taylor Award for Modern American Poetry and was honored with a celebration at the college last week. The event included lectures on Wilkinson’s poetry by writers Alice Bolin and Daniel Hornsby.

Since 1987, the Sewanee Review, America’s oldest continuously published literary quarterly magazine, has recognized a distinguished poet for achievement and exceptional work with the Aiken Taylor Award in Modern American Poetry. The award has celebrated notable poets such as Gwendolyn Brooks, Howard Nemerov, Louise Glück, Billy Collins, and Jericho Brown, with Wilkinson, author of the collections Circles Where the Head Should Be, The Wynona Stone Poems, and the aforementioned The Survival Expo.

The Survival Expo, her most recent collection of poetry, manages to capture the moment of its creation, while remaining incredibly urgent some five (especially fast-paced) years later. The poems blend backdrops of basketball courts, rural roads and city streets, and a survivalist doomsday prepper convention at the Agricenter. In its seemingly paradoxical embracing of its many idiosyncrasies, the collection manages to do something few productions of any kind can achieve these days — it is delightfully, vibrantly itself. As such, The Survival Expo is refreshingly authentic.

That Wilkinson is so deft with a stanza should come as no surprise; the poet and professor is steeped in her craft. A 2003 graduate of Rhodes, Wilkinson earned an MFA in poetry from Johns Hopkins University and a Ph.D. in English and comparative literature from the University of Cincinnati. In addition to her three previously mentioned collections, Wilkinson’s work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Nation, The Atlantic, Kenyon Review, and other publications, and she is the recipient of the Lexi Rudnitsky/Editor’s Choice Award, the Vassar Miller Prize, and the Poetry Foundation’s Ruth Lilly Fellowship. In 2025, she was honored with Rhodes’ Clarence Day Award for Outstanding Research and Creative Activity, one of the highest honors bestowed upon Rhodes College faculty.

Wilkinson took some time out of her busy schedule to discuss her recent honor, a possible project on the horizon, and, of course, Memphis basketball.

Memphis Magazine: The William Wordsworth quote about the origin of poetry being a “spontaneous overflow of emotion” recollected in “tranquility” comes to mind. I’m sure there has been a spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings at Sewanee. Has there been time for tranquility since being presented with the Aiken Taylor Award?

Caki Wilkinson: I got back to Memphis yesterday, so there has mostly just been time to crash — but it’s a happy crash! I’m going to be thinking about the events of the past week for a long time.

“I’ve mostly been trying to write fiction: a novel set in the world of women’s basketball. This caused a little bit of an internal crisis when I got the call about the [poetry] award, but at the same time, it’s good to be reminded that I am primarily a poet. Whatever happens with this novel, poetry will always be central to my life.” — Caki Wilkinson

I understand the honor includes lectures on your poetry. Is that a little surreal?

Yes, it’s extremely surreal! I was worried that listening to someone talk about my poetry would make me unbearably self-conscious, but the staff of the Sewanee Review chose two of my favorite writers and people, Alice Bolin and Dan Hornsby, to deliver the lecture, and it ended up being a great experience. Alice and Dan clarified things about my poems that I’d never even considered, and they both were so smart and funny and winning. I was honestly really moved, just to be read so generously by two people I adore.

We last spoke for Memphis Magazine in 2021, around the time of the publication of your incredible poetry volume The Survival Expo. What have you been up to in the meantime?

I’ve written some poems here and there, but I’ve mostly been trying to write fiction: a novel set in the world of women’s basketball. This caused a little bit of an internal crisis when I got the call about the award, but at the same time, it’s good to be reminded that I am primarily a poet. Whatever happens with this novel, poetry will always be central to my life.

Can you tell us a little bit about the novel?

It's set in the world of women’s basketball during the WNBA playoffs and off-season, following a 6’11” center named Ronnie Rushmore who plays for the Memphis Rhythm (a fictional team, obviously!). I still have a ways to go, but it's been fun (and challenging!) to try to figure out how novels work.

I know you’re a big fan of Memphis basketball. What do you think of the Grizzlies’ new era? (I consider this question to still be poetry-related because of all of the basketball in The Survival Expo. Besides, it’s Memphis Magazine; we should talk basketball.)

I am super-excited for the new era! The early years of the Ja Morant-era were electric. That young team was so damn fun, and it was hard to watch them fall apart in slow motion. As I write this, we’re 2-0 in an 82-game season and I’m feeling optimistic. We just beat Golden State on their court for the first time since 2021. Zach Edey looks strong. Cameron Boozer is a legit star on the rise, and Ty Jerome has been fantastic. I’m sure there will be some growing pains down the road, but I’m already loving this new mix of players.

I just started Dear Mothership by Marcus Wicker on your recommendation. Is there anything you’ve been reading lately that you would like to talk about?

As you know, I love that book! Also, Emily Skaja published her second poetry collection, Black Lake, the week before Dear Mothership. It’s superb. I’ve also been tearing through the story collection Guatemalan Rhapsody by Jared Lemus, a visiting professor at the University of Memphis. I’m looking forward to his debut novel, Magic in the Land of Eternal Spring, which is forthcoming this spring.

These two poems appeared in Caki Wilkinson’s 2021 collection, The Survival Expo (reprinted by permission from the publisher, Persea Books).

“Suppositions For Skeptics” by Caki Wilkinson

Suppose we’ve undersold the rhapsody.

More apt to graph a gap or galaxy,

we’ve voted no on maybe, pigeonholed

our hope like so much extra seed we told

ourselves we’d never need. Suppose we’d known.

Just as a stream exploits the cracks in stone,

fear works its witchy runnels through a brain

parched hard with thought. We show up late, explain

we’ve missed the code. Or anyway, the cue.

Suppose we quit apologizing too,

released from woe is me and unashamed

of what went wrong. Suppose the signs we blamed,

each score and semaphore, were meant to say

go slower. Much of this will be okay.

“Apology From Health Sciences Park” by Caki Wilkinson

I’m sorry

I’m unchill.

I wanted

to make it

through yoga,

posed among

the chipmunks

and pigeons,

the strollers

and strangers

who, like us,

trust strangers

like us, built

for flinging

bright mats like

flags or rafts

just to stretch

our bodies

and be still.

And listen,

when instead

of smelling

the freshness

of autumn

I said fall

creeps me out

a little,

hemmed in this

city park

no longer

named after

a disgraced

general,

I didn’t

mean the mud

that absorbed

a war, not

the loose limbs

or dogs or

the empty

pedestal,

but those old

unbidden

passions we

smuggle in

ourselves, pulse

and portent

of trouble

afoot. Friends,

it’s never

safe to stay

calm or put.

Poems collected in The Survival Expo (Persea) by Caki Wilkinson. Used with permission.