Memphis International Airport Showcases Work by 40 Local Artists

From left: Millennium Dawn, Prelude and Promise by Brenda Joysmith, Living Off the Grid #18 by Chuck Johnson
More than 40 works of contemporary art and five site-specific installations by local artists are now on display at the newly renovated Concourse B at Memphis International Airport.
The UrbanArt Commission launched MEM’s Art Collection in 2021, with $1.5 million allocated for new site-specific art projects throughout the facility.
Before the concourse officially opened on February 15th, several of the artists were invited for a preview of the spacious new area to see where their works were located and how everything came together.
For more, including images and artist biographies, go to https://uacmem.org/airport.
All photography by Jon W. Sparks
Heartbeat & Soul by Eric Okdeh and Jamond Bullock.
From left: Hydrangea XIV by Beth Edwards, Fool's Errand by Jarvis Boyland, Untitled (White House/Roses) by Jared Small.
From left: Backscatter by Coriana Close, Grind City by Ziggy Mack.
From left: Sacred Ground by Terry Lynn, Backyard Sky After Sundown by Veda Reed, unknown, El Vestido de Ingrid 1 / Ingrid Dress 1 by Johana Moscoso.
Entirety by Mia Saine.
Flight to Oregon by Burton Callicott.
From left: From Sea to Shining Sea by Nick Peña, Consumer Power by St. Francis Elevator Ride, Accretion by Ben Butler, The Spotted Lady by Jay Crum, Splash by Richard Echols.
From left: The Spotted Lady by Jay Crum, Splash by Richard Echols.
From left: Daisy by Johnathan Payne, Who Im Is by Vitus Shell.
Intertwining by Yancy Villa and brg3s.
Intertwining by Yancy Villa and brg3s.
From left: Memphis 3 by Keiko Gonzalez, work by George Hunt, Capilla Ancestral (Ancestral Chapel) by Maritza Davila (shown here at far right).
Basketball Blooms (Wilson YMCA) by Brandon Donahue.
