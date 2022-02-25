Memphis International Airport Showcases Work by 40 Local Artists

The UrbanArt Commission allocated $1.5 million for displays throughout the new Concourse B.

More than 40 works of contemporary art and five site-specific installations by local artists are now on display at the newly renovated Concourse B at Memphis International Airport.

The UrbanArt Commission launched MEM’s Art Collection in 2021, with $1.5 million allocated for new site-specific art projects throughout the facility.

Before the concourse officially opened on February 15th, several of the artists were invited for a preview of the spacious new area to see where their works were located and how everything came together.

For more, including images and artist biographies, go to https://uacmem.org/airport.

All photography by Jon W. Sparks

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

Heartbeat & Soul by Eric Okdeh and Jamond Bullock.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

From left: Hydrangea XIV by Beth Edwards, Fool's Errand by Jarvis Boyland, Untitled (White House/Roses) by Jared Small.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

From left: Backscatter by Coriana Close, Grind City by Ziggy Mack.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

From left: Sacred Ground by Terry Lynn, Backyard Sky After Sundown by Veda Reed, unknown, El Vestido de Ingrid 1 / Ingrid Dress 1 by Johana Moscoso.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

Entirety by Mia Saine.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

Flight to Oregon by Burton Callicott.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

From left: From Sea to Shining Sea by Nick Peña, Consumer Power by St. Francis Elevator Ride, Accretion by Ben Butler, The Spotted Lady by Jay Crum, Splash by Richard Echols.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

From left: The Spotted Lady by Jay Crum, Splash by Richard Echols.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

From left: Daisy by Johnathan Payne, Who Im Is by Vitus Shell.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

Intertwining by Yancy Villa and brg3s.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

Intertwining by Yancy Villa and brg3s.

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

From left: Memphis 3 by Keiko Gonzalez, work by George Hunt, Capilla Ancestral (Ancestral Chapel) by Maritza Davila (shown here at far right).

PHOTOGRAPH BY JON W. SPARKS

Basketball Blooms (Wilson YMCA) by Brandon Donahue.

--