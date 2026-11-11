Lights, Camera, Action!

× Expand photograph by jon w. sparks Princeton James and Teresa Dickerson

There’s a moment Teresa Dickerson still can’t quite talk about without feeling it all over again. She had written a screenplay. Years of work, doubt, rewrites, and a global pandemic’s worth of careful savings had gone into it. And now she was sitting in a room listening to actors read her words back to her for the first time, a table read arranged by producer Princeton James, who had brought in actors and simply said, let’s hear what this thing is.

When Kenneth Farmer, who would go on to play Coach Perry in the film Hoop Street, read his audition monologue, Dickerson cried. She tried to hide it and pretend she was still deciding.

“I had to stay cool,” she says, “But he had the part. Let’s sign him now.” That moment when a writer hears her own words transformed into something beyond what she imagined is a key moment for an independent filmmaker. Before that, it’s a dream. After that, it’s a production.

Two Roads to the Same Place

Dickerson and James arrived at Memphis filmmaking from very different directions. Dickerson majored in journalism at the University of Memphis and landed her dream job in community relations with the Memphis Grizzlies when the team arrived from Canada. She loved storytelling, and while working for the NBA franchise, an idea started forming.

“I started dabbling with screenwriting just as a hobby,” she says. “Bought the software, bought Final Draft, and just started: Let me see if I can do this.”

What she was trying to do was write Hoop Street — a Memphis-flavored basketball story. The first draft, she’ll tell you, was horrible. She put it down for months at a time. Picked it back up. Put it down again. Left the Grizzlies and went to work for Kroger as a spokesperson.

Looking for inspiration to kickstart her dream, she started reaching out to potential investors. She heard “no” a lot. “Who’s going to support a first-time filmmaker with a corporate background?” she says. “I understand that. I do. But it was a challenge.”

Then Covid hit. The pandemic changed how she had to make her dream a reality. Dickerson was essential personnel at a grocery chain keeping Memphis fed during a crisis. There was no time to write. And there was no money being spent on anything else, so she redirected every spare dollar she had. “This is going to my movie fund,” she decided, adding to it week after week.

Princeton James took a different path. He grew up in Coldwater, Mississippi, a kid with what he calls a “vivid and huge and thorough imagination,” obsessed with amusement parks his family couldn’t quite afford. But he was sure, from childhood on, that he was meant to build worlds. His parents frowned on an acting career, so he got a degree in accounting. Then, degree in hand, he moved to Atlanta, started acting classes, and waited for the vision he knew was coming.

They met in March. They were in prep by June. Production began in July. They were in editing by August. “All in the same year,” Dickerson says, amazed.

It arrived, as will sometimes happen, in church. He listened to a sermon about operating in your gifts, about the cost, to others, of leaving your talent unused. James went home and started writing a stage play. He had no writing experience, no directing experience, no producing experience. But he knew he had to begin somewhere.

And he decided he’d say yes to everything: the made-in-Memphis film Uncorked, the NBC legal drama Bluff City Law, a string of independent films, a stretch on NBC’s Young Rock. He directed a feature called Queen Rising, written and executive-produced by Henry E. Reaves III. Then he and three business partners — Jordan Danelz, Mark Williams, and Austin Herndon — formed Gravity Studios, to produce other people’s projects and build up their community in Memphis.

That’s when Teresa Dickerson found him on Instagram.

But James was already planning to say no. Dickerson had reached out to him about directing Hoop Street. James was stretched thin, and he didn’t want to damage someone else’s dream by coming in under capacity. He had made up his mind before they even met.

But after the meeting, he called his partners. “We’re going to do this project,” he told them. “We all have to figure out where we can make this happen.” There was no long deliberation. “If we say we’re going to do something,” James explains, “it’s already done after we said it. We’re just running to go do it.”

They met in March. They were in prep by June. Production began in July. They were in editing by August.

“All in the same year,” Dickerson says, amazed.

What It Actually Takes

The story of Hoop Street is, among other things, a master class in indie film economics — the unglamorous, practical, dollar-by-dollar reality of making something from nothing in a city that is still building the infrastructure to support it.

Expand photograph by gravity studios Production photo from Hoop Street, with Princeton James in the director’s chair.

Dickerson invested her own money. She received support from the Memphis & Shelby County Film Commission’s local incentive program, which came at the right moment. “I don’t know if I can describe how I felt receiving those funds,” she says. “I really needed it.”

The Film Commission also helped by posting on social media, helping recruit cast and crew, and amplifying what the production was trying to do. The synergy, as Dickerson puts it, made people trust what they were building. People wanted to work with them.

But even before any of that, there was the unglamorous work of the budget — the line-by-line discipline that separates finished films from permanent works-in-progress. Dickerson and her producing team pored over the script and asked hard questions. How many locations? Each one costs money. Where can you tighten without losing anything essential?

“If you have more than ten locations, it’s extra money,” Dickerson says. “Where can you finesse your script to still have the same story, but tighten up your budget?”

James brought to the table an understanding of what goes beyond the budget spreadsheet. “Investors invest in people and trust,” he says, “not always a project.” The credibility of the filmmaker, the reliability of the team, the genuine care for what’s being made — these are the things that move money. The story, he says, is part of the plan. It’s not the plan.

Memphis as a Character

Ask James and Dickerson about the Memphis film community and you’ll feel like they’re talking about a family more than assessing a market.

“We are almost like the engine that can and will go through anything,” James says. “Some people wouldn’t be able to overcome obstacles.”

The talent, both say, has never been the problem. Memphis has always had talent. What it has sometimes lacked is access — to training, to consistent work, to the kind of deep crew base that requires multiple productions happening simultaneously. When Georgia and Louisiana were offering aggressive incentives and pulling productions away, Tennessee crews went where the work was. Rebuilding that infrastructure takes time, and it takes investment in people as much as in projects.

“[Issa Rae] said it’s important to network across. You all build together, and then you take a step up, and you all together take a step up, and before you know it you’re making million-dollar movies because you all started here.” — Preston James

James talks about conversations with Memphis Mayor Paul Young and plans for similar conversations with Shelby County Mayor Mickell Lowery regarding workforce development initiatives around the creative ecosystem of film and television. “There’s investment in other workforce development industries,” he says. “This is the same thing.”

He invokes Issa Rae, the writer-producer-actress who built an empire from web series to HBO: “She said it’s important to network across. You all build together, and then you take a step up, and you all together take a step up, and before you know it you’re making million-dollar movies because you all started here.”

James has a friend who is a showrunner on A Different World on Netflix. The director of photography on that show is the same person who shot her short film. “She brought him over,” James says. A rising tide.

Craig Brewer is part of that foundation too — the Memphis filmmaker who made Hustle & Flow and went on to do Coming 2 America and beyond. Dickerson remembers talking to him early on, when she had just decided to try screenwriting and the dream still felt impossibly large. He told her something she has carried ever since: “As a Black woman,” he said, “there is a space for you in this industry. Just keep going.”

Where They Are Now

Hoop Street is still on the festival circuit. It screened in Italy. It was selected for the American Black Film Festival in Miami — one of the largest film festivals in the country, and an Oscar-qualifying event.

“For our little engine that could to be selected,” Dickerson says, “was definitely a blessing.”

The Italy screening opened an unexpected door. Memphis and the Italian town of Porretta are sister cities, connected through a long-running cultural relationship that includes both a soul music festival and a film festival. Memphis filmmakers screened at the Porretta Terme Film Festival. Relationships formed. Conversations happened over Zoom, across the Atlantic, between people discovering that despite the distance and the cultural difference, they were building toward the same things.

Now Dickerson and James are in early development on a feature film collaboration with Italian producers. “We are using our imaginations,” Dickerson says, “to build this world that includes two sister cities.”

It is, when you think about it, exactly what both of them have always done, which is to build worlds, one at a time, by any means necessary, in a city that keeps finding ways to make something from nothing.

Finding the Money

A group of Memphians is ready to finance indie projects.

J.W. Gibson is an entrepreneur, developer, and philanthropist who lived in Dixie Homes as a youngster, joined the Navy, and studied at Christian Brothers University. He is today CEO of the Gibson Companies, a group of diverse businesses, and has served on a variety of boards and committees.

His wife is Kathy Buckman Gibson, CEO and president of KBG Technologies, and before that, the longtime COO, board chair, and general counsel for Buckman International. “My wife and I have a personal interest in the arts of various media,” he says, “be it TV and film or physical art, musical art. We are very much engaged and like to see that arena expand here in Memphis and Shelby County.”

Gibson is leading an effort to build a fund for independent films in Memphis that includes about a dozen other individuals who think this is the time for the region to make a bigger impact in the entertainment industry.

“We’ve heard conversations from different people who are making these films, and in the last three years or so, there’s been a lot of conversation around independent film and how more conducive it now is financially to make these independent films happen,” Gibson says. “The equipment [cost] is not as much as it used to be. The stories are coming out more often from writers. There’s been an identified way of being able to raise money and have a positive return on those investments.”

A luncheon earlier this year sponsored by the Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission brought together a group of potential funders and Will Lowery, the founder and chief operator at Brigade Media Capital, which is heavily involved in the film industry with venture capital advisement and creative marketing services. Lowery also is senior vice president of Range Media, an entertainment management firm. He serves on the Tennessee Entertainment Commission and is well versed on what it takes to nurture a film from concept to distribution.

“Memphis being a music city, it just breaks my heart the lack of support that musicians get here in Memphis. So I’d like to be able to do something with music opportunities as well.” — J.W. Gibson

During the discussion after Lowery’s presentation, Gibson asked whether it made sense to create a fund for independent films in Memphis and Shelby County. He says, “For me, it’s about being able to create that fund to assist those who are wanting to produce small films or independent films.”

He says that the funding effort would also endeavor to encourage economic development opportunities by teaching related trades. This would continue the sort of steps the film commission has taken in years past by inviting industry experts — in casting, set-building, and various technical areas — to take part in intensive workshops with Shelby County residents.

The luncheon meeting was encouraging. Gibson has since gathered about a dozen like-minded sources to embark on creating just such a fund, which is still in its formative stages.

It’s likely that for a project to be considered, there would have to be at least a solid concept with a script and a budget. A proposal that involves people who already have experience in production and direction has an even better chance of being heard.

The life of an indie film goes through many stages, and initial funders such as the group Gibson is heading will be looking at the long term. It’s not just initial funding to produce the film. There also needs to be a plan to get further funding post-production to finance marketing and subsequent efforts to get it seen.

Gibson says that Lowery was pointing out the benefit of attracting investors at a national and international level. At the luncheon, Lowery noted that horror films are popular with investors worldwide, and that many countries have funding available to filmmakers, particularly if the film project can work at least in part on location and take advantage of the labor market.

Gibson says that he hopes the funding group can work with Lowery’s Range Media to take advantage of its national and international resources.

What Gibson hopes is that the group can rely on such connections that it can make with companies such as Range Media. The group itself has a mix of entrepreneurs and industry experts who bring their own savvy to the table, bringing a mix of vision and hard business sense.

But it’s not easy to tell at this early stage exactly how the funding group might work. What’s still unknown is how much money will be raised, and then it becomes a function of a multitude of factors. The recent supernatural horror movie Obsession had a production budget of about $750,000. The fact that it grossed about $520 million worldwide became something of an obsession itself with filmmakers, as proof that a production done well at low cost can bring a lot of elusive money and fame. But it’s a rarity.

“If we raise a million dollars, one would think that’s a nice chunk of money,” Gibson says, while noting that the budget of Obsession would have put quite a dent in that. “However, I know people right now here in Memphis who are making films with a budget of $100,000 to $200,000. So, it kind of depends on how much money we raise and what the ask is for those funds.”

It’s also notable that the funding group is not necessarily strictly limited to indie films. “I want to see music do something different,” he says. “Memphis being a music city, it just breaks my heart the lack of support that musicians get here in Memphis. So I’d like to be able to do something with music opportunities as well.”

So, You Want to Make an Indie Film?

You’ll need quite a few things before you holler “ACTION!”

We’ll make it easy for you. Well, not really easy to make a film or movie or whatever you want to call it (both terms are fine). But this is a checklist you’ll want to have if you’re ready to go beyond whatever you’ve been doing on TikTok. Maybe you’ve got an idea for a story that would be fantastic on a screen bigger than your iPad and where there’s a big room full of people watching it at the same time. You’re not the first one to want that, and those who have gone before you have learned a few things.

First Things First

Let’s start with money. Most of this is about that, and it might seem daunting, but there are a number of avenues to get funding for your dream. Yes, like getting money for anything, it’ll take hard work, but you have options!

Of course, it begins with your brilliant idea for a cinematic masterpiece. But don’t ask your millionaire friends for any money, not just yet. Sit yourself down and write it out. If you don’t already know what a film script should look like, then learn it. At some point, you’ll get one of those script-writing programs that will help you with the indents and capitalizations and stage directions and so on. It’ll probably cost you, so start keeping track of your expenses. There will be many of them yet to come.

The bottom line is that making an indie film is an act of sustained optimism against considerable odds. The financing is complicated, the process is long, and the outcome is uncertain. But tend to the details, do the networking, and never lose hope.

Let’s say you’ve got a completed script. What’s next is — rewriting. A first draft of your script should never be seen by investors. Get objective critiques (not your mom), have table reads, and do some more agonizing. It’ll take months.

As you do this, be thinking about your team. You’ll want them on board and they’ll want a terrific script, because it’s not just a story, it’s a sales document. And it will be read by every director, investor, producer, and distributor.

As the scriptwriter, you have to make sure all that is nailed down, but if you also want to be the director, then you’ve added an extra burden on yourself. It’s understandable, but you’re now not only the visionary, but the pragmatist.

The director’s job is to say “no” a lot in order to get to a good “yes.” And they are at the creative center of the project. Which is why you think you’d rather do it, but let’s continue. If you have a director who has even one decent credit on a previous film that maybe showed at a recognized festival, then funders are more likely to pay attention. Without that, the rest of your team had better be pretty special. Let’s look at their roles.

The producer gets things done outside of the creative realm. They find money, get the crew, manage the budget, handle contracts, deal with legalities, and keep it moving. They will get your passion project across the finish line. Choose wisely.

The executive producer has a title that can vary from project to project, but let’s just say they are the funders. Maybe they just write a check, maybe they get more involved.

The entertainment lawyer is also on the team as soon as money is involved. And it’s always involved. They do option agreements, deal memos, distribution contracts — the things that make your head hurt. Do not find out the hard way that you should have hired one.

The line producer and unit production manager detail the budget by breaking down the script scene by scene, calculating costs, and producing a document almost as important as your script: it tells investors where their money is going.

So that’s your basic team and they’ll work to find the right cast and crew when the time comes.

Development

The development phase — the period before production financing is secured — is where most projects stall, and where the groundwork for eventual funding is laid.

Attachments are the elements that make a project financeable. A recognizable actor who has agreed to appear — even in a letter of intent rather than a signed contract — dramatically improves a project’s fundability. So does an experienced producer, a recognized director of photography, or a distribution company that has expressed interest. Each attachment reduces investor risk perception.

The pitch deck is the visual document that accompanies the script in meetings with investors and distributors. It typically includes the logline (one sentence describing the film), a synopsis, director’s statement, visual references and mood boards, comparable films and their financial performance, a budget summary, and the financing plan. A well-designed pitch deck signals professionalism and prepares investors to hear the ask before you make it.

The look book or director’s treatment is a more visual, cinematic companion document — especially important for directors pitching a project. It communicates the visual language, tone, and emotional world of the film through images, references, and the director’s vision.

Now, Let’s Get the Money

You might have an angel that writes you a big fat check to cover your budget. If so, skip this part. But probably not. Indie films are typically funded through multiple streams and that’s called a financing stack. That can include:

• Personal funds/friends and family. — They probably won’t mess with your creative vision, but they also probably don’t have a few hundred thousand/million bucks to toss your way. Whatever they contribute, document it all and pay them back first.

• Private investors/equity financing. — These individuals or groups will want a percentage of the film’s profits. They are typically crucial to getting indie films done and you will have to do plenty of networking, make pitches, and cultivate patience. They know the odds of hitting it big are low, but they usually are motivated by belief in the project, doing something that’s cool (it’s a movie!), and maybe even making a return on the investment. Make sure they know that you know all that and aren’t promising the moon. Also, there are securities law aspects, so make that entertainment lawyer you hired do some work to keep it all legit.

• Film grants and foundations. — These are much more fun! They don’t have to be repaid and have no equity obligation. Do your research, since getting some of these establishes your own legitimacy and can open other doors.

• Private foundations. — These organizations have priorities and if your documentary or narrative meshes with theirs, you might get some support. Are you doing a faith-based project? Then hit up the Amen circuit for help from aligned congregations. One thing is that grant applications take a long time and are competitive, so plan for that.

• Fiscal sponsorship.— If you don’t have your own nonprofit, a fiscal sponsorship can let you get tax-deductible donations through an established nonprofit umbrella organization. You’re working with someone else who has access to a potential wider source of funds.

• Pre-sales and distribution advances. — In a pre-sale, a distributor in a specific territory (France, the United Kingdom, or South Korea) will agree to acquire the rights to your film before it’s made. They’ll usually decide based on the script, the cast, and the creative team. That purchase agreement can then be taken to get a loan.

• Government tax incentives and rebates. — The Tennessee Entertainment Commission and the Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission should be on your list for all kinds of help. They can offer a variety of incentives and they’re easy to find. Obviously you should shoot in Tennessee, but if you must wander, check out the incentives in whatever state you’re thinking about. Not for nothing has Georgia become a major production hub.

There are also federal and international programs, and you can do “incentive stacking” by qualifying for incentives across jurisdictions. But put all this in your financing plan at the start — don’t wait.

Getting Seen: Festivals Vs. Studios

Once the film is finished, the filmmaker faces what may be the second-most-daunting decision after financing: How do you get it seen, and how do you convert that attention into revenue?

Film festivals serve multiple functions simultaneously. They are screening events, industry marketplaces, press opportunities, and award competitions — all happening at once. The big action happens at top-tier festivals (Sundance, Cannes, Toronto), but other ones can open doors, including the revitalized Indie Memphis Film Festival.

Or you can go for having your film acquired directly by a studio or streaming platform. You can make some real money and you’ll also likely lose creative control over the final cut and marketing. Are you okay with that?

There are other options as well: theatrical self-distribution, hybrid distribution, video on demand, and foreign sales. All have advantages and disadvantages.

The bottom line is that making an indie film is an act of sustained optimism against considerable odds. The financing is complicated, the process is long, and the outcome is uncertain. But tend to the details, do the networking, and never lose hope.

Your audience is out there.

× Expand COURTESY INDIE MEMPHIS A scene from Ronzo

An Indie Memphis Preview

By Chris McCoy

After taking a hiatus in 2025, Indie Memphis is back for 2026. The film festival will take place downtown at the Orpheum Theatre’s Halloran Centre and the Malco Powerhouse Cinema November 5-8, with encores at Studio on the Square November 9-10. Here are a few highlights from the more than 50 feature films screening at Indie Memphis.

The Lorraine (Nov. 5, 6:30 pm, Halloran Centre)

Indie Memphis’s opening-night movie celebrates a Memphis landmark. Before it entered history as the location where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968, the Lorraine Motel was a center of Black Memphis culture. Director Sam Pollard penned this love letter to owners Walter and Lorrie Bailey, who created a beloved oasis for Black travelers in the heart of the Jim Crow South.

Ronzo (Nov. 6, 4 pm, Halloran Centre)

Oxford, Mississippi, has long been a home for eccentrics (William Faulkner, anyone?). But few people have left as big a mark on the city as Ron Shapiro. For decades, he ran the Hoka Theater, providing a stage with an “anything goes” attitude which shook up the sleepy college town and nurtured a generation of Mid-South creatives. Director Jon Brick uses stories from the people who knew him best to paint a funny and moving portrait of a Mississippi original.

Expand COURTESY INDIE MEMPHIS A scene from Hallelujah Station

Hallelujah Station (Nov. 6, 5:30 pm, Malco Powerhouse)

One of four Hometowner features in this year’s festival, Hallelujah Station is written by former Memphian M. Randal O’Wain and directed by Memphis filmmaker Christian Walker. This compact blast of Southern Gothic atmosphere tells the tale of a janitor in a 1930s insane asylum who becomes obsessed with uncovering the secrets of an enigmatic patient. The feature screens with “Jane,” a short film by hometowners Meriwether Nichols and Wende Martin.

King of the Chitlin’ Circuit (Nov. 6, 6:15 pm, Malco Powerhouse)

Blues legend Bobby Rush is 91 years old and still going strong. Director Al Warren gets the story of Rush’s beginnings in the juke joints of 1950s Mississippi through his Grammy-winning elder statesman status straight from the source. Because nobody could tell Bobby Rush’s story except Bobby Rush.

Hoop Street (Nov. 7, 11 am, Malco Powerhouse)

Hometowner director Princeton James directs this original sports drama set on the ball courts of Memphis. A street ball prospect is kicked out of high school basketball after a fight. He must overcome his inner demons to earn a spot in the summer league and save his future.

Expand COURTESY INDIE MEMPHIS A scene from Every Contact Leaves a Trace

Every Contact Leaves a Trace (Nov. 7, 5:30 pm, Halloran Centre)

Memphis born documentarian Lynn Sachs has had a long, strange trip through the artistic life. Along the way, she saved every business card she was ever given. Sachs went back through her card collection and selected seven people who had unexpected impacts on her life, and tried to track them down to see what became of them. The result is a series of portraits of unusual people, and a reflection on the passage of time.

Once Upon A Time in Harlem (Nov. 7, 7:45 pm, Halloran Centre)

In 1972, director William Greaves invited the leading artistic and intellectual lights of the Harlem Renaissance to a dinner party in Duke Ellington’s apartment and filmed the conversations that resulted. He was never able to find the resources or time to piece it together into a film in his lifetime; that task was left to his son, David. It’s nothing short of a miracle that this footage survived, and is now one of the buzziest documentaries of 2026.

Hometowner Music Videos (Nov. 8, 3:45 pm, Malco Powerhouse)

Short films are often the best part of film festivals, like an artistic sampler platter. The Indie Memphis music video competition challenges Memphis’s finest musicians and filmmakers to stretch their crafts to their limits. Best of Memphis winner Alexis Grace and director Edward Valibus get dreamy for “West Coast,” Ben Siler brings the inner world of Little Baby Tendencies’ Haley Ivy to life in “Stupid Game,” brothers Josh and Lawrence Shaw collaborate on music and visuals for Blvck Hippie’s “Adult Swim Commercial Break,” and many more.

The Man I Love (Nov. 8, 7:15 pm, Halloran Centre)

The closing-night film by Lynn Sach’s brother Ira was one of two American premieres at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Academy Award-winner Rami Malek plays New York performance artist Jimmy George as he struggles to keep his community of queer artists together at the height of the 1980s AIDS crisis. This screening represents a homecoming for one of Memphis’ most acclaimed filmmakers.