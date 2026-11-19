Expand image courtesy of the authors

“Never forget who gave you biscuits, when you were hungry.” — Charmaine J. Forde

Across the South, across the span of years, biscuits and cornbread have been staple foods that enabled poor workers, in both rural and urban areas, to fill their bellies even when times were lean. Warm, fresh-baked biscuits, broken open and “baptized in butter” as the old Martha White Flour commercials on WDIA used to say, or cold biscuits left over from breakfast and wrapped in a bandana to carry to lunch. Cornbread, sweet and moist, thick enough to almost be a meal (pun intended) in itself. Biscuits and cornbread have surely seen many a hungry person through the day.

Merrell, Quinn, and Carman have crafted an extensively researched regional history, all hinging on the advent of self-rising flour and its use in the making of biscuits, cornbread, and other warm breads.

Given the prevalence of cornbread and biscuits as Southern staples, as well as the dishes’ staying power over the decades, it would appear that self-rising flour is one of the most important innovations in the history of the South. Throughout the twentieth century, in times of poverty, segregation, and sweeping changes such as electrification, few innovations gave women more control over their time and table. So contends the new culinary history Self-Rising: The Magic Rise Behind Biscuit and Cornbread Culture (University Press of Kentucky), by the authorial team of Mindy Merrell, R.B. Quinn, and Linda Carman.

Self-Rising isn’t Merrell and Quinn’s first time working together. The Nashville-based authors previously teamed up for Cheater BBQ: Barbecue Anytime, Anywhere, in Any Weather, and they have both also contributed to The Tennessean newspaper and Nashville’s NFocus magazine.

Expand photograph courtesy of the authors Two of the authors: R.B. Quinn and Mindy Merrell

Baking Powder

In truth, Self-Rising may appeal more to the history lover than to the collector of cookbooks. Merrell, Quinn, and Carman have crafted an extensively researched regional history, all hinging on the advent of self-rising flour and its use in the making of biscuits, cornbread, and other warm breads.

“Self-rising products are flour and corn meal perfectly blended with the right amount of leavening ingredient and salt for efficiently and easily making biscuits and cornbread — not to mention all kinds of quick breads like pancakes, muffins, coffee cakes, and loaves. This means that a home cook can easily make any size batch of biscuits or cornbread quickly without measuring,” Merrell explains.

“This may not sound like a big deal today, but it was huge for a family eating biscuits or cornbread every single day. Homemakers loved it.”

In the book, the authors explain that the average low-income white and Black families in the South went through 13 pounds of flour and cornmeal each week. To put that even further into context, self-rising flour products could account for up to 40 percent of a person’s caloric intake at the time.

“Self-Rising is really the story of poverty in the South. Imagine being a farm wife a hundred years ago. You didn’t have electricity. You cooked on a sooty wood-fire stove. You had a big family to raise and feed every day. The chores were never-ending, and you sewed and mended all the clothes,” Merrell says, painting a vivid picture, one in which cornbread and biscuits were staples of a family’s diet, essential elements that allowed them to get the necessary calories every day.

Homemade History

As a little girl, Merrell started baking with brownie mix and canned biscuits. “My mother did not enjoy cooking and let me have the run of the kitchen,” she remembers. By high school she had progressed from store-bought brownie mix and pre-rolled canned biscuits to homemade yeast breads. “I made a lot of huge messes that my mother kindly allowed.”

Quinn is an Eagle Scout who has been perfecting his campfire cooking since childhood, although he didn’t need a self-rising mix for his on-the-griddle pancakes. He credits spending time in the kitchen with his mother for kick-starting his interest in cooking, one that has lent a unique flavor to his writing career as well.

“Radio was a huge deal for self-rising products. Radio made it possible to reach rural customers in their own homes. The combination of music, radio, and self-rising was a match made in heaven.“ — Mindy Merrell

“I’m an old Land Grant University Home Ec major from Virginia Tech,” Merrell says. “When I moved to Nashville back in the ’80s and ’90s, I worked with the PR firm that represented Nashville’s hometown flour, Martha White. I even wrote the live Grand Ole Opry commercials for the brand. I worked with our Self-Rising co-author Linda Carman, who was the longtime consumer affairs director and test kitchen director. We had a lot of fun cooking up all things HOT RIZE. So I’ve been dusted with self-rising flour and corn meal for close to 40 years now.”

Expand Image courtesy of the authors Vintage ads and photos help tell the story.

Deep in the Moment

Merrell may say that Self-Rising is the story of poverty in the South, and though that is absolutely true, it is also not all that their new tome is. Self-Rising is rich with historical context, from flour-sack fashion and dish towels to changing train routes, from the introduction of the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Rural Electrification Act to the road to reliable baking powder, making it a vibrant, if bread-themed, snapshot of the region.

The book overflows with archival photos of kitchens and general stores from the time period, newspaper and magazine advertisements for flour and corn meal, as well as the packaging for the self-rising products themselves. Visually, the book is a stunning achievement, the next best thing to visiting a small museum, and the research the team has put into the project completes the effect.

As magazine real estate is limited and therefore precludes an in-depth review of Self-Rising’s in-depth look at Southern culture, consider as an example self-rising flour and radio.

The advent of and subsequent popularity of self-rising flour coincided with the rising star of radio, as itself a new avenue for advertising.

King Biscuit Flour, a popular brand, bankrolled the King Biscuit Time radio program, in which blues musicians like Sonny Boy Williamson II, Robert Lockwood Jr., Pinewood Perkins, and James Peck Curtis played live on the air at KFFA, pausing periodically for King Biscuit Flour commercials. The radio show’s legend lives on today in the form of the King Biscuit Blues Festival in nearby Helena, Arkansas, which just held its 2026 session last month.

“Radio was a huge deal for self-rising products. Radio made it possible to reach rural customers in their own homes,” Merrell explains. “The combination of music, radio, and self-rising was a match made in heaven. Martha White, of course, is famous for their connection to bluegrass music, Flatt and Scruggs, the Grand Ole Opry, and WSM radio.”

Martha White was also a frequent advertiser on WDIA in Memphis, where the jingles proudly proclaimed that their biscuits were “baptized in butter.”

Expand Photograph courtesy of the Library of Congress A photograph of an old general store by Walker Evans.

Not Your Bottom Shelf Biscuit

Merrell says that “hours and hours, years and years” of research went into the making of Self-Rising, hinting that her time in the proverbial trenches of flour marketing set her on the path to writing the book long before she consciously considered it as a possible project. “When I was young, I was too busy scurrying around for Martha White to think too deeply about the bigger story behind Southern baking,” the author muses. “Now that I’ve got some age on me, I’m not too distracted to look back, and boy, did we learn a lot.”

“It seems especially odd to me,” she muses, “because biscuits and cornbread have been rediscovered by chefs.” She says they’re enjoying a cult-like status at the moment.

The author thinks the history has languished largely untold because of disinterest, perhaps even bordering on a snobbish disdain. She says she’s frequently shocked to meet people who “dismiss [self-rising flour] as just an old-fashioned product on the bottom shelf.”

Merrill feels the importance of self-rising flour has been overlooked by other food writers and historians when discussing the history of Southern baking. Still, there is hope self-rising flour will have its moment in the limelight, seen and appreciated for its status as a time-saver and agency-enabler for homemakers, a unifier across racial lines, and an unassuming champion of the unofficial Southern food pyramid. Maybe, like Salt and Cod before it, Self-Rising will shine a light on a previously underappreciated aspect of regional culture. Or, if not, at the very least, scholars of Southern culture have a new, passionately produced, deeply researched look at our history.

Merrill says that she and Quinn are advocates of home cooking and hope that Self-Rising will empower people to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty, or rather, floury.

“Overcomplicating things is not our style,” she says. “Biscuits and cornbread are the ultimate home comfort foods.”