Above and Beyond

“We ought to say a feeling of and, a feeling of if, a feeling of but, and a feeling of by.” — William James

Some things cannot be explained. They are, by their very nature, unknowable, indefinable. God and the nature of existence would, according to one Tennessee-based author, fall at the top of that inscrutable list.

Varina Buntin Willse’s new book, Beneath and Between: And Other Overlooked Words That Illuminate God (Broadleaf Books), sets out, not to explain the unfathomable, but rather to track the writer’s search for her own peace with the beyond. The Nashville-based writer carved out time to speak with me by phone before her presentation at the Wild Goose Festival in Harmony, North Carolina, and a book-signing last month at Novel bookstore here in Memphis.

“I think it’s important to note, and I say this in the introduction: I’m not a priest. I’m not a spiritual scholar. I wasn’t even a religion major,” Willse said, humility and humor both evident in her voice. “I’m just like most everybody else out there. I come to it from the pew, rather than the pulpit.

“Or the woods, the meditation cushion,” she added with a laugh. “I think the benefit of that is that I’m not representing any institution, and I’m not out to convert.”

The Ponder Effect

Though Beneath and Between is Willse’s trade debut, she has written five books of narrative nonfiction, including Home to Us: Six Stories of Saving the Land, published in 2012, which profiles six families who chose to put their land under conservation easement. She also writes an ongoing Substack newsletter on faith and spirituality, an effort which began as a recurring blog.

As with anyone who makes their living as a wordsmith, an uncertain proposition in these days of AI-generated content, Willse’s breadwinning endeavors are equal parts practical practice and labor of love. It should come as no surprise, then, that Willse is a longtime devotee of the art of storytelling.

“I have always been a lover of books,” she said. “When I was a little girl, I grew up out in the country north of Nashville, in Robertson County, and I spent a lot of time outdoors and a lot of time with books.”

She remembers reading from an old hardcover copy of One Thousand Poems for Children, with the title embossed on the cover. “It had long lost its dust jacket, if it ever had one,” Willse said. “I’m closing my eyes and can feel it in my hands.”

There was a whole chapter devoted to fairies, which she remembered loving, as well as ample selections of poetry about the outdoors.

The author cites that weathered tome as a cornerstone of her foundation as a reader and writer.

She attended the Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, where Southern Book Prize-winning author and Chapter 16 founding editor Margaret Renkl was her teacher in both sophomore and junior years. “How much of a jackpot did I hit there?” Willse asked with a laugh. “She’s a poet at heart. She imparted so much wisdom to me.”

Renkl taught her students the art of close reading. Willse remembers that her class was reading William Shakespeare’s King Lear when Renkl reminded students to look out for patterns and themes, to hear a bell go off in their minds when they saw certain words. Those words always meant more than just their dictionary definitions.

Beyond learning to read and write well, Willse was also learning to hone her skills of concentration. For a student who regularly attended book events recreationally and, in her own words, admired authors the same way her peers “worshipped rockstars,” the lessons in attentiveness and in a poet’s care with diction amounted to a sort of Southern writer’s Jedi training. “I think a lot of it is about attentiveness,” she said. “I’m a very slow reader.”

The intentional practice of attentiveness is something that long predates Willse’s newest books, with roots to childhood poetry readings and nature walks, adolescence studying the art of close reading, and forms the foundation of her Substack newsletter, the Ponder Effect.

“Pondering is a practice that requires slowing down. So much good stuff requires slowing down,” she said. “Our pace and our technologies would like to carry us quickly down the stream. I’m always interested in living profoundly, and that requires, when possible, not choosing the fastest route.

“A rich spiritual life is about not living automatically.”

A Deep Well

Willse is what some people call a cradle Episcopalian, someone raised within the church from youth who remains active within the Episcopal community through their adulthood. She grew up in the Episcopal Church and continues to be an Episcopalian, “though I am always interested in gleaning wisdom from all traditions,” she added.

“Faith is always going to be a mystery. Ideally it is always evolving, and it is relational,” she said. That concept of relationality brings the conversation to prepositions, the part of speech that describes relationships.

When Willse hit her forties, she was a happily married mother of three with writing work that paid the bills. Her writing projects may not have been the sort of creative endeavor that she would choose of her own accord — after all, that kind of writing would eventually become Beneath and Between — but they took effort and creative energy, and they paid well enough. It was, in short, a picture-perfect life, the kind that many people would feel uncomfortable questioning.

“My cup was full, my heart was full, and I was nevertheless feeling like something in my life was ‘small,’” she said. She recognized that there was something beyond those facets that she needed to address: “It was my faith yearning to deepen.”

Some people have called her experience a midlife crisis, but she disagrees. “I don’t think of it as a crisis. I just think of it as the soul doing the good work of souling.”

Perhaps her experience and the so-called “midlife crisis” have similar roots, if wholly different forms of expression. If the typical midlife crisis is, in essence, a person’s emphatic assertion that they are more than their career or their personal relationships, it’s not so very different than one’s faith searching for deeper wells.

“I made this meditation room on the bottom floor in my house in an old utility room,” Willse said. Of such humble beginnings are great discoveries made. There she spent time in prayer, meditation, and journaling, and she discovered that her faith was as strong as ever, if somehow more personal and intimate than she had previously imagined.

“I realized that I needed some fresh language,” Willse said. “It became a new vocabulary of faith for me, and I found it in these unlikely, overlooked words — prepositions, that part of speech which dictates relationality.”

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Fresh Language

In both our conversation and her beautifully written Beneath and Between, Willse is at pains to make clear that she does not claim to have The Answer. In fact, her “fresh language” does not require her to abandon or undermine her previous beliefs.

“I have always loved the Episcopalian liturgy. It’s very beautiful, very poetic,” she said. “It’s just all these heavy nouns and these masculine nouns that were fixing God as this person, this thing, and yet the God I was experiencing in my most intimate person was not that at all.”

Willse used language to break her out of default ways of thinking. She says she uses prepositional truth, the idea that we and our faith are defined in relation to others, to break away from what she calls propositional truth — the concept of what we can propose to be true or false being the whole truth.

“We sort of default to thinking of God above,” Willse said, but she saw God through others’ kindness, as beyond her ability to define. There, beneath her house, inside her little utility-room-turned-meditation-chamber she discovered a profound closeness to God. Those new ways of experiencing her spirituality do not negate the idea of God above; they only add nuance.

“Getting away from nouns and into the territory of prepositions helped me break God out of that box of that smallness I was feeling,” she explained.

Even within Christianity, the language of the Holy Trinity explains a larger-than-life concept by resorting to a seemingly paradoxical concept. To be “in the world, but not of the world” is likewise a popular translation and summation of John 17:15-16, in which Jesus prays that God will keep his followers safe in the world without removing them from it.

In Beneath and Between’s final chapter, “Beyond,” Willse calls on sources from Rumi to Job, from The Wizard of Oz to St. Augustine, all to help explain that God is beyond our understanding — and, she confesses, beyond the power of prepositions to contain and explain. That mystery, that glorious contradiction, is, as Willise sees it, something truly beautiful.

“For some spiritual seekers, the unknowability of God is the ultimate roadblock. For others, it is the proof in the pudding,” she writes. “Our nonunderstanding is not a sign that we are missing the point but rather a sign that we are quite on point. Encountering that which is unknowable and unnamable, we find ourselves treading lightly in the Divine.”

For Willse, the mission to truly know and understand her creator is one defined by mystery. It should be taken on with humility and with the knowledge that, “We were doomed to fail, but beautifully.”