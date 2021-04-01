We Are Middle-Aged — and We Don’t Mind

× Expand cover illustrations by Calvin Foster (left) and John Robinette (right) The premiere issue from April 1976 featured a "conversation" with E.H. Crump (who had passed away more than 20 years earlier). A classic issue from 1979 showcased the old Memphis Red Sox baseball team.

Hey, it’s our birthday. In April 1976, the very first issue of Memphis magazine — then called City of Memphis — reached our very first readers. We’re 45 years old now. Middle-aged, yes, but 45 sounds younger these days than it once did, and we like to think we wear our years gracefully.

Like a lot of people turning 45, I suspect, we aren’t quite sure how excited to be about this birthday. After 25, the birthdays ending in 5 start to lose their sheen. (This already rings true for me, and I was born eight years after this magazine.) We’ll be 50 before long; now that is a milestone, with its very own, singular Roman numeral, no less.

Maybe we would have skipped over the occasion, except for this: Celebrating a birthday or anniversary of any sort simply means more now than it would in most years. Whether that’s a biological birthday, a sobriety anniversary, wedding anniversary, or another year in the books for a company or organization, these milestones mean that we’re still here. We’ve made it. We’re thriving, even. That’s quite a statement, considering.

The past year — more than a year now — has been tough on so many

businesses. The magazine business isn’t immune. Our fate is tied to the fates of other local enterprises, the advertisers you see in these pages. We are fortunate that so many shops, restaurants, firms, practices, schools, dealerships, and on and on have continued moving ahe

ad, and continued wanting to let you — our community — know what’s happening.

We owe a special shout-out to the local businesses who have been in symbiosis with us for many of our 45 years. The Dixon placed a spot in our very first issue; ditto Babcock Gifts. Playhouse on the Square turned up in our second issue, along with WMC and Southland Park (now Southland Casino). Over the first 12 issues, we added First Tennessee (now First Horizon), Lakeside, the Rendezvous, Paulette’s, Pancho’s, Jim’s Place, and Huey’s. The look of the magazine has changed substantially over the years; I, for one, am fond of our retro-cool ’70s logo (shown above on the issue from June 1979 featuring the Memphis Red Sox). For that matter, our name has changed, too: We were originally known as City of Memphis, though that got simplified before long.

Most of all, we’re fortunate that you choose to read Memphis. A magazine without readers wouldn’t be much of a magazine at all. Thank you for reading these pages month after month, year after year. Thank you for subscribing. Thank you for asking tough questions. Thank you for sending curious queries to Vance Lauderdale. Thank you for growing up with us. You are why we keep at it, and we are grateful.

All of that, surely, is worth celebrating. So much so that I’m inclined to think we ought to celebrate our birthday every April, no fooling.

By the way, we share an April birthday with a number of other transformative Memphis organizations. The National Civil Rights Museum is 30 this month. The Dixon turns 45, just like us. Opera Memphis is 65. Ballet Memphis is 35. The Memphis Grizzlies are 20 (okay, technically, they’re 26, but the team moved to Memphis in 2001, and that’s what counts most). We would be hard-pressed to find ourselves in better company at this birthday party: quintessential Memphis.

Yes, 45 may not be the most milestone-y milestone. But you know what? I do believe we’re all about ready for a party at this point. So, we’re putting on our silly hats and breaking out the streamers. Here’s to middle age