× Expand photograph by anna traverse fogle

Memphis turned Narnian in mid-February following an ice storm, several days of snow, and temperatures that made our Southern city feel more like the South Pole. Taken individually, these occurrences are unusual but not outlandish — but the combination had even native Northerners hunkering down. Nothing happens in a vacuum, and wintry conditions disrupted the already chaotic distribution of the COVID -19 vaccine, while many voiced concerns, to varying degrees of efficacy, for unhoused Memphians (and outdoor pets). But waking up inside a snow globe always feels a little magical. Seen here: a walk through Overton Park (February 14).