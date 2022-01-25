The River Desert

Low water In the Mississippi reveals a surreal landscape just below Memphis.

by

Some people know this as Engineers Beach — because of the old U.S. Army Corps of Engineers station that once stood nearby, at this bend in the river, on the Arkansas side just south of the old bridges. At certain times of the year, when the water is low, a sandy landscape emerges, sometimes exposing the wooden hulls and broken machinery of sunken barges and riverboats, and visitors who find their way here may feel they are closer to Mars than Memphis.

All photographs © John Pickle. His other works can be found on his Eleven One Media website and Facebook page. For samples of his "Habitats" photography, go here.