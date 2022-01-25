The River Desert

× Expand photograph © john pickle

Some people know this as Engineers Beach — because of the old U.S. Army Corps of Engineers station that once stood nearby, at this bend in the river, on the Arkansas side just south of the old bridges. At certain times of the year, when the water is low, a sandy landscape emerges, sometimes exposing the wooden hulls and broken machinery of sunken barges and riverboats, and visitors who find their way here may feel they are closer to Mars than Memphis.

PHOTOGRAPH © john pickle Throughout the year, John Pickle photographs the "Habitats" features for our magazine. But sometimes he discovers — and captures with his camera — a natural landscape that is about as uninhabitable as anyplace around.

PHOTOGRAPH © john pickle Relics from old riverboats, such as this rusty winch, often turn up when the river is low.

PHOTOGRAPH © john pickle Even with a walking stick, exploring the beach can be quite a hike.

All photographs © John Pickle.