On Sonnets and Skillets

I’ve been gnawing on a theory about how scarcity calls on us to be creative — how the supply-chain challenges leaving grocery shelves fallow and nerves hollow also feed invention, and (stay with me here) how this is sort of like writing a sonnet. Perhaps you were asked to try your hand at crafting one of the 14-line poems in school once upon a time: Fit a complete, developed thought, or observation, or plea, into 14 lines of rhyming iambic pentameter. Make it beautiful, and thought-provoking, and memorable, AND make sure your shimmering verse adheres to the structure, so that the finished form will be perfectly contained within centuries of tradition. To meet the requirements, you must turn away from all sorts of ideas and words you might naturally grasp for; you’re painting (to confuse our metaphors) from a limited palette.

The global supply chain, so I’ve read, was teetering on the brink of chaos even before the pandemic, and now we all know what kind of state it’s in. Most of us rarely, if ever, stopped to consider container ships and the people who labor aboard them before last year. The supply chain has long been integral to our lives, but until recently, mostly invisible to us. Like the electricity in our homes, we only question how the process works once the walls are crackling and the smoke detectors start to blare.

After several years when vastly more people have been spending vastly more of their money on stuff — thanks in no small part to spending more time cooped up at home — we can’t always count on getting what we want, when we want it. We collectively have put more pressure on the supply chain than it could bear, resulting in … chaos. People who work on container ships have found themselves drifting at sea for weeks or months longer than they and their families had planned. We’ve all heard about, or experienced, couches or treadmills ordered many months ago still marked as “in transit.” And I probably don’t need to do more than whisper the words “Suez Canal” or “Ever Given” for you to remember that episode last year. (By the way, yes, the Ever Given debacle took place in March 2021, despite my perception that it was either five years or five weeks ago.)

Back to how this applies to sonnets, or to creativity, or to … cooking. If you’re composing a sonnet and need to find words that rhyme, and that work within the meter — well, you can’t grasp at the first combination of letters that comes to mind. You’ll need, instead, to consider the whole web of related words before settling on the one that fits the structure and the meaning; this contemplation may well reveal a choice that melds to your purpose more precisely. Not having the luxury to select virtually anything we could possibly desire (within credit card limit), at any time we desire it, can impel us to think more inventively. I haven’t written a sonnet in a long time, but I did make a cabbage frittata yesterday. Cabbage was the only green cooking vegetable in our crisper after a long week, and while ordinarily I might have reached for kale, or broccoli, you know what? Turns out there’s something to be said for thin spools of caramelized cabbage and onions, bound softly with egg and parmesan. Not my first choice, but all the component pieces fit together: a sonnet in a skillet.

This month, we’re honoring local restaurants and the people whose creativity has sustained them during a few very rough years. The restaurant business is notoriously grueling in the best of times, and these have not, shall we say, been the best of times. And yet, our city has seen the recent births of more than a few innovative, vibe-setting restaurants. Instead of holding back and playing it safe, the local restaurant community has, in many cases, gone bigger and bolder. Stay tuned here throughout the month, or pick up a copy of our February issue, for those stories. Inspiration, if you (or I) needed a dose (and I often do), to see the potential in what we do have, rather than the dismay of what we don’t. Pretty simple, really, without all the sonnets and cabbages.