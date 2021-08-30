Say What? — A Quick Guide to Memphis Media

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DREAMSTIME

Whether you’re new to Memphis or a long-timer, the magazine you’re reading right now (whether in print or online) is one of the best sources of info about the Bluff City. Memphis has been describing the character of the Mid-South with long-form stories, features, and columns for more than 45 years. We’re happy you’re reading us, and of course you should subscribe (it’s surprisingly inexpensive). There’s so much going on in Memphis these days, and we’re glad to share other sources that help tell you what’s happening.

Memphis magazine, edited by Anna Traverse Fogle, has other award-winning sibling publications here at Contemporary Media, Inc., a local company that Fogle leads. The free alternative weekly Memphis Flyer, under the new leadership of Jesse Davis, brims with news, politics, culture, and is the best local source of arts and entertainment info — look for it in racks and boxes all over town. CMI also publishes the free quarterly Memphis Parent magazine, shepherded by Shara Clark, the definitive guide to raising children in the Mid-South.

Here are other outlets, some requiring subscriptions, some free, and all covering issues in the region:

The Commercial Appeal has been a dominant daily print newspaper here in one form or another since the nineteenth century. Owned by Gannett, it’s under the leadership of Mark Russell, executive editor.

The Daily Memphian, headed by CEO Eric Barnes, is a three-year-old locally owned online-only site with news of general interest.

The Memphis New Tri-State Defender is one of the longest continuously published African-American newspapers in the Southern United States. Its print and online versions cover news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. The executive editor is Karanja A. Ajanaku.

MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is an award-winning nonprofit digital news operation that tackles issues “on the intersection of poverty, power, and policy.” Led by founding editor Wendi C. Thomas, it’s been commanding attention since 2017.

Memphis Business Journal’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has some 40 other news sites. MBJ frequently updates online with breaking business news and it has a print edition. Joanna Crangle is market president and publisher.

Education-related information is available on Chalkbeat, a nonprofit group devoted to improving schools. It’s a national endeavor that focuses on seven regions, Tennessee being one of them.

High Ground News is a weekly digital publication that covers issues of importance to Memphis, including neighborhoods, corporate growth, innovation, and economic development. Emily Trenholm is publisher and community engagement manager.

Television, of course, brings you all the stories that have visuals, and you can find them at WREG-TV News Channel 3 (Ron Walter, president and general manager), WMC-TV ActionNews5 (Jonathan Mitchell, vice president and general manager), WHBQ FOX13 (Michelle Harper, vice president and general manager), and Local Memphis, which is ABC’s WATN-TV Channel 24 and CW’s WLMT-TV Channel 30 (Rick Rogala, president and general manager). Also noteworthy is WKNO-TV Channel 10 (Charles McLarty, president & CEO), particularly its radio companion (FM 91.1) that offers arts coverage.

Other local radio stations include WDIA (AM1070, America's first Black radio station), Rock 103 (classic rock, FM102.7), FM100 (popular hits, FM99.7), The Bridge (classic hip-hop, FM98.9), WLOK (the only Black-owned radio station in Memphis, FM105), The Max (classic rock, FM98.1), K97 (urban contemporary, FM97.1), WRBO (classic R&B, FM93.5), The River (easy listening, FM104), Kix106 (country music, FM106), WEVL (independent and volunteer-run, FM89.9), Sports56 (sports/talk AM560), WREC News/Talk (AM660 and FM92.1), the public library channel WYPL (FM89.3), WMC790 (sports AM790), and more.

What makes Memphis “Memphis”? Blogs and websites galore document what’s going on around town. Naturally, we suggest you first check out the variety of blogs on the Memphis Flyer site: news, politics, music, sports, food, film, arts, and more.

Josh Whitehead’s Crème de Memph showcases the design and history of Memphis. Historic Memphis, a labor of love by Gene Gill, delves into the city’s yesteryear in stories and photos. History buffs shouldn’t forget our very own eccentric but loveable Vance Lauderdale. And StoryBoard Memphis, published by Mark Fleischer, offers a wide-ranging look at the city’s history within the context of today’s neighborhoods.

Other worthy sites include Choose901, a Memphis booster run by City Leadership, a nonprofit that aims to attract millennials to town. The useful site has, among other things, a thorough listing of things to do.

The I Love Memphis Blog is run by Holly Whitfield, maintained by Memphis Tourism, and is packed with people, places, lists, and ongoing events.

ArtsMemphis, led by Elizabeth Rouse, has a website with a solid arts/entertainment calendar of events.

Political and economic issues get fresh examinations at Tom Jones’ Smart City Memphis, a part of Smart City Consulting, a public policy and planning group.

The Caramelized blog is a stylish food and lifestyle foray by Cara Greenstein into those things that make a good life better.

The award-winning Bigger Than Your Head blog by Fredric Koeppel is a wine lover’s necessity. It pulls corks but no punches in its look at wines and the winemaking industry.

Podcasts have been sprouting all over and we’ll point you to a few we like, including Memphis Flyer Radio (what people are talking about), Entrepreneurial Insights (interviews with savvy businesspeople), Extra Innings (entrepreneurial secrets with Jay Myers), The Daily Memphian Politics Podcast with Bill Dries, Grits and Grinds: Memphis Grizzlies with Keith Parish, and so many more. But this should get you started.