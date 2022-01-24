Before and After

× Expand photographs courtesy abigail morici Abigail’s den — after the flooding from Hurricane Katrina, and as it looks today.

We’re taught history in chapters with clearly defined eras of cause and effect. Before this coup, after that law. That’s how I like to look at my life. Before my sister was born, and after. Before I adopted my dog, and after. Before I moved to Memphis, and after. The befores and afters keep things tidy in my mind, especially when it comes to the bigger events.

Take for instance, Hurricane Katrina in 2005. A few weeks before, I had just lost my first tooth — a monumental moment for 6-year-old me with the next monumental moment being a category-five hurricane that uprooted my entire family. And somewhere in between, I had started first grade, not as big of a deal I suppose, but it was my “before.” Being a 6-year-old, I could only comprehend so much — the fact that my stuffed animals had floated away into a canal was perhaps my biggest concern. We had eight feet of water in our home, but we were lucky. All our family evacuated, and we were able to rebuild and recover.

Now, I look at pictures that my parents took of our house post-Katrina, the walls of my home dotted with mold, a thick layer of mud caked and cracking on the floors, our furniture overturned. I flip through my first-grade yearbook, the first few pages dedicated to images that captured the ruined classrooms, the chalkboards marked with a waterline that would soon grow familiar to me. But when I turn the page of my yearbook or the family photo album, I can see the “after” — going back to school at a temporary location, seeing my friends again, seeing sheetrock go up in our house, the streetlights coming back on. By the end of 2006, the normal of our post-Katrina world had been established for my family. I grew used to empty lots on our street, seeing spray-painted Xs on front doors, the constant construction that slowly died down.

Fifteen years later, we’ve all been through another historic event with the pandemic, but this time we’re still waiting for the “after.” With Katrina, in my 6-year-old perspective at least, there was a clear path to recovery, a common goal and a common hope to rebuild so we could return home. With Covid, at the beginning, I thought there was a clear path to recovery, a common goal to socially distance, to get vaccinated, to heal so we could return to each other. We had phases implemented, but with the spread of variants and misinformation, it feels like we’re at a standstill, where we can’t even bring ourselves to hope for a better year in 2022.

The effects of Covid will outlast its “after,” when we can safely say we are out of a pandemic, if ever. I imagine the post-Covid world to be much like a post-Katrina world, where echoes of the past unconsciously intertwine with the present. When I’m sleeping and dream of home, I dream of the way my house looked before Katrina, the way our street had houses instead of empty lots and trees that kept the front lawns shady. I can’t explain why, since most of my life has been in a post-Katrina world, but it’s like when I’m watching a movie or TV show and none of the characters are wearing a mask and I feel anxious as if I’ve forgotten my mask much like them.

Recovering from a historical moment doesn’t mean forgetting; it doesn’t mean we won’t long for life “before.” But we can’t resist the change that comes with the “after,” much in the same way we can’t resist the coming of a new year.

I went home the other weekend, and to my surprise, a house was being built across the street. It’ll be finished with the new year, and it’ll be the first time since 2005 there’s a home there instead of an empty lot. Before Katrina, it was our neighbor’s — my Nana’s — home. I took my first steps there and insisted on playing with her paper blinds despite the basket of toys she kept in her closet just for my sister and me. Now, she lives in Chicago and visits with her husband and their two girls every year. It’ll be strange knowing that she’ll never live there again, as if that empty lot preserved a sense of hope for the past, a craving for a memory.

Recovering from a historical moment doesn’t mean forgetting; it doesn’t mean we won’t long for life “before.” But we can’t resist the change that comes with the “after,” much in the same way we can’t resist the coming of a new year. A new year doesn’t equate a fresh start, despite how much we want it to, but at least the New Year allows us to resolve to be better, to embrace change should it come. And maybe that’s what we need right now, some hope that’ll push us towards our “after.”