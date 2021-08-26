The 2021 Inside Memphis Business Venue Menu

After 18 most unusual months, as many of us traded our dress shoes for slippers and conference rooms for Zoom rooms, the business world is ready to get back to basics. While virtual meetings are much more commonplace now and are likely here to stay, nothing beats old-fashioned face-to-face interaction. And when you’re aiming to host thousands of guests, well, a camera’s just not going to cut it. Some of the best and brightest minds have created a wealth of options in the Bluff City to host their next gathering, whether it’s a small meeting at a boutique hotel, or an enormous conference at Memphis’ shiny new Renasant Convention Center. Our 2021 Inside Memphis Business Venue Menu has both new and familiar faces, but all featured in the following pages are some of the best places to host your next corporate event.
Casinos
1st Jackpot Casino Tunica
Corporate meetings. Conference rooms for up to 30 guests. 866-422-5597. 1450 Bally Blvd. Tunica Resorts, MS, 38664.
Fitz Tunica Casino and Hotel
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 7,500 sq. ft. available. 662-363-8259; crieger-peffer@fitzgeraldstunica.com. 711 Lucky Lane. Robinsonville, MS
Gold Strike Casino Resort
Meetings and special events. 30,000 sq. ft., 15-1,170 guests. 662-357-1373; mmyers@mgmresorts.com. 1010 Casino Center Dr., Tunica Resorts, MS
Hollywood Casino & Hotel Tunica
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 14,000 available sq. ft. for 25-1,200 guests. 662-357-7883; jennifer.hall@pngaming.com. 1150 Casino Strip Resort Blvd. Robinsonville, MS
Horseshoe Casino and Hotel
Meetings and special events. Banquet rooms and live entertainment spaces. 300-10,000 sq. ft., 10-1,400 guests. 855-633-8238; meet@caesars.com. 1021 Casino Center Dr., Robinsonville, MS
Isle of Capri Casino & Hotel
Corporate events, meetings, and conferences. 9,000 available sq. ft. for 10-1,000 guests. 662-363-4461. 777 Isle of Capri Pkwy., Lula, MS
Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall
Corporate events. 1,050-5,040 sq. ft., 12-400 guests. 662-363-0711. 1477 Casino Strip Resort Blvd. Robinsonville, MS
Southland Park
Meetings and large corporate events. 16,000 sq. ft., 30-600 guests. 870-400-4855. 1550 Ingram Blvd, West Memphis, AR
Colleges
Christian Brothers University
Meetings and events. Classroom, banquet rooms, and auditorium space for 25-500 guests. 901-321-3525; jlenz@cbu.edu. 650 E. Parkway S.
Rhodes College
Meetings, lectures, and special events. Scheduling and College Events Office: 901-843-3888. 2000 N. Parkway.
University of Memphis
Conferences and events. Up to 210,000 available sq. ft., up to 1,000 guests. Conference and event services: 901-678-5000; conferences@memphis.edu. 365 Innovation Dr.
Event Venues
Annesdale Mansion
Corporate events. Up to 17,000 available sq. ft., 250-300 guests. Val Bledsoe: 901-490-9460; val@annesdalemansion.com. 1325 Lamar Ave.
The Atrium at Overton Square
Corporate events and meetings. Space for 175 seated guests, up to 250 standing. In-house catering and bar services available. 901-213-4514; events@memphiseventgroup.com. 2105 Madison Ave.
Cadre Building
Corporate, formal, and nonprofit events. 36,000 sq. ft., space for 350 seated guests, 1,000 standing. 901-779-1501; betsy.mckay@cadrebuilding.com. 149 Monroe Ave.
The Columns
Corporate events. Up to 20,000 sq. ft., 200-800 guests. 901-552-4732; catie@resourceentertainment.com. 40 S. Main St.
Esplanade
Corporate events and conferences. 14,000 available sq. ft., 10-700 guests. 901-753-3333; info@esplanadememphis.com. 901 Cordova Station Ave.
FedEx Event Center
Corporate events. 272-7,700 sq. ft., 20-800 guests. 901-222-7280; events@shelbyfarmspark.org. 6903 Great View Dr. N.
Fogelman Executive Conference Center & Hotel
Corporate events and conferences. 35,000 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5410; conferences@memphis.edu. 330 Innovation Dr. (Conference Center); 3700 Central Ave (Hotel).
The Great Hall & Conference Center
Corporate events and conferences. Up to 8,675 available sq. ft. 60-800 guests. 901-757-7373; ianslinger@germantown-tn.gov. 1900 S. Germantown Rd.
La Place Ballroom
Corporate and special events. Up to 5,500 available sq. ft. 10-650 guests. Catering available. Tarmeckla Douglas: 901-340-0144; tarmeckladouglas@yahoo.com. 4798 Summer Ave.
The Meeting Center of Collierville
Meetings and conferences. Variety of room options. Seating for up to 15 guests. 901-861-6304; info@tmccollierville.com. 340 Poplar View Ln. E. #1
Minglewood Hall
Corporate events and fundraisers. Up to 13,000 available sq. ft. Up to 1,600 guests. 901-312-6058 ext. #1107; info@minglewoodhall.com. 1555 Madison Ave.
New Daisy
Corporate and special events, fundraisers, and trade shows. Full theater setup for 500-1,100 guests. 901-525-8981; info@newdaisy.com. 330 Beale St.
Premiere Palace Ballroom
Corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. ballroom for up to 400 guests. 901-527-5660; info@premierepalace.com. 629 Monroe Ave.
premierepalace.com
Propcellar
Corporate events. Versatile warehouse space for up to 100 guests. 901-654-6737; hello@propcellar.com. 2585 Summer Ave.
Rumba Room
Small corporate events. Tables and private rooms available on a limited basis. 901-523-0020; edgarmendez71@gmail.com. 303 S. Main St.
Tower Center
Conferences, meetings, and events. Up to 10,000 available sq. ft., 6-600 guests. 901-767-8776; celkins@towercentermemphis.com. 5100 Poplar Ave. #3300.
Woodland Hills Event Center
Corporate events. Multiple room options, with 50-1,000 guests. 901-754-2000. 10000 Woodland Hills Dr., Cordova.
Woodruff-Fontaine House
Corporate events. Variety of room options for 30-200 guests. 901-526-1469; j.cooper@woodruff-fontaine.org. 680 Adams Ave.
Hotels
Arrive Hotel
Corporate meetings. Up to 1,000 sq. ft. 901-235-2718; memphis@arrivehotels.com. 477 S. Main St.
Big Cypress Lodge
Corporate events, conferences, and meetings. Variety of room and outdoor options for 10-800 guests. 901-620-4652; concierge@big-cypress.com. 1 Bass Pro Dr.
Canopy Hotel
Meetings. 450 sq. ft. boardroom for up to 10 guests. 901-479-1001. 164 Union Ave.
Comfort Inn–Downtown
Meetings. 1,250 sq. ft. for up to 132 guests. 901-526-0583. 100 N. Front St.
Courtyard by Marriott–Downtown Court Square
Meetings and corporate events. 3,756 available sq. ft. 12-125 guests. 901-522-2200. 75 Jefferson Ave.
Courtyard by Marriott–Germantown
Small meetings. 200 sq. ft. for up to eight guests. 901-751-0230. 7750 Wolf River Blvd.
Crowne Plaza Downtown
Corporate events and meetings. 8,686 available sq. ft., up to 257 guests. 901-525-1800; info@cphotelmemphis.com. 300 N. Second St
Crowne Plaza East Memphis
Corporate events and meetings. 15,000 available sq. ft., up to 800 guests. 901-362-6200; hnelson@cphmemphis.com. 2625 Thousand Oaks Blvd.
Curio by Hilton at Central Station
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 6,572 sq. ft. 10-500 guests. 901-524-5247. inquire@centralstationmemphis.com. 545 S. Main St.
Doubletree Hilton (Downtown)
Corporate events and meetings. 6,252 available sq. ft., 5-400 guests. 901-528-1800. 185 Union Ave.
Doubletree Hilton (Sanderlin)
Corporate events and meetings. 6,000 available sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-696-6703; 5069 Sanderlin Ave.
Embassy Suites Memphis
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 3,000 sq. ft., 15-200 guests. 901-684-1777. 1022 S. Shady Grove Rd.
Guest House at Graceland
Corporate events and conferences. 22,000 available sq. ft., up to 1,200 guests. 1-800-238-2000; ghagsales@guesthousegraceland.com. 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd
Hampton Inn & Suites Memphis–Beale Street
Corporate events and meetings. 1,200 available sq. ft. Up to 50 guests. 901-260-4000. 175 Peabody Pl.
Hilton (Ridge Lake Blvd.)
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 30,000 available sq. ft. for up to 1,600 guests. 901-684-6664. 939 Ridge Lake Blvd.
Hilton Garden Inn (Downtown)
Corporate events and conferences. Up to 1,278 sq. ft. 10-70 guests. 901-528-1540. 201 Union Ave.
Holiday Inn (Downtown)
Corporate events and meetings. 425-3,456 sq. ft., 12-300 guests. 901-526-2001. cateringmemdn@isquarecap.com. 160 Union Ave.
Holiday Inn (University of Memphis)
Social and corporate events and conferences. 14,244 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5423; kbrown@holidayinnuofm.com. 3700 Central Ave.
Holiday Inn Express (Medical Center Midtown)
Small meetings. Meeting rooms available for small groups as available. 901-276-1175; hiemgm@1stcarolina.net. 1180 Union Ave.
Hotel Indigo
Corporate meetings and events. 560-720 sq. ft., up to 50 guests. 901-527-2215. info@downtownmemphishotel.com. 22 North B.B. King Boulevard.
Hu. Hotel
Corporate events and meetings. 476-2,052 sq. ft., 15-315 guests. 866-446-3674; info@huhotelmemphis.com. 79 Madison Ave.
Hyatt Centric on Beale Street
Meetings and conferences. Up to 9,000 available sq. ft. 10-560 guests. 901-444-3232; MEMCT-RFP@hyatt.com. 33 Beale St.
Hyatt Place Memphis (Primacy Pkwy.)
Meetings. Up to 1,170 sq. ft., 20-50 guests. 901-680-9700; alyse.purdy@hyatt.com. 1220 Primacy Pkwy.
La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham–Downtown
Corporate events and meetings. 800 sq. ft., 5-55 guests. 901-522-2383. 310 Union Ave.
Marriott Memphis East
Corporate events and meetings. 22,553 available sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-682-0080. 5795 Poplar Ave.
Peabody Hotel
Corporate events, meetings, and conferences. 80,000 available sq. ft. 10-2,000 guests. 901-529-4000. 149 Union Ave.
River Inn - River Hall
Corporate events and meetings. Banquet hall, meeting room, and terrace options for up to 120 guests. 901-260-3333 ext. 2105; events@riverinnmemphis.com. 50 Harbor Town Sq.
Sheraton Memphis (Downtown)
Corporate events and meetings. 276-4,692 sq. ft., 10-414 guests. 901-527-7300. 250 N. Main St.
Staybridge Suites
Small meetings. 800 sq. ft. available for small business meetings. 901-322-6560. 1070 Ridge Lake Blvd.
Springhill Suites Court Square
Corporate events and meetings. 625-2,300 sq. ft., 20-150 guests. 901-522-2100. 85 W. Court Ave.
Westin Memphis Beale Street
Corporate events and meetings. 320-3,040 sq. ft. 8-300 guests. 901-334-5900. 170 Lt. George W. Lee Ave.
Large Venues
Agricenter International
Corporate events and trade shows. Variety of small and large venues, ranging from 4,800-86,000 sq. ft. 901-757-7777; info@agricenter.org. 7777 Walnut Grove Rd.
Beale Street Landing
Large corporate events. Large outdoor space, with capacity up to 5,000+ guests. 901-504-4229. 251 Riverside Dr.
Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
Large corporate events and conferences. Large theater-capacity events with 2,100 seats. 901-576-1224. 255 N. Main St.
FedExForum
Large corporate events and meetings. Large stadium with a variety of venue options for 30-17,500 guests. 901-205-1522; jolson@fedexforum.com. 191 Beale St.
Landers Center
Large corporate events, conferences, and meetings. Multiple venue options, from 468-17,010 sq. ft., 30-1,888 guests. 662-280-9120; jcrews@landerscenter.com. 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven, MS.
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Large corporate events. Large stadium and fairgrounds with variety of venue options for 125-58,325 guests. 901-729-4071; thomas_carrier@spectraxp.com. 335 S. Hollywood St.
Renasant Convention Center
Large corporate events, meetings, conferences, and trade shows. Large hall with over 300,000 available sq. ft. of meeting, exhibit, and pre-function space. 901-576-1200. 255 N. Main St.
Public
AutoZone Park
Corporate events and meetings. Indoor and outdoor venues available. Capacity depends on venue. 901-722-0257. 200 Union Ave.
Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center
Corporate events and small meetings. Smaller room options or auditorium for 75-350 guests. 901-385-6440. 3663 Appling Rd., Bartlett, TN.
Blues Hall of Fame
Corporate events. Entry-level and ground-level spaces for 100-300 guests. 901-527-2583 ext. 13. elizabeth@blues.org. 421 S. Main St.
Brooks Museum of Art
Corporate events and meetings. Meeting and reception options for 20-400 guests. 901-544-6222. 1934 Poplar Ave.
Cotton Museum
Corporate events. 3,200 sq. ft. for up to 150 guests. 901-531-7826; rentals@memphiscottonmuseum.org. 65 Union Ave.
Crescent Club
Corporate events and meetings. 540-1,500 sq. ft., 8-200 guests. 901-684-1010 ext. 408. 6075 Poplar Ave., Suite 909.
Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Corporate events and meetings. Pavilion and auditorium options for 20-250 guests. 901-761-5250 ext. 101; scatmur@dixon.org. 4339 Park Ave.
Elvis Presley’s Graceland
Corporate events and meetings. Multiple indoor and outdoor facilities for small and large gatherings. 901-473-6005. 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd.
Halloran Centre
Corporate events, meetings, private parties, special events. 1,011-3,500 sq. ft., 45-361 guests. 901-529-4276; adams@orpheum-memphis.org. 225 S. Main St.
Kroc Center
Corporate events and meetings. Conference and hall space for between 12-100 guests. 901-729-8031; events@krocmemphis.org. 800 E. Pkwy. S.
Memphis Botanic Garden
Corporate events. Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for 2-600 guests. 901-636-4106; rentals@memphisbotanicgarden.com. 750 Cherry Rd.
Memphis Zoo
Corporate and special events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 3,000 guests. 901-333-6571. 2000 Prentiss Pl.
Mirimichi
Corporate events. Indoor and outdoor venues for 10-800 guests. 901-259-3800. 6195 Woodstock Cuba Rd., Millington, TN.
Metal Museum
Corporate events. First floor of the Library building for small meetings; terrace and tented outdoor areas for 300-800 guests. 901-774-6380; rentals@metalmuseum.org.
374 Metal Museum Dr.
National Civil Rights Museum
Corporate events and meetings. Conference rooms and auditorium for up to 300 guests. 901-521-9699 ext. 2439; cmbaye@civilrightsmuseum.org. 450 Mulberry St.
Opera Memphis
Corporate events. 1,450-5,400 sq. ft. lobby and hall spaces. 901-202-4536; info@operamemphis.org. 6745 Wolf River Pkwy.
The Orpheum Theatre
Corporate events. Small rooms and main auditorium available for 70-2,300 guests. 901-529-4234; brown@orpheum-memphis.com. 203 S. Main St.
Playhouse on the Square
Corporate events and meetings. Auditorium and meeting facilities for 12-347 guests. 901-937-6473; bailee@playhouseonthesquare.org. 66 S. Cooper St.
Ridgeway Country Club
Corporate events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for between 200-350 guests. 901-853-2247 ext. 106; bernadetteslavin@ridgewaycountryclub.com. 9800 Poplar Ave.
Rock ’n’ Soul Museum
Corporate events and conferences. Museum exhibit included. 850-8,500 sq. ft., 60-300 guests. 901-205-2536; pam@memphisrocknsoul.org. 191 Beale St. Also offers Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum for receptions and corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. 30-100 guests.
Stax Museum
Corporate events. Museum space available for 10-450 guests. 901-942-7685; denetra.gee@soulsvillefoundation.org. 926 E. McLemore Ave.
TPC Southwind
Corporate events and meetings. Membership is not required. 580-1,952 sq. ft. 30-120 guests. 901-259-1835. AprilDoby@pgatourtpc.com. 3325 Club at Southwind.
University Club of Memphis
Corporate events and meetings. Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for 12-450 guests. 901-772-3760; banquets@ucmem.com. 1346 Central Ave.
Victory Ranch
Corporate events. Outdoor team-building experiences for businesses. 901-338-7093; harrison@victoryranch.org. 4330 Mecklinburg, Bolivar, TN.
West Memphis Eugene Woods Civic Center
Corporate events and meetings. Meeting rooms available for up to 1,000 guests. 870-732-7597; khamilton@citywm.com. 212 West Polk Ave., West Memphis, AR.
Restaurants
B.B. King’s Blues Club
Corporate events. Club available for rent, with room for 25-400 guests. 901-202-9114. 143 Beale St.
Bounty on Broad
Corporate events. Upstairs and downstairs availability for up to 80 standing guests. 901-410-8131; emmie@partymemphis.com. 2519 Broad Ave.
Capital Grille
Corporate events. Private dining rooms for 12-50 guests. 901-683-9291. 6065 Poplar Ave.
Char Restaurant
Corporate events and meetings. Woodland and Bluff rooms can seat up to 14 and 48 guests, respectively. 901-848-4009. private.dining.memphis@charrestaurant.com. 431 S. Highland St.
Carolina Watershed
Corporate events. Outdoor spaces for 140-300 guests. 901-207-6172. watershedmemphis@gmail.com. 141 E. Carolina Ave.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Corporate events. Private rooms available for 25-65 guests. 901-761-6200. 6245 Poplar Ave.
Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House
Corporate events. Private dining and event rooms for up to 80 guests. 901-328-2233; hpettyjohn@folksfolly.com. 551 S. Mendenhall.
Lafayette’s Music Room
Corporate events. Various rental options for 12-325 guests. 901-202-9114. sales@lafayettesmusicroom.com. 2119 Madison Ave.
Loflin Yard
Corporate events, weddings, and special events. Indoor bar and outdoor private and semi-private areas available. 901-290-1140; info@loflinyard.com. 7 W. Carolina Ave.
Railgarten
Corporate events. Indoor bar, diner, and outdoor patio and yard sections for 16-2,500 guests. 901-504-4342. info@railgarten.com. 2166 Central Ave.
Southall Cafe
Corporate meetings and events. Up to 88 guests inside, 66 covered patio outside. 901-230-8121; kim.cherry@cherrypr.com. 669 S. Mendenhall.