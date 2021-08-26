The 2021 Inside Memphis Business Venue Menu

After 18 most unusual months, as many of us traded our dress shoes for slippers and conference rooms for Zoom rooms, the business world is ready to get back to basics. While virtual meetings are much more commonplace now and are likely here to stay, nothing beats old-fashioned face-to-face interaction. And when you’re aiming to host thousands of guests, well, a camera’s just not going to cut it. Some of the best and brightest minds have created a wealth of options in the Bluff City to host their next gathering, whether it’s a small meeting at a boutique hotel, or an enormous conference at Memphis’ shiny new Renasant Convention Center. Our 2021 Inside Memphis Business Venue Menu has both new and familiar faces, but all featured in the following pages are some of the best places to host your next corporate event.

Casinos

Corporate meetings. Conference rooms for up to 30 guests. 866-422-5597. 1450 Bally Blvd. Tunica Resorts, MS, 38664.

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 7,500 sq. ft. available. 662-363-8259; crieger-peffer@fitzgeraldstunica.com. 711 Lucky Lane. Robinsonville, MS

Meetings and special events. 30,000 sq. ft., 15-1,170 guests. 662-357-1373; mmyers@mgmresorts.com. 1010 Casino Center Dr., Tunica Resorts, MS

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 14,000 available sq. ft. for 25-1,200 guests. 662-357-7883; jennifer.hall@pngaming.com. 1150 Casino Strip Resort Blvd. Robinsonville, MS

Meetings and special events. Banquet rooms and live entertainment spaces. 300-10,000 sq. ft., 10-1,400 guests. 855-633-8238; meet@caesars.com. 1021 Casino Center Dr., Robinsonville, MS

Corporate events, meetings, and conferences. 9,000 available sq. ft. for 10-1,000 guests. 662-363-4461. 777 Isle of Capri Pkwy., Lula, MS

Corporate events. 1,050-5,040 sq. ft., 12-400 guests. 662-363-0711. 1477 Casino Strip Resort Blvd. Robinsonville, MS

Meetings and large corporate events. 16,000 sq. ft., 30-600 guests. 870-400-4855. 1550 Ingram Blvd, West Memphis, AR

Colleges

Meetings and events. Classroom, banquet rooms, and auditorium space for 25-500 guests. 901-321-3525; jlenz@cbu.edu. 650 E. Parkway S.

Meetings, lectures, and special events. Scheduling and College Events Office: 901-843-3888. 2000 N. Parkway.

Conferences and events. Up to 210,000 available sq. ft., up to 1,000 guests. Conference and event services: 901-678-5000; conferences@memphis.edu. 365 Innovation Dr.

Event Venues

Corporate events. Up to 17,000 available sq. ft., 250-300 guests. Val Bledsoe: 901-490-9460; val@annesdalemansion.com. 1325 Lamar Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. Space for 175 seated guests, up to 250 standing. In-house catering and bar services available. 901-213-4514; events@memphiseventgroup.com. 2105 Madison Ave.

Corporate, formal, and nonprofit events. 36,000 sq. ft., space for 350 seated guests, 1,000 standing. 901-779-1501; betsy.mckay@cadrebuilding.com. 149 Monroe Ave.

Corporate events. Up to 20,000 sq. ft., 200-800 guests. 901-552-4732; catie@resourceentertainment.com. 40 S. Main St.

Corporate events and conferences. 14,000 available sq. ft., 10-700 guests. 901-753-3333; info@esplanadememphis.com. 901 Cordova Station Ave.

Corporate events. 272-7,700 sq. ft., 20-800 guests. 901-222-7280; events@shelbyfarmspark.org. 6903 Great View Dr. N.

Corporate events and conferences. 35,000 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5410; conferences@memphis.edu. 330 Innovation Dr. (Conference Center); 3700 Central Ave (Hotel).

Corporate events and conferences. Up to 8,675 available sq. ft. 60-800 guests. 901-757-7373; ianslinger@germantown-tn.gov. 1900 S. Germantown Rd.

Corporate and special events. Up to 5,500 available sq. ft. 10-650 guests. Catering available. Tarmeckla Douglas: 901-340-0144; tarmeckladouglas@yahoo.com. 4798 Summer Ave.

Meetings and conferences. Variety of room options. Seating for up to 15 guests. 901-861-6304; info@tmccollierville.com. 340 Poplar View Ln. E. #1

Corporate events and fundraisers. Up to 13,000 available sq. ft. Up to 1,600 guests. 901-312-6058 ext. #1107; info@minglewoodhall.com. 1555 Madison Ave.

Corporate and special events, fundraisers, and trade shows. Full theater setup for 500-1,100 guests. 901-525-8981; info@newdaisy.com. 330 Beale St.

Corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. ballroom for up to 400 guests. 901-527-5660; info@premierepalace.com. 629 Monroe Ave.

premierepalace.com

Corporate events. Versatile warehouse space for up to 100 guests. 901-654-6737; hello@propcellar.com. 2585 Summer Ave.

Small corporate events. Tables and private rooms available on a limited basis. 901-523-0020; edgarmendez71@gmail.com. 303 S. Main St.

Conferences, meetings, and events. Up to 10,000 available sq. ft., 6-600 guests. 901-767-8776; celkins@towercentermemphis.com. 5100 Poplar Ave. #3300.

Corporate events. Multiple room options, with 50-1,000 guests. 901-754-2000. 10000 Woodland Hills Dr., Cordova.

Corporate events. Variety of room options for 30-200 guests. 901-526-1469; j.cooper@woodruff-fontaine.org. 680 Adams Ave.

Hotels

Corporate meetings. Up to 1,000 sq. ft. 901-235-2718; memphis@arrivehotels.com. 477 S. Main St.

Corporate events, conferences, and meetings. Variety of room and outdoor options for 10-800 guests. 901-620-4652; concierge@big-cypress.com. 1 Bass Pro Dr.

Meetings. 450 sq. ft. boardroom for up to 10 guests. 901-479-1001. 164 Union Ave.

Meetings. 1,250 sq. ft. for up to 132 guests. 901-526-0583. 100 N. Front St.

Meetings and corporate events. 3,756 available sq. ft. 12-125 guests. 901-522-2200. 75 Jefferson Ave.

Small meetings. 200 sq. ft. for up to eight guests. 901-751-0230. 7750 Wolf River Blvd.

Corporate events and meetings. 8,686 available sq. ft., up to 257 guests. 901-525-1800; info@cphotelmemphis.com. 300 N. Second St

Corporate events and meetings. 15,000 available sq. ft., up to 800 guests. 901-362-6200; hnelson@cphmemphis.com. 2625 Thousand Oaks Blvd.

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 6,572 sq. ft. 10-500 guests. 901-524-5247. inquire@centralstationmemphis.com. 545 S. Main St.

Corporate events and meetings. 6,252 available sq. ft., 5-400 guests. 901-528-1800. 185 Union Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. 6,000 available sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-696-6703; 5069 Sanderlin Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 3,000 sq. ft., 15-200 guests. 901-684-1777. 1022 S. Shady Grove Rd.

Corporate events and conferences. 22,000 available sq. ft., up to 1,200 guests. 1-800-238-2000; ghagsales@guesthousegraceland.com. 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd

Corporate events and meetings. 1,200 available sq. ft. Up to 50 guests. 901-260-4000. 175 Peabody Pl.

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 30,000 available sq. ft. for up to 1,600 guests. 901-684-6664. 939 Ridge Lake Blvd.

Corporate events and conferences. Up to 1,278 sq. ft. 10-70 guests. 901-528-1540. 201 Union Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. 425-3,456 sq. ft., 12-300 guests. 901-526-2001. cateringmemdn@isquarecap.com. 160 Union Ave.

Social and corporate events and conferences. 14,244 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5423; kbrown@holidayinnuofm.com. 3700 Central Ave.

Small meetings. Meeting rooms available for small groups as available. 901-276-1175; hiemgm@1stcarolina.net. 1180 Union Ave.

Corporate meetings and events. 560-720 sq. ft., up to 50 guests. 901-527-2215. info@downtownmemphishotel.com. 22 North B.B. King Boulevard.

Corporate events and meetings. 476-2,052 sq. ft., 15-315 guests. 866-446-3674; info@huhotelmemphis.com. 79 Madison Ave.

Meetings and conferences. Up to 9,000 available sq. ft. 10-560 guests. 901-444-3232; MEMCT-RFP@hyatt.com. 33 Beale St.

Meetings. Up to 1,170 sq. ft., 20-50 guests. 901-680-9700; alyse.purdy@hyatt.com. 1220 Primacy Pkwy.

Corporate events and meetings. 800 sq. ft., 5-55 guests. 901-522-2383. 310 Union Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. 22,553 available sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-682-0080. 5795 Poplar Ave.

Corporate events, meetings, and conferences. 80,000 available sq. ft. 10-2,000 guests. 901-529-4000. 149 Union Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. Banquet hall, meeting room, and terrace options for up to 120 guests. 901-260-3333 ext. 2105; events@riverinnmemphis.com. 50 Harbor Town Sq.

Corporate events and meetings. 276-4,692 sq. ft., 10-414 guests. 901-527-7300. 250 N. Main St.

Small meetings. 800 sq. ft. available for small business meetings. 901-322-6560. 1070 Ridge Lake Blvd.

Corporate events and meetings. 625-2,300 sq. ft., 20-150 guests. 901-522-2100. 85 W. Court Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. 320-3,040 sq. ft. 8-300 guests. 901-334-5900. 170 Lt. George W. Lee Ave.

Large Venues

Corporate events and trade shows. Variety of small and large venues, ranging from 4,800-86,000 sq. ft. 901-757-7777; info@agricenter.org. 7777 Walnut Grove Rd.

Large corporate events. Large outdoor space, with capacity up to 5,000+ guests. 901-504-4229. 251 Riverside Dr.

Large corporate events and conferences. Large theater-capacity events with 2,100 seats. 901-576-1224. 255 N. Main St.

Large corporate events and meetings. Large stadium with a variety of venue options for 30-17,500 guests. 901-205-1522; jolson@fedexforum.com. 191 Beale St.

Large corporate events, conferences, and meetings. Multiple venue options, from 468-17,010 sq. ft., 30-1,888 guests. 662-280-9120; jcrews@landerscenter.com. 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven, MS.

Large corporate events. Large stadium and fairgrounds with variety of venue options for 125-58,325 guests. 901-729-4071; thomas_carrier@spectraxp.com. 335 S. Hollywood St.

Large corporate events, meetings, conferences, and trade shows. Large hall with over 300,000 available sq. ft. of meeting, exhibit, and pre-function space. 901-576-1200. 255 N. Main St.

Public

Corporate events and meetings. Indoor and outdoor venues available. Capacity depends on venue. 901-722-0257. 200 Union Ave.

Corporate events and small meetings. Smaller room options or auditorium for 75-350 guests. 901-385-6440. 3663 Appling Rd., Bartlett, TN.

Corporate events. Entry-level and ground-level spaces for 100-300 guests. 901-527-2583 ext. 13. elizabeth@blues.org. 421 S. Main St.

Corporate events and meetings. Meeting and reception options for 20-400 guests. 901-544-6222. 1934 Poplar Ave.

Corporate events. 3,200 sq. ft. for up to 150 guests. 901-531-7826; rentals@memphiscottonmuseum.org. 65 Union Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. 540-1,500 sq. ft., 8-200 guests. 901-684-1010 ext. 408. 6075 Poplar Ave., Suite 909.

Corporate events and meetings. Pavilion and auditorium options for 20-250 guests. 901-761-5250 ext. 101; scatmur@dixon.org. 4339 Park Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. Multiple indoor and outdoor facilities for small and large gatherings. 901-473-6005. 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Corporate events, meetings, private parties, special events. 1,011-3,500 sq. ft., 45-361 guests. 901-529-4276; adams@orpheum-memphis.org. 225 S. Main St.

Corporate events and meetings. Conference and hall space for between 12-100 guests. 901-729-8031; events@krocmemphis.org. 800 E. Pkwy. S.

Corporate events. Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for 2-600 guests. 901-636-4106; rentals@memphisbotanicgarden.com. 750 Cherry Rd.

Corporate and special events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 3,000 guests. 901-333-6571. 2000 Prentiss Pl.

Corporate events. Indoor and outdoor venues for 10-800 guests. 901-259-3800. 6195 Woodstock Cuba Rd., Millington, TN.

Corporate events. First floor of the Library building for small meetings; terrace and tented outdoor areas for 300-800 guests. 901-774-6380; rentals@metalmuseum.org.

374 Metal Museum Dr.

Corporate events and meetings. Conference rooms and auditorium for up to 300 guests. 901-521-9699 ext. 2439; cmbaye@civilrightsmuseum.org. 450 Mulberry St.

Corporate events. 1,450-5,400 sq. ft. lobby and hall spaces. 901-202-4536; info@operamemphis.org. 6745 Wolf River Pkwy.

Corporate events. Small rooms and main auditorium available for 70-2,300 guests. 901-529-4234; brown@orpheum-memphis.com. 203 S. Main St.

Corporate events and meetings. Auditorium and meeting facilities for 12-347 guests. 901-937-6473; bailee@playhouseonthesquare.org. 66 S. Cooper St.

Corporate events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for between 200-350 guests. 901-853-2247 ext. 106; bernadetteslavin@ridgewaycountryclub.com. 9800 Poplar Ave.

Corporate events and conferences. Museum exhibit included. 850-8,500 sq. ft., 60-300 guests. 901-205-2536; pam@memphisrocknsoul.org. 191 Beale St. Also offers Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum for receptions and corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. 30-100 guests.

Corporate events. Museum space available for 10-450 guests. 901-942-7685; denetra.gee@soulsvillefoundation.org. 926 E. McLemore Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. Membership is not required. 580-1,952 sq. ft. 30-120 guests. 901-259-1835. AprilDoby@pgatourtpc.com. 3325 Club at Southwind.

Corporate events and meetings. Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for 12-450 guests. 901-772-3760; banquets@ucmem.com. 1346 Central Ave.

Corporate events. Outdoor team-building experiences for businesses. 901-338-7093; harrison@victoryranch.org. 4330 Mecklinburg, Bolivar, TN.

Corporate events and meetings. Meeting rooms available for up to 1,000 guests. 870-732-7597; khamilton@citywm.com. 212 West Polk Ave., West Memphis, AR.

Restaurants

Corporate events. Club available for rent, with room for 25-400 guests. 901-202-9114. 143 Beale St.

Corporate events. Upstairs and downstairs availability for up to 80 standing guests. 901-410-8131; emmie@partymemphis.com. 2519 Broad Ave.

Corporate events. Private dining rooms for 12-50 guests. 901-683-9291. 6065 Poplar Ave.

Corporate events and meetings. Woodland and Bluff rooms can seat up to 14 and 48 guests, respectively. 901-848-4009. private.dining.memphis@charrestaurant.com. 431 S. Highland St.

Corporate events. Outdoor spaces for 140-300 guests. 901-207-6172. watershedmemphis@gmail.com. 141 E. Carolina Ave.

Corporate events. Private rooms available for 25-65 guests. 901-761-6200. 6245 Poplar Ave.

Corporate events. Private dining and event rooms for up to 80 guests. 901-328-2233; hpettyjohn@folksfolly.com. 551 S. Mendenhall.

Corporate events. Various rental options for 12-325 guests. 901-202-9114. sales@lafayettesmusicroom.com. 2119 Madison Ave.

Corporate events, weddings, and special events. Indoor bar and outdoor private and semi-private areas available. 901-290-1140; info@loflinyard.com. 7 W. Carolina Ave.

Corporate events. Indoor bar, diner, and outdoor patio and yard sections for 16-2,500 guests. 901-504-4342. info@railgarten.com. 2166 Central Ave.

Corporate meetings and events. Up to 88 guests inside, 66 covered patio outside. 901-230-8121; kim.cherry@cherrypr.com. 669 S. Mendenhall.