Spaces and Places in Memphis

If holing up in the office conference room doesn’t quite cut it, business leaders have plenty of options in the Bluff City to host their next gathering, whether it’s a small meeting at a boutique hotel, or an enormous conference at the Renasant Convention Center. The 2025 Venue Menu contains both new and familiar settings, but all those featured in the following pages are some of the best places to host your next corporate event.
Casinos
1st Jackpot Casino Tunica
Corporate meetings. Conference rooms for up to 30 guests. 866-422-5597. 1450 Bally Blvd., Tunica Resorts, MS
1stjackpot.com
Fitz Tunica Casino and Hotel
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 7,500 available sq. ft. 662-363-8259; pfranklin@fitzgeraldstunica.com. 711 Lucky Lane., Robinsonville, MS
fitzgeraldstunica.com
Gold Strike Casino Resort
Meetings and special events. 30,000 sq. ft., 15-1,170 guests. 662-357-1373; mmyers@mgmresorts.com. 1010 Casino Center Dr., Tunica Resorts, MS
goldstrike.com
Hollywood Casino & Hotel Tunica
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 14,000 available sq. ft. for 25-1,200 guests. 662-357-7883. 1150 Casino Strip Resort Blvd., Robinsonville, MS
hollywoodcasinotunica.com
Horseshoe Casino and Hotel
Meetings and special events. Banquet rooms and live entertainment spaces. 300-10,000 sq. ft., 10-1,400 guests. 855-633-8238; meet@caesars.com. 1021 Casino Center Dr, Robinsonville, MS
caesars.com
Isle of Capri Casino & Hotel
Corporate events, meetings, and conferences. 9,000 available sq. ft. for 10-1,000 guests. 662-363-4461. 777 Isle of Capri Pkwy., Lula, MS
isleofcaprilula.com
Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall
Corporate events. 1,050-5,040 sq. ft., 12-400 guests. 662-363-0711. 1477 Casino Strip Resort Blvd., Robinsonville, MS
samstowntunica.com
Southland Casino Hotel
Meetings and large corporate events. 16,000 sq. ft., 30-600 guests. 870-400-4855. 1550 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis, AR
southlandcasino.com
Colleges
Christian Brothers University
Meetings and events. Classroom, banquet rooms, and auditorium space for 25-500 guests. 901-321-3525; events@cbu.edu. 650 East Parkway S.
cbu.edu
Rhodes College
Meetings, lectures, and special events. Scheduling and College Events Office: 901-843-3888. 2000 North Parkway.
rhodes.edu
University of Memphis
Conferences and events. Up to 210,000 available sq. ft., up to 1,000 guests. Conference and event services: 901-678-5000; conferences@memphis.edu. 365 Innovation Dr.
memphis.edu/conferences
Event Venues
The Atrium at Overton Square
Corporate events and meetings. Space for 175 seated guests, up to 250 standing. In-house catering and bar services available. 901-213-4514; events@memphiseventgroup.com. 2105 Madison Ave.
theatriummemphis.com
The Avenue Downtown
Corporate events. Room for up to 150 guests. 901-488-8730; info@avenuedowntown.com. 10 N. Second St.
avenuedowntown.com
Bing on Broad
Corporate events and meetings. Room for up to 100 guests. 901-407-2214; info@bingonbroad.com. 2531 Broad Ave.
bingonbroad.com
Cadre Building
Corporate, formal, and nonprofit events. 36,000 sq. ft., Space for 350 seated guests, 1,000 standing. 901-779-1501; betsy.mckay@cadrebuilding.com. 149 Monroe Ave.
cadrebuilding.com
The Columns
Corporate events. Up to 20,000 sq. ft., 200-800 guests. 901-552-4732; catie@resourceentertainment.com. 40 S. Main St.
resourceentertainment.com
Esplanade
Corporate events and conferences. 14,000 available sq. ft., 10-700 guests. 901-753-3333; info@esplanadememphis.com. 901 Cordova Station Ave.
esplanadememphis.com
FedEx Event Center
Corporate events. From 272-7,700 sq. ft., 20-800 guests. 901-222-7280; events@shelbyfarmspark.org. 6903 Great View Dr. N.
shelbyfarmspark.org
Fogelman Executive Conference Center & Hotel
Corporate events and conferences. 35,000 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5410; conferences@memphis.edu. 330 Innovation Dr. (Conference Center); 3700 Central Ave (Hotel).
memphis.edu/conferences
The Front Porch
The Front Porch is more than just a place — it's an invitation to Gather For The Good. 901-619-7592. 4668 Walnut Grove.
thefrontporchmemphis.org
The Great Hall & Conference Center
Corporate events and conferences. Up to 8,675 sq. ft. available. 60-800 guests. 901-757-7373; ianslinger@germantown-tn.gov. 1900 S. Germantown Rd.
thegreathallevents.com
The Kent
Meetings, events, and conferences. Up to 27,000 sq. ft. available. 934 standing guests, 600 seated, plus outdoor patio area. 901-569-6611; toni@thekentmemphis.com. 61 Keel Ave.
thekentmemphis.com
La Place Ballroom
Corporate and special events. Up to 5,500 sq. ft. available. 10-650 guests. Catering available. Tarmeckla Douglas: 901-340-0144; tarmeckladouglas@yahoo.com. 4798 Summer Ave.
laplaceballroom.com
The Meeting Center of Collierville
Meetings and conferences. Variety of room options. Seating for up to 15 guests. 901-861-6304; info@tmccollierville.com. 340 Poplar View Ln. E. #1
Minglewood Hall
Corporate events and fundraisers. Up to 13,000 sq. ft. available. Up to 1,600 guests. 901-312-6058, ext. 1107; info@minglewoodhall.com. 1555 Madison Ave.
minglewoodhall.com
New Daisy
Corporate and special events, fundraisers, and trade shows. Full theater setup for 500-1,100 guests. 901-525-8981; info@newdaisy.com. 330 Beale St.
newdaisy.com
No. 2 Vance
Corporate events and meetings. Indoor and outdoor space for up to 75 seated guests, 100 total. 901-237-2786; no2vance@gmail.com. 325 Wagner St.
no2vance.com
Premiere Palace Ballroom
Corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. ballroom for up to 400 guests. 901-527-5660; info@premierepalace.com. 629 Monroe Ave.
premierepalace.com
Reign Event Venue
Meetings and large corporate events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 250 guests. 901-748-5148; info@reigneventsmemphis.com. 3243 Players Club Circle.
Rumba Room
Small corporate events. Tables and private rooms available on a limited basis. 901-523-0020; edgarmendez71@gmail.com. 303 S. Main St.
memphisrumba.com
Stop 345
Corporate events and meetings. 6,000 total sq. ft. for up to 750 guests. 901-725-5625; info@stop345.com. 345 Madison Ave.
stop345.com
Woodland Hills Event Center
Corporate events. Multiple room options, with 50-1,000 guests. 901-754-2000. 10000 Woodland Hills Dr., Cordova.
woodlandhillseventcenter.com
Woodruff-Fontaine House
Weddings and special and corporate events. Variety of room options for 30-200 guests. 901-526-1469; j.cooper@woodruff-fontaine.org. 680 Adams Ave.
woodruff-fontaine.org
Hotels
Arrive Hotel
Corporate meetings. Up to 1,000 sq. ft. 901-235-2718; memphis@arrivehotels.com. 477 S. Main St.
arrivehotels.com/memphis
Big Cypress Lodge
Corporate events, conferences, and meetings. Variety of room and outdoor options for 10-800 guests. 901-620-4652; concierge@big-cypress.com. 1 Bass Pro Dr.
big-cypress.com
Canopy Hotel
Meetings. 450 sq. ft. boardroom for up to 10 guests. 901-479-1001. 164 Union Ave.
hilton.com
Caption by Hyatt
Meetings. 350 sq. ft. of indoor boardroom space. 901-613-5656. 245 S. Front St.
hyatt.com
Comfort Inn – Downtown
Meetings. 1,250 sq. ft. for up to 132 guests. 901-526-0583. 100 N. Front St.
choicehotels.com
Courtyard by Marriott – Downtown Court Square
Meetings and corporate events. 3,756 available sq. ft. for 12-125 guests. 901-522-2200.
marriott.com
Courtyard by Marriott – Germantown
Small meetings. 200 sq. ft. for up to eight guests. 901-751-0230. 7750 Wolf River Blvd.
marriott.com
Crowne Plaza Downtown
Corporate events and meetings. 8,686 available sq. ft., up to 257 guests. 901-525-1800; info@cphotelmemphis.com. 300 N. Second St.
ihg.com/crowneplaza
Crowne Plaza East Memphis
Corporate events and meetings. 15,000 available sq. ft., up to 800 guests. 901-362-6200. 2625 Thousand Oaks Blvd.
ihg.com/crowneplaza
Curio by Hilton at Central Station
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 6,572 sq. ft. for 10-500 guests. 901-524-5247; inquire@centralstationmemphis.com. 545 S. Main St.
Doubletree Hilton (Downtown)
Corporate events and meetings. 6,252 available sq. ft., 5-400 guests. 901-528-1800. 185 Union Ave.
hilton.com
Doubletree Hilton (Sanderlin)
Corporate events and meetings. 6,000 available sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-696-6703; 5069 Sanderlin Ave.
hilton.com
Embassy Suites Memphis
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 3,000 sq. ft., 15-200 guests. 901-684-1777. 1022 S. Shady Grove Rd.
embassysuites3.hilton.com
Guest House at Graceland
Corporate events and conferences. 22,000 available sq. ft., up to 1,200 guests. 1-800-238-2000; ghagsales@guesthousegraceland.com. 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd.
guesthousegraceland.com
Hampton Inn & Suites Memphis–Beale Street
Corporate events and meetings. 1,200 available sq. ft. for up to 50 guests. 901-260-4000. 175 Peabody Pl.
hilton.com
Hilton Garden Inn (Downtown)
Corporate events and conferences. Up to 1,278 sq. ft. for 10-70 guests. 901-528-1540. 201 Union Ave.
hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com
Hilton (Ridge Lake Blvd.)
Corporate events and meetings. Up to 30,000 available sq. ft. for up to 1,600 guests. 901-684-6664. 939 Ridge Lake Blvd.
www3.hilton.com
Holiday Inn (Downtown)
Corporate events and meetings. 425-3,456 sq. ft., 12-300 guests. 901-526-2001; cateringmemdn@isquarecap.com. 160 Union Ave.
hisdowntownmemphis.com
Holiday Inn (University of Memphis)
Social and corporate events and conferences. 14,244 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5423; dspeight@holidayinnuofm.com. 3700 Central Ave.
ihg.com
Holiday Inn Express (Medical Center Midtown)
Small meetings. Meeting rooms available for small groups as available. 901-276-1175; 1180 Union Ave.
ihg.com
Hotel Indigo
Corporate meetings and events. 560-720 sq. ft., up to 50 guests. 901-527-2215; info@downtownmemphishotel.com. 22 North B.B. King Boulevard.
ihg.com
Hu. Hotel
Corporate events and meetings. 476-2,052 sq. ft. for 15-315 guests. 866-446-3674; info@huhotelmemphis.com. 79 Madison Ave.
huhotelmemphis.com
Hyatt Centric on Beale Street
Meetings and conferences. Up to 9,000 available sq. ft. for 10-560 guests. 901-444-3232; MEMCT-RFP@hyatt.com. 33 Beale St.
hyatt.com
Hyatt Place Memphis (Primacy Parkway)
Meetings. Up to 1,170 sq. ft., 20-50 guests. 901-680-9700; alyse.purdy@hyatt.com. 1220 Primacy Pkwy.
memphisprimacyparkway.place.hyatt.com
La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham–Downtown
Corporate events and meetings. 800 sq. ft., 5-55 guests. 901-522-2383. 310 Union Ave.
wyndhamhotels.com
Marriott Memphis East
Corporate events and meetings. 22,553 available sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-682-0080. 5795 Poplar Ave.
marriott.com
Peabody Hotel
Corporate events, meetings, and conferences. 80,000 available sq. ft., 10-2,000 guests. 901-529-4000. 149 Union Ave.
peabodymemphis.com
River Inn – River Hall
Corporate events and meetings. Banquet hall, meeting room, and terrace options for up to 120 guests. 901-260-3333, ext. 2105; events@riverinnmemphis.com. 50 Harbor Town Sq.
riverinnmemphis.com
Sheraton Memphis (Downtown)
Corporate events and meetings. 276-4,692 sq. ft., 10-414 guests. 901-527-7300. 250 N. Main St.
marriott.com
Staybridge Suites
Small meetings. 800 sq. ft. available for small business meetings. 901-322-6560. 1070 Ridge Lake Blvd.
ihg.com
Springhill Suites Court Square
Corporate events and meetings. 625-2,300 sq. ft., 20-150 guests. 901-522-2100. 85 W. Court Ave.
marriott.com
Westin Memphis Beale Street
Corporate events and meetings. 320-3,040 sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-334-5900. 170 Lt. George W. Lee Ave.
marriott.com
Large Venues
Agricenter International
Corporate events and trade shows. Variety of small and large venues, ranging from 4,800-86,000 sq. ft. 901-757-7777; info@agricenter.org. 7777 Walnut Grove Rd.
agricenter.org
Beale Street Landing
Large corporate events. Large outdoor space, with capacity up to 5,000+ guests. 901-504-4229. 251 Riverside Dr.
partymemphis.com
Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
Large corporate events and conferences. Large theater-capacity events with 2,100 seats. 901-576-1224. 255 N. Main St.
thecannoncenter.com
FedExForum
Large corporate events and meetings. Large stadium with a variety of venue options for 30-17,500 guests. 901-205-1522; booking@grizzlies.com. 191 Beale St.
fedexforum.com
Landers Center
Large corporate events, conferences, and meetings. Multiple venue options, from 468-17,010 sq. ft., 30-1,888 guests. 662-280-9120; ahunt@landerscenter.com. 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven, MS.
landerscenter.com
Memphis Sports and Events Center
227,000-sq.-ft. youth sports facility at Liberty Park with capabilities for large corporate events and meetings. 995 Early Maxwell Rd.
themsec.com
Renasant Convention Center
Large corporate events, meetings, conferences, and trade shows. Over 300,000 available sq. ft. of meeting, exhibit, and pre-function space. 901-576-1200. 255 N. Main St.
memphistravel.com
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Large corporate events. Large stadium and fairgrounds with variety of venue options for 125-58,325 guests. 901-729-407. 335 S. Hollywood St.
thelibertybowlstadium.com
Public
AutoZone Park
Corporate events and meetings. Indoor and outdoor venues available. Capacity depends on venue. 901-722-0257. 200 Union Ave.
memphisredbirds.com
Ballet Memphis
Four separate event spaces, from 775 sq. ft. Board Room for corporate events to 3900 sq. ft . Fly Studio for weddings and social events up to 300 people. 901-737-7322; csage@balletmemphis.org. 2144 Madison Ave.
balletmemphis.org
Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center
Corporate events and small meetings. Smaller room options or auditorium for 75-350 guests. 901-385-6440. 3663 Appling Rd., Bartlett, TN.
bpacc.org
Blues Hall of Fame
Corporate events. Entry level and ground level spaces for 100 guests. 901-527-2583, ext. 13; andrew@blues.org. 421 S. Main St.
blues.org
Brooks Museum of Art
Corporate events and meetings. Meeting and reception options for 20-400 guests. 901-544-6222. 1934 Poplar Ave.
brooksmuseum.org
Cotton Museum
Corporate events. 3,200 sq. ft. for up to 150 guests. 901-531-7826; rentals@memphiscottonmuseum.org. 65 Union Ave.
memphiscottonmuseum.org
Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Corporate events and meetings. Pavilion and auditorium options for 20-250 guests. 901-761-5250, ext. 101. scatmur@dixon.org. 4339 Park Ave.
Dixon.org
Elvis Presley’s Graceland
Corporate events and meetings. Multiple indoor and outdoor facilities for small and large gatherings. 901-473-6005. 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd.
graceland.com
Halloran Centre
Corporate events, meetings, private parties, special events. 1,011-3,500 sq. ft., 45-361 guests. 901-529-4276; adams@orpheum-memphis.org. 225 S. Main St.
orpheum-memphis.com
Kroc Center
Corporate events and meetings. Conference and hall space for between 12-100 guests. 901-729-8031; events@krocmemphis.org. 800 East Parkway S.
krocmemphis.org
Memphis Botanic Garden
Corporate events. Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for 2-600 guests. 901-636-4106; rentals@memphisbotanicgarden.com. 750 Cherry Rd.
mbgrentals.com
Memphis Zoo
Corporate and special events and weddings. Indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 3,000 guests. 901-333-6571. 2000 Prentiss Pl.
memphiszoo.org
Metal Museum
Corporate events. First floor of the Library Building for small meetings; terrace and tented outdoor areas for 300-800 guests. 901-774-6380; rentals@metalmuseum.org. 374 Metal Museum Dr.
metalmuseum.org
Mirimichi
Corporate events. Indoor and outdoor venues for 10-800 guests. 901-259-3800. 6195 Woodstock Cuba Rd., Millington, TN.
mirimichievents.com
MoSH (Museum of Science and History)
Corporate and special events in acclaimed Pink Palace.
3050 Central Avenue. 901-636-2362.
moshmemphis.com
National Civil Rights Museum
Corporate events and meetings. Conference rooms and auditorium, plus outdoor space available. 901-521-9699, ext. 2439; bwilliams@civilrightsmuseum.org. 450 Mulberry St.
civilrightsmuseum.org
Opera Memphis
Corporate events. 1,450-5,400 sq. ft. lobby and hall spaces. 901-202-4536; info@operamemphis.org. 6745 Wolf River Pkwy.
operamemphis.org
Orpheum Theatre
Corporate events. Small rooms and main auditorium available for 70-2,300 guests. 901-529-4234; brown@orpheum-memphis.com. 203 S. Main St.
orpheum-memphis.com
Playhouse on the Square
Corporate events and meetings. Auditorium and meeting facilities for 12-347 guests. 901-937-6473; tyler@playhouseonthesquare.org. 66 S. Cooper St.
playhouseonthesquare.org
Ridgeway Country Club
Corporate events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for between 200-350 guests. 901-853-2247, ext. 106; bernadetteslavin@ridgewaycountryclub.com. 9800 Poplar Ave.
ridgewaycountryclub.com
Rock ’n’ Soul Museum
Corporate events and conferences. Museum exhibit included. 850-8,500 sq. ft., 60-300 guests. 901-205-2536; annette@memphisrocknsoul.org. 191 Beale St. Also offers Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum for receptions and corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. 30-100 guests.
memphisrocknsoul.org
Stax Museum
Corporate events. Museum space available for 10-450 guests. 901-942-7685; jeff.kollath@soulsvillefoundation.org. 926 E. McLemore Ave.
staxmuseum.com
West Memphis Eugene Woods Civic Center
Corporate events and meetings. Meeting rooms available for up to 1,000 guests. 870-732-7597; khamilton@citywm.com. 212 West Polk Ave., West Memphis, AR.
explorewestmemphis.com
TPC Southwind
Corporate events and meetings. Membership is not required. 580-1,952 sq. ft., 30-120 guests. 901-259-1835; AprilDoby@pgatourtpc.com. 3325 Club at Southwind.
tpc.com
University Club of Memphis
Corporate events and meetings. Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for 12-450 guests. 901-772-3760; banquets@ucmem.com. 1346 Central Ave.
ucmem.com
Victory Ranch
Corporate events. Outdoor team building experiences for businesses. 901-338-7093; harrison@victoryranch.org. 4330 Mecklinburg, Bolivar, TN.
victoryranch.org
Restaurants
B.B. King’s Blues Club
Corporate events. Club available for rent, with room for 25-400 guests. 901-202-9114. 143 Beale St.
bbkings.com
Capital Grille
Corporate events. Private dining rooms for 12-50 guests. 901-683-9291. 6065 Poplar Ave.
thecapitalgrille.com
Carolina Watershed
Corporate events. Outdoor spaces for 140-300 guests. 901-207-6172; watershedmemphis@gmail.com. 141 E. Carolina Ave.
Char Restaurant
Corporate events and meetings. Woodland and Bluff Rooms can seat up to 14 and 48 guests, respectively. 901-848-4009; private.dining.memphis@charrestaurant.com. 431 S. Highland St.
memphis.charrestaurant.com
Corky's BBQ
Private party room for minimum of 25 people, 3-hour maximum. 901-685-9744. 5259 Poplar.
corkysbbq.com
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Corporate events. Private rooms available for 25-65 guests. 901-761-6200. 6245 Poplar Ave.
flemingssteakhouse.com
Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House
Corporate events. Private dining and event rooms for up to 80 guests. 901-328-2233; groupsales@folksfolly.com. 551 S. Mendenhall.
folksfolly.com
Lafayette’s Music Room
Corporate events. Various rental options for 12-325 guests. 901-202-9114; sales@lafayettesmusicroom.com. 2119 Madison Ave.
lafayettes.com
Loflin Yard
Corporate events, weddings, and special events. Indoor bar and outdoor private and semi-private areas available. 901-290-1140; info@loflinyard.com. 7 W. Carolina Ave.
loflinyard.com
Restaurant Iris
Corporate events; private dining rooms for 4-30 guests. 901-590-2828; catering@restaurantiris.com. 4550 Poplar Ave.
restaurantiris.com