Spaces and Places in Memphis

If holing up in the office conference room doesn’t quite cut it, business leaders have plenty of options in the Bluff City to host their next gathering, whether it’s a small meeting at a boutique hotel, or an enormous conference at the Renasant Convention Center. The 2025 Venue Menu contains both new and familiar settings, but all those featured in the following pages are some of the best places to host your next corporate event.

Casinos

1st Jackpot Casino Tunica

Corporate meetings. Conference rooms for up to 30 guests. 866-422-5597. 1450 Bally Blvd., Tunica Resorts, MS

1stjackpot.com

Fitz Tunica Casino and Hotel

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 7,500 available sq. ft. 662-363-8259; pfranklin@fitzgeraldstunica.com. 711 Lucky Lane., Robinsonville, MS

fitzgeraldstunica.com

Gold Strike Casino Resort

Meetings and special events. 30,000 sq. ft., 15-1,170 guests. 662-357-1373; mmyers@mgmresorts.com. 1010 Casino Center Dr., Tunica Resorts, MS

goldstrike.com

Hollywood Casino & Hotel Tunica

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 14,000 available sq. ft. for 25-1,200 guests. 662-357-7883. 1150 Casino Strip Resort Blvd., Robinsonville, MS

hollywoodcasinotunica.com

Horseshoe Casino and Hotel

Meetings and special events. Banquet rooms and live entertainment spaces. 300-10,000 sq. ft., 10-1,400 guests. 855-633-8238; meet@caesars.com. 1021 Casino Center Dr, Robinsonville, MS

caesars.com

Isle of Capri Casino & Hotel

Corporate events, meetings, and conferences. 9,000 available sq. ft. for 10-1,000 guests. 662-363-4461. 777 Isle of Capri Pkwy., Lula, MS

isleofcaprilula.com

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

Corporate events. 1,050-5,040 sq. ft., 12-400 guests. 662-363-0711. 1477 Casino Strip Resort Blvd., Robinsonville, MS

samstowntunica.com

Southland Casino Hotel

Meetings and large corporate events. 16,000 sq. ft., 30-600 guests. 870-400-4855. 1550 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis, AR

southlandcasino.com

Colleges

Christian Brothers University

Meetings and events. Classroom, banquet rooms, and auditorium space for 25-500 guests. 901-321-3525; events@cbu.edu. 650 East Parkway S.

cbu.edu

Rhodes College

Meetings, lectures, and special events. Scheduling and College Events Office: 901-843-3888. 2000 North Parkway.

rhodes.edu

University of Memphis

Conferences and events. Up to 210,000 available sq. ft., up to 1,000 guests. Conference and event services: 901-678-5000; conferences@memphis.edu. 365 Innovation Dr.

memphis.edu/conferences

Event Venues

The Atrium at Overton Square

Corporate events and meetings. Space for 175 seated guests, up to 250 standing. In-house catering and bar services available. 901-213-4514; events@memphiseventgroup.com. 2105 Madison Ave.

theatriummemphis.com

The Avenue Downtown

Corporate events. Room for up to 150 guests. 901-488-8730; info@avenuedowntown.com. 10 N. Second St.

avenuedowntown.com

Bing on Broad

Corporate events and meetings. Room for up to 100 guests. 901-407-2214; info@bingonbroad.com. 2531 Broad Ave.

bingonbroad.com

Cadre Building

Corporate, formal, and nonprofit events. 36,000 sq. ft., Space for 350 seated guests, 1,000 standing. 901-779-1501; betsy.mckay@cadrebuilding.com. 149 Monroe Ave.

cadrebuilding.com

The Columns

Corporate events. Up to 20,000 sq. ft., 200-800 guests. 901-552-4732; catie@resourceentertainment.com. 40 S. Main St.

resourceentertainment.com

Esplanade

Corporate events and conferences. 14,000 available sq. ft., 10-700 guests. 901-753-3333; info@esplanadememphis.com. 901 Cordova Station Ave.

esplanadememphis.com

FedEx Event Center

Corporate events. From 272-7,700 sq. ft., 20-800 guests. 901-222-7280; events@shelbyfarmspark.org. 6903 Great View Dr. N.

shelbyfarmspark.org

Fogelman Executive Conference Center & Hotel

Corporate events and conferences. 35,000 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5410; conferences@memphis.edu. 330 Innovation Dr. (Conference Center); 3700 Central Ave (Hotel).

memphis.edu/conferences

The Front Porch

The Front Porch is more than just a place — it's an invitation to Gather For The Good. 901-619-7592. 4668 Walnut Grove.

thefrontporchmemphis.org

The Great Hall & Conference Center

Corporate events and conferences. Up to 8,675 sq. ft. available. 60-800 guests. 901-757-7373; ianslinger@germantown-tn.gov. 1900 S. Germantown Rd.

thegreathallevents.com

The Kent

Meetings, events, and conferences. Up to 27,000 sq. ft. available. 934 standing guests, 600 seated, plus outdoor patio area. 901-569-6611; toni@thekentmemphis.com. 61 Keel Ave.

thekentmemphis.com

La Place Ballroom

Corporate and special events. Up to 5,500 sq. ft. available. 10-650 guests. Catering available. Tarmeckla Douglas: 901-340-0144; tarmeckladouglas@yahoo.com. 4798 Summer Ave.

laplaceballroom.com

The Meeting Center of Collierville

Meetings and conferences. Variety of room options. Seating for up to 15 guests. 901-861-6304; info@tmccollierville.com. 340 Poplar View Ln. E. #1

tmccollierville.com

Minglewood Hall

Corporate events and fundraisers. Up to 13,000 sq. ft. available. Up to 1,600 guests. 901-312-6058, ext. 1107; info@minglewoodhall.com. 1555 Madison Ave.

minglewoodhall.com

New Daisy

Corporate and special events, fundraisers, and trade shows. Full theater setup for 500-1,100 guests. 901-525-8981; info@newdaisy.com. 330 Beale St.

newdaisy.com

No. 2 Vance

Corporate events and meetings. Indoor and outdoor space for up to 75 seated guests, 100 total. 901-237-2786; no2vance@gmail.com. 325 Wagner St.

no2vance.com

Premiere Palace Ballroom

Corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. ballroom for up to 400 guests. 901-527-5660; info@premierepalace.com. 629 Monroe Ave.

premierepalace.com

Reign Event Venue

Meetings and large corporate events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 250 guests. 901-748-5148; info@reigneventsmemphis.com. 3243 Players Club Circle.

Rumba Room

Small corporate events. Tables and private rooms available on a limited basis. 901-523-0020; edgarmendez71@gmail.com. 303 S. Main St.

memphisrumba.com

Stop 345

Corporate events and meetings. 6,000 total sq. ft. for up to 750 guests. 901-725-5625; info@stop345.com. 345 Madison Ave.

stop345.com

Woodland Hills Event Center

Corporate events. Multiple room options, with 50-1,000 guests. 901-754-2000. 10000 Woodland Hills Dr., Cordova.

woodlandhillseventcenter.com

Woodruff-Fontaine House

Weddings and special and corporate events. Variety of room options for 30-200 guests. 901-526-1469; j.cooper@woodruff-fontaine.org. 680 Adams Ave.

woodruff-fontaine.org

Hotels

Arrive Hotel

Corporate meetings. Up to 1,000 sq. ft. 901-235-2718; memphis@arrivehotels.com. 477 S. Main St.

arrivehotels.com/memphis

Big Cypress Lodge

Corporate events, conferences, and meetings. Variety of room and outdoor options for 10-800 guests. 901-620-4652; concierge@big-cypress.com. 1 Bass Pro Dr.

big-cypress.com

Canopy Hotel

Meetings. 450 sq. ft. boardroom for up to 10 guests. 901-479-1001. 164 Union Ave.

hilton.com

Caption by Hyatt

Meetings. 350 sq. ft. of indoor boardroom space. 901-613-5656. 245 S. Front St.

hyatt.com

Comfort Inn – Downtown

Meetings. 1,250 sq. ft. for up to 132 guests. 901-526-0583. 100 N. Front St.

choicehotels.com

Courtyard by Marriott – Downtown Court Square

Meetings and corporate events. 3,756 available sq. ft. for 12-125 guests. 901-522-2200.

marriott.com

Courtyard by Marriott – Germantown

Small meetings. 200 sq. ft. for up to eight guests. 901-751-0230. 7750 Wolf River Blvd.

marriott.com

Crowne Plaza Downtown

Corporate events and meetings. 8,686 available sq. ft., up to 257 guests. 901-525-1800; info@cphotelmemphis.com. 300 N. Second St.

ihg.com/crowneplaza

Crowne Plaza East Memphis

Corporate events and meetings. 15,000 available sq. ft., up to 800 guests. 901-362-6200. 2625 Thousand Oaks Blvd.

ihg.com/crowneplaza

Curio by Hilton at Central Station

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 6,572 sq. ft. for 10-500 guests. 901-524-5247; inquire@centralstationmemphis.com. 545 S. Main St.

Doubletree Hilton (Downtown)

Corporate events and meetings. 6,252 available sq. ft., 5-400 guests. 901-528-1800. 185 Union Ave.

hilton.com

Doubletree Hilton (Sanderlin)

Corporate events and meetings. 6,000 available sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-696-6703; 5069 Sanderlin Ave.

hilton.com

Embassy Suites Memphis

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 3,000 sq. ft., 15-200 guests. 901-684-1777. 1022 S. Shady Grove Rd.

embassysuites3.hilton.com

Guest House at Graceland

Corporate events and conferences. 22,000 available sq. ft., up to 1,200 guests. 1-800-238-2000; ghagsales@guesthousegraceland.com. 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd.

guesthousegraceland.com

Hampton Inn & Suites Memphis–Beale Street

Corporate events and meetings. 1,200 available sq. ft. for up to 50 guests. 901-260-4000. 175 Peabody Pl.

hilton.com

Hilton Garden Inn (Downtown)

Corporate events and conferences. Up to 1,278 sq. ft. for 10-70 guests. 901-528-1540. 201 Union Ave.

hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com

Hilton (Ridge Lake Blvd.)

Corporate events and meetings. Up to 30,000 available sq. ft. for up to 1,600 guests. 901-684-6664. 939 Ridge Lake Blvd.

www3.hilton.com

Holiday Inn (Downtown)

Corporate events and meetings. 425-3,456 sq. ft., 12-300 guests. 901-526-2001; cateringmemdn@isquarecap.com. 160 Union Ave.

hisdowntownmemphis.com

Holiday Inn (University of Memphis)

Social and corporate events and conferences. 14,244 available sq. ft., 15-1,500 guests. 901-678-5423; dspeight@holidayinnuofm.com. 3700 Central Ave.

ihg.com

Holiday Inn Express (Medical Center Midtown)

Small meetings. Meeting rooms available for small groups as available. 901-276-1175; 1180 Union Ave.

ihg.com

Hotel Indigo

Corporate meetings and events. 560-720 sq. ft., up to 50 guests. 901-527-2215; info@downtownmemphishotel.com. 22 North B.B. King Boulevard.

ihg.com

Hu. Hotel

Corporate events and meetings. 476-2,052 sq. ft. for 15-315 guests. 866-446-3674; info@huhotelmemphis.com. 79 Madison Ave.

huhotelmemphis.com

Hyatt Centric on Beale Street

Meetings and conferences. Up to 9,000 available sq. ft. for 10-560 guests. 901-444-3232; MEMCT-RFP@hyatt.com. 33 Beale St.

hyatt.com

Hyatt Place Memphis (Primacy Parkway)

Meetings. Up to 1,170 sq. ft., 20-50 guests. 901-680-9700; alyse.purdy@hyatt.com. 1220 Primacy Pkwy.

memphisprimacyparkway.place.hyatt.com

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham–Downtown

Corporate events and meetings. 800 sq. ft., 5-55 guests. 901-522-2383. 310 Union Ave.

wyndhamhotels.com

Marriott Memphis East

Corporate events and meetings. 22,553 available sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-682-0080. 5795 Poplar Ave.

marriott.com

Peabody Hotel

Corporate events, meetings, and conferences. 80,000 available sq. ft., 10-2,000 guests. 901-529-4000. 149 Union Ave.

peabodymemphis.com

River Inn – River Hall

Corporate events and meetings. Banquet hall, meeting room, and terrace options for up to 120 guests. 901-260-3333, ext. 2105; events@riverinnmemphis.com. 50 Harbor Town Sq.

riverinnmemphis.com

Sheraton Memphis (Downtown)

Corporate events and meetings. 276-4,692 sq. ft., 10-414 guests. 901-527-7300. 250 N. Main St.

marriott.com

Staybridge Suites

Small meetings. 800 sq. ft. available for small business meetings. 901-322-6560. 1070 Ridge Lake Blvd.

ihg.com

Springhill Suites Court Square

Corporate events and meetings. 625-2,300 sq. ft., 20-150 guests. 901-522-2100. 85 W. Court Ave.

marriott.com

Westin Memphis Beale Street

Corporate events and meetings. 320-3,040 sq. ft., 8-300 guests. 901-334-5900. 170 Lt. George W. Lee Ave.

marriott.com

Large Venues

Agricenter International

Corporate events and trade shows. Variety of small and large venues, ranging from 4,800-86,000 sq. ft. 901-757-7777; info@agricenter.org. 7777 Walnut Grove Rd.

agricenter.org

Beale Street Landing

Large corporate events. Large outdoor space, with capacity up to 5,000+ guests. 901-504-4229. 251 Riverside Dr.

partymemphis.com

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Large corporate events and conferences. Large theater-capacity events with 2,100 seats. 901-576-1224. 255 N. Main St.

thecannoncenter.com

FedExForum

Large corporate events and meetings. Large stadium with a variety of venue options for 30-17,500 guests. 901-205-1522; booking@grizzlies.com. 191 Beale St.

fedexforum.com

Landers Center

Large corporate events, conferences, and meetings. Multiple venue options, from 468-17,010 sq. ft., 30-1,888 guests. 662-280-9120; ahunt@landerscenter.com. 4560 Venture Dr., Southaven, MS.

landerscenter.com

Memphis Sports and Events Center

227,000-sq.-ft. youth sports facility at Liberty Park with capabilities for large corporate events and meetings. 995 Early Maxwell Rd.

themsec.com

Renasant Convention Center

Large corporate events, meetings, conferences, and trade shows. Over 300,000 available sq. ft. of meeting, exhibit, and pre-function space. 901-576-1200. 255 N. Main St.

memphistravel.com

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Large corporate events. Large stadium and fairgrounds with variety of venue options for 125-58,325 guests. 901-729-407. 335 S. Hollywood St.

thelibertybowlstadium.com

Public

AutoZone Park

Corporate events and meetings. Indoor and outdoor venues available. Capacity depends on venue. 901-722-0257. 200 Union Ave.

memphisredbirds.com

Ballet Memphis

Four separate event spaces, from 775 sq. ft. Board Room for corporate events to 3900 sq. ft . Fly Studio for weddings and social events up to 300 people. 901-737-7322; csage@balletmemphis.org. 2144 Madison Ave.

balletmemphis.org

Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center

Corporate events and small meetings. Smaller room options or auditorium for 75-350 guests. 901-385-6440. 3663 Appling Rd., Bartlett, TN.

bpacc.org

Blues Hall of Fame

Corporate events. Entry level and ground level spaces for 100 guests. 901-527-2583, ext. 13; andrew@blues.org. 421 S. Main St.

blues.org

Brooks Museum of Art

Corporate events and meetings. Meeting and reception options for 20-400 guests. 901-544-6222. 1934 Poplar Ave.

brooksmuseum.org

Cotton Museum

Corporate events. 3,200 sq. ft. for up to 150 guests. 901-531-7826; rentals@memphiscottonmuseum.org. 65 Union Ave.

memphiscottonmuseum.org

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Corporate events and meetings. Pavilion and auditorium options for 20-250 guests. 901-761-5250, ext. 101. scatmur@dixon.org. 4339 Park Ave.

Dixon.org

Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Corporate events and meetings. Multiple indoor and outdoor facilities for small and large gatherings. 901-473-6005. 3734 Elvis Presley Blvd.

graceland.com

Halloran Centre

Corporate events, meetings, private parties, special events. 1,011-3,500 sq. ft., 45-361 guests. 901-529-4276; adams@orpheum-memphis.org. 225 S. Main St.

orpheum-memphis.com

Kroc Center

Corporate events and meetings. Conference and hall space for between 12-100 guests. 901-729-8031; events@krocmemphis.org. 800 East Parkway S.

krocmemphis.org

Memphis Botanic Garden

Corporate events. Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for 2-600 guests. 901-636-4106; rentals@memphisbotanicgarden.com. 750 Cherry Rd.

mbgrentals.com

Memphis Zoo

Corporate and special events and weddings. Indoor and outdoor spaces for up to 3,000 guests. 901-333-6571. 2000 Prentiss Pl.

memphiszoo.org

Metal Museum

Corporate events. First floor of the Library Building for small meetings; terrace and tented outdoor areas for 300-800 guests. 901-774-6380; rentals@metalmuseum.org. 374 Metal Museum Dr.

metalmuseum.org

Mirimichi

Corporate events. Indoor and outdoor venues for 10-800 guests. 901-259-3800. 6195 Woodstock Cuba Rd., Millington, TN.

mirimichievents.com

MoSH (Museum of Science and History)

Corporate and special events in acclaimed Pink Palace.

3050 Central Avenue. 901-636-2362.

moshmemphis.com

National Civil Rights Museum

Corporate events and meetings. Conference rooms and auditorium, plus outdoor space available. 901-521-9699, ext. 2439; bwilliams@civilrightsmuseum.org. 450 Mulberry St.

civilrightsmuseum.org

Opera Memphis

Corporate events. 1,450-5,400 sq. ft. lobby and hall spaces. 901-202-4536; info@operamemphis.org. 6745 Wolf River Pkwy.

operamemphis.org

Orpheum Theatre

Corporate events. Small rooms and main auditorium available for 70-2,300 guests. 901-529-4234; brown@orpheum-memphis.com. 203 S. Main St.

orpheum-memphis.com

Playhouse on the Square

Corporate events and meetings. Auditorium and meeting facilities for 12-347 guests. 901-937-6473; tyler@playhouseonthesquare.org. 66 S. Cooper St.

playhouseonthesquare.org

Ridgeway Country Club

Corporate events. Indoor and outdoor spaces for between 200-350 guests. 901-853-2247, ext. 106; bernadetteslavin@ridgewaycountryclub.com. 9800 Poplar Ave.

ridgewaycountryclub.com

Rock ’n’ Soul Museum

Corporate events and conferences. Museum exhibit included. 850-8,500 sq. ft., 60-300 guests. 901-205-2536; annette@memphisrocknsoul.org. 191 Beale St. Also offers Memphis Music Hall of Fame Museum for receptions and corporate events. 2,500 sq. ft. 30-100 guests.

memphisrocknsoul.org

Stax Museum

Corporate events. Museum space available for 10-450 guests. 901-942-7685; jeff.kollath@soulsvillefoundation.org. 926 E. McLemore Ave.

staxmuseum.com

West Memphis Eugene Woods Civic Center

Corporate events and meetings. Meeting rooms available for up to 1,000 guests. 870-732-7597; khamilton@citywm.com. 212 West Polk Ave., West Memphis, AR.

explorewestmemphis.com

TPC Southwind

Corporate events and meetings. Membership is not required. 580-1,952 sq. ft., 30-120 guests. 901-259-1835; AprilDoby@pgatourtpc.com. 3325 Club at Southwind.

tpc.com

University Club of Memphis

Corporate events and meetings. Variety of indoor and outdoor spaces for 12-450 guests. 901-772-3760; banquets@ucmem.com. 1346 Central Ave.

ucmem.com

Victory Ranch

Corporate events. Outdoor team building experiences for businesses. 901-338-7093; harrison@victoryranch.org. 4330 Mecklinburg, Bolivar, TN.

victoryranch.org

Restaurants

B.B. King’s Blues Club

Corporate events. Club available for rent, with room for 25-400 guests. 901-202-9114. 143 Beale St.

bbkings.com

Capital Grille

Corporate events. Private dining rooms for 12-50 guests. 901-683-9291. 6065 Poplar Ave.

thecapitalgrille.com

Carolina Watershed

Corporate events. Outdoor spaces for 140-300 guests. 901-207-6172; watershedmemphis@gmail.com. 141 E. Carolina Ave.

Char Restaurant

Corporate events and meetings. Woodland and Bluff Rooms can seat up to 14 and 48 guests, respectively. 901-848-4009; private.dining.memphis@charrestaurant.com. 431 S. Highland St.

memphis.charrestaurant.com

Corky's BBQ

Private party room for minimum of 25 people, 3-hour maximum. 901-685-9744. 5259 Poplar.

corkysbbq.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Corporate events. Private rooms available for 25-65 guests. 901-761-6200. 6245 Poplar Ave.

flemingssteakhouse.com

Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House

Corporate events. Private dining and event rooms for up to 80 guests. 901-328-2233; groupsales@folksfolly.com. 551 S. Mendenhall.

folksfolly.com

Lafayette’s Music Room

Corporate events. Various rental options for 12-325 guests. 901-202-9114; sales@lafayettesmusicroom.com. 2119 Madison Ave.

lafayettes.com

Loflin Yard

Corporate events, weddings, and special events. Indoor bar and outdoor private and semi-private areas available. 901-290-1140; info@loflinyard.com. 7 W. Carolina Ave.

loflinyard.com

Restaurant Iris

Corporate events; private dining rooms for 4-30 guests. 901-590-2828; catering@restaurantiris.com. 4550 Poplar Ave.

restaurantiris.com