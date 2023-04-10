Meet the 2023 Honorees of the Society of Entrepreneurs

× Expand photographs by lisa buser

The Society of Entrepreneurs will induct four new members this year and will elevate Doug Marchant to Master Entrepreneur. Marchant has been a member of the SOE since 2007 and has run several successful companies by coming up with solutions for client organizations that deal with complex issues and changes in technology. The new members of the organization are Mat Lipscomb and Johnny Pitts of Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance, Andy Malmo of Flint Hydraulics, and Patti Phelps of Phelps Security.

The SOE was founded in 1991 to honor the contributions of area entrepreneurs. The 31st Annual Dinner and Awards Banquet will be held April 15th at the FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms.

The new members’ stories are unique but they also share the best qualities of entrepreneurs. Those profiled show a deep appreciation for not just smart thinking, but innovative action. They’re not only committed to hiring good employees but showing them trust and respect. They all have a commitment to a corporate culture that gives back to the community. And these business-savvy achievers have a deep appreciation for what Memphis and the Mid-South can offer at every level.

Doug Marchant

Doug Marchant has a special gift, and it’s one that comes naturally to a master entrepreneur. He’s not just looking ahead, but he’s ahead of the curve. For the latest member of the Society of Entrepreneurs who has been elevated to Master Entrepreneur, it’s a history of understanding transactions and providing ways for businesses to incorporate them seamlessly into their operations.

Marchant was an original founder of Concord EFS, which innovated with electronic transactions in the trucking industry. He then founded Electronic Physician Network, a company that worked with doctors and hospitals to move medical data electronically and streamline data access. Later, with Unified Health Services, he took on the complexities of worker’s compensation claim processing, which involved handling more than 400,000 patient visits annually nationwide. And most recently, he’s been refining medical management in the pharmacy sector.

It was always just a matter of assessing the need and figuring out how to do it better.

Concord EFS came about when he and his partner, Dan Palmer, worked with a billing company for trucking companies. “We came up with a concept to have a debit card in the trucking industry,” says Marchant. “Point-of-sale terminals were just then coming in, so we did some programming, and I put in the first point-of-sale terminal in a truck stop in West Memphis, sent a transaction, received it, and authorized it. We said, ‘We can do this!’”

Electronic authorization is an everyday thing now, but in the mid-1980s it was novel. EFS did its homework and became Visa and MasterCard processors, putting it ahead of the competition. Later, Marchant started an authorization and bill payment service for doctors’ offices, which was eventually bought by WebMD. And that work in the medical field led to other opportunities.

“Not everybody’s built to be an entrepreneur, but everybody needs to think about being an entrepreneur. Effecting change and improvements and betterment is going to help you in any job.” — Doug Marchant

Unified Health Services came about in 1997 when a friend mentioned to Marchant how worker’s comp was a misunderstood industry. “If somebody’s hurt on the job, by law you cannot require them to pay. It’s generally paid by a third party, another insurance company, but most workers don’t know who their worker’s comp carrier is,” he says. Billing would often be done incorrectly by hospitals and doctors, bad debt would accrue, and confusion was rampant. And the myriad of regulations and requirements made it even more challenging, so a solution was very much needed.

“We developed an eligibility system, so that when the employee walked in, we kept the data set, we’d know if they worked for FedEx, we’d know where to send the bill, we’d know who to process the payment, and then we could collect that a lot faster than any of the individuals,” he says. “The employee got treated well, the hospital got their money, and we could make a few cents on the transaction so everybody could win in a situation like that.”

With each endeavor, Marchant shows how his knack for seeing problems and coming up with solutions continues to serve him — and his enterprises — well.

“Not everybody’s built to be an entrepreneur,” he says, “but everybody needs to think about being an entrepreneur. Effecting change and improvements and betterment is going to help you in any job.”

And it helps to have a curious mind.

“I’ve always been inquisitive,” he says. “And I always wanted to learn if there are better ways to do something. How can I improve on this or how can I do that? To me that’s what an entrepreneur is. You’re always looking to better society, create jobs for people, and make things better. And that way they’ll be good for you and everybody else.”

Mat Lipscomb and Johnny Pitts

As the saying goes: like fathers, like sons.

Let’s be clear that Lipscomb & Pitts was not founded by Mat Lipscomb and Johnny Pitts. Yes, they’ve run the insurance business since 1992, but only after they’d bought it from their fathers, Mathew W. Lipscomb and John Pitts. You can’t tell the story without going back to 1954, when the elder Lipscomb and the elder Pitts worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance and decided one day to go out for a cup of coffee and talk about what they’d been wanting — to have their own company. They agreed to make it happen.

As the dads built their business, their boys watched, listened, and learned. Mat Lipscomb grew up on a farm and was more than ready to try other opportunities. When he was 10, he went with his dad to work, and it was a revelation. “I told my mother when I got home, ‘He doesn’t work! He’s in his office, he talked on the phone, he took people to lunch, he laughed with some folks, he did some homework of some kind.’ And that was what I wanted to do.”

For Johnny Pitts, his path led to the same place, but was a different journey. In the summer of his seventh grade, his entrepreneurial instinct had him doing a lawn business, and later he worked at a restaurant. He asked his dad for advice on how to make more money and was told there were three ways: get paid on an hourly basis, invest capital, or buy something and resell for a profit. He didn’t like the low-wage labor and he didn’t have money to invest. But he was intrigued by the third option. He and a friend got a car, a U-Haul, and a bunch of hanging basket ferns and soon they were making $100 a day.

“You build a sales force by stretching early to surround yourself with a lot of people who are smarter than you, and train them and empower them and then turn them loose. We stretched to get a lot of really top sales people here to do that.” — Mat Lipscomb

Lipscomb, meanwhile, started working at the insurance company in the seventh grade in summers and did that through college. Both their dads arranged for them to get trainee jobs with insurance carriers, and after that they started as salesmen at Lipscomb & Pitts.

In 1989, they became partners at the company. Lipscomb took on sales management and insurance carrier relationships and Pitts kept on top of the financial and administrative divisions while still producing and retaining business insurance. Three years later, they purchased Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance from their fathers.

Each has his own style, but both agree on the essentials of entrepreneurialism. When it comes to recruiting, Lipscomb says, “You build a sales force by stretching early to surround yourself with a lot of people who are smarter than you, and train them and empower them and then turn them loose. We stretched to get a lot of really top sales people here to do that.”

And when it comes to networking, Pitts says, “I think most entrepreneurs have this strain of gregariousness and curiosity that is beyond most people. I certainly have that. I’ve developed friendships with various people, business owners, and in different walks of life. I’d ask how they did it — ‘What’d you do? What wouldn’t you do again?’ There’s a lot of them who are in the Society of Entrepreneurs right now — friends of mine that I’ve leaned on over the years that have been very helpful.”

When the two partners are holding forth, a budding entrepreneur looking for inspiration could find a gold mine of guidance. Lipscomb, for example, has a strong commitment to his faith: “More than anything else, you need to find out early in life and as much as you possibly can, what the Lord’s will is for your life, what his plan is for you. Prayerfully consider that and then attack it. Go after it with everything you can, knowing that he’s got you.”

Pitts offers a different sort of sound counsel: “Dreams demand difficulty. It’s not an easy road — it’s an unbalanced life. Certainly, in your younger years when you’re trying to build a business, you’re working harder than anybody in the whole company and you’re 24-7. It’s difficult, it’s very challenging. And if you’re going to be committed to success, that’s what it takes. There is not a shortcut to it.”

It will be no surprise that their leadership by example is behind a corporate culture that encourages the well-being of employees. Pitts takes note of surveys of good places to work that often mention Lipscomb & Pitts as highly desirable. “Our employees really do feel good about where they’re working,” he says. “And we always tell them that if they enjoy their work and career, the company grows and we can reward them financially. Our retention is probably 95 percent to 96 percent. It’s the culture we have.”

Lipscomb echoes that: “Treat your employees and treat your clients better than you treat yourselves. And the best people will recognize that and stay. For me it’s picking the right people, beginning with your partner. And surround yourself with people that are more capable than you are. Train ’em, empower ’em, turn ’em loose, and work with ’em, support ’em, and celebrate the results when they happen.”

Along with that devotion to employees is a commitment to the community. “We have supported hundreds of nonprofits throughout the years, not just giving money to, but being on boards,” says Pitts. “We help them with other things such as raising money or things of that nature.” One of the company’s most significant initiatives is cityCURRENT, which hosts some 300 events annually that aim to “enrich, engage, and impact the community.” It encourages philanthropy and volunteerism, and uses several platforms to promote positive stories about the community.

Theirs is a story not just of savvy entrepreneurship, but of a partnership. It’s certainly been notable that their shared upbringing and experiences laid a groundwork for their association, but even that wouldn’t necessarily guarantee they’d be good partners. But it’s worked out that way.

“I can honestly say we’ve never had an argument in 40 years,” Pitts says. “We have a simple rule. It’s basically that if one of us feels so strongly about a situation, then game over — that’s it. We move on.” And Lipscomb says, “We hold each other accountable. We know each other well. We keep each other from making mistakes that we might make otherwise had we not had each other as partners.”

“Mat and I look at things differently. He’s the smart one; I’m more of a methodical planner. And when you put us together, we take a look at things from a really unique perspective.” — Johnny Pitts

It’s a system that works and is able to incorporate their own takes on how to get things done. “Eliminate the ‘if-only’ from your life,” Lipscomb says. “If there’s something out there that is really burning inside of you, then don’t let it gnaw at you. If it’s going to haunt you the rest of your life if you don’t do it, then do it. Give it a shot, but go at it hard. It’s a lot easier to live with. If it’s something that you’re considering doing that could make a big difference in the rest of your life, do it earlier than later is what we believe, because then you’ll reap the benefits for more years rather than waiting till later and reap the benefits only for a few years.”

Pitts says, “Mat and I look at things differently. He’s the smart one; I’m more of a methodical planner. And when you put us together, we take a look at things from a really unique perspective. We trust each other, number one. But when we’re going to make a decision, we analyze and at the end of the day, Mat says, let’s don’t have a regret that we didn’t at least try this. We don’t dwell on a decision — we’re very quick decision-makers.”

Lest you think they have no interests outside of insurance, be assured that they are plenty busy. Lipscomb recently joined the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust to improve what the state has to offer in the areas of hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking. “Right down my alley,” he says. He’s in a group of seven appointed by Governor Tate Reeves to use $20 million toward that end. But don’t think that tells you all you need to know about Lipscomb. He has long been active in the theater world, acting, directing, and producing. In fact, he is a producer for Broadway musicals.

Pitts declares that he likes “to not be bored.” He says, “If I have a gap in my schedule, I’m going to fill it somehow with something.” Serving on nonprofits is a priority but there’s also the recreational: “I hunt and fish and golf and sometimes play pickleball.” He has three young grandsons that he dotes on and he enjoys being part of other businesses, such as what his family is involved in. And if to prove that he has no gaps in his calendar, he does Ironman competitions. “I swim, bike, run a lot. Pretty much every day I’m doing training, so I’m filling up my schedule with a lot of things mentally and physically and emotionally.”

They enjoy their busy and full lives, and they give plenty of credit to Memphis for making it so enjoyable. Lipscomb says, “One of the great blessings of being here is you want to live in a place that fosters an entrepreneurial spirit, that rewards an entrepreneurial spirit. And Memphis does that.”

And Pitts says, “We’re a giving city beyond measure. Not just giving financially, it’s that Memphis has a heart — a city that has a soul to it.”

Andy Malmo

When Andy Malmo was young, he wondered what he’d do in life. He liked sports, and was competitive. His father was an attorney and that seemed to have possibilities. Ultimately, though, he figured it out: “I wanted to be in business for myself. That was something I always wanted to do.”

Malmo had no idea what that business might be, but he was a quick study.

“I realized that the smartest thing to do is get involved in a particular industry and understand it, then try to find the niches and see if it’s possible to fill one. If you can fill it better than the other guy, or maybe in a more innovative way, or cheaper, faster, quicker — all of a sudden that creates a whole new opportunity for you. And that’s what I did.”

He credits his dad and his uncle (John Malmo, also a member of the Society of Entrepreneurs) for guiding his hand. His lawyer father had several clients in specialized businesses, and that was a topic they talked about. And his uncle was a legend in the advertising field. All that exposure informed young Malmo’s path, which led to — hydraulics.

“I learned quickly what it was to be a hydraulic supplier in a regional area such as Memphis,” he says. “We had to grow and we had to become national instead of a regional operation. That was where the exciting part came and the growth of our business came.”

The challenge to him was readily apparent. “We were a small repair facility here in Memphis that worked for heavy equipment dealers and heavy equipment owners within a 50- to 100-mile radius. The Caterpillar dealers and the John Deere dealers were not carrying inventory of hydraulic pumps and hydraulic motors — they were primarily ordering from the depots.”

But that meant a half-million-dollar machine was inoperable for four to five weeks while waiting for parts, not a good situation for a contractor who needed it right now. “So, what we saw was the need to be able to supply these pumps and motors on the same or next day.”

That meant getting the manufacturers of pumps and motors to agree to let Malmo’s company get trained and up to speed. It worked. When it proved to be feasible regionally, he took it national. He used what was available — catalogs, national advertising, cold calls, and trade shows since there was no internet. “They would try us once, and it really worked. And being in Memphis with FedEx right around the corner, we could custom-build a pump in the afternoon, put it on a plane that night, and the customer would have it the following day. That just opened the doors for us.”

“There is definitely something in Memphis — the leadership that came before us. You see it and you say, ‘I want to be like that person or that company.’ Those who came before us paved the way for even a small company like ours to say, ‘Hey, we can do this. We can go nationally. We can sell into 14 different countries.” — Andy Malmo

Other elements of running the business were just as crucial. “I realized that hiring good people and training them the way you want them trained and then let them go and create and let them do the things that they need to do to build a business was the route to go,” he says. “And once we did that, we took off.”

Finding those great employees is always a challenge, but it was apparent to Malmo that his key people were already on board. “Maybe they had started in the service department as a young man or young woman right in front of our noses,” he says. “They’d learned the business and learned the people in the culture as well. When we realized that was our best asset, we started promoting from within much more than we ever did before. And when we made that aware to everyone, it seemed to open the doors much more for us than before because everyone knew that if they did their job, did it well, and did it in a joyful manner, that they could be a part of something bigger as we grew.”

For Malmo, the influence of his father and uncle were essential to providing him with the outlook that paved the way to success. But he also is inspired by the spirit of entrepreneurialism in the city. “There is definitely something in Memphis — the leadership that came before us. You see it and you say, ‘I want to be like that person or that company.’ Those who came before us paved the way for even a small company like ours to say, ‘Hey, we can do this. We can go nationally. We can sell into 14 different countries. And we can do that against the big boys because of what we’re doing and how we do it.’ Memphis is a special place, and the people who make it, and those who came before us. I certainly hope that the generations behind us will say the same thing.”

Patti Phelps

Had things gone a bit differently, you might have heard about Patti Phelps because you’d enjoyed her glorious mezzo-soprano in opera performances at the Metropolitan Opera. As a child, it was clear she had the talent — by age 13 she was taking voice lessons from the legendary singer Ethel Taylor Maxwell, instruction that continued through her college days at Memphis State University. But Phelps really wanted to teach music.

Yet, even teaching was not to be. Circumstances were such that she had to get a job in college and found herself working for her sister, Linda, who owned a bookkeeping company. “I learned how to keep books and I loved it,” Phelps says. “And I became a whiz on the calculator. She was a really good teacher and she was probably my favorite person on the planet.”

Phelps, by nature, takes challenges as they come at her without losing sight of what’s important. With her strong upbringing in family and faith, she says, “God educated me for what I was going to do while I educated myself for what I thought I was going to do.”

She says of her operatic endeavors, “I wasn’t much of a diva,” but at the time, she may not have thought of herself as much of an entrepreneur either. And yet she took to accounting and enjoyed observing the different businesses she dealt with. “I asked a million questions: What is the purchase order and why do you use it? Why is the file system this way?”

That inquisitiveness got her noticed and soon she was selling office equipment for one of her sister’s clients, becoming a sales manager and getting management experience. When she married, her husband, Lloyd, was running his family’s business, Phelps Security, founded by his family in 1953. He persuaded her to quit her job and be part of the company which, he knew, would benefit from her business savvy.

“The reason people have stayed with me a long time is because I looked for their personality that would mesh with all the rest of us as well as their skill set. I tried to hire people that knew things I didn’t know that would complement me, and then we could learn from each other.” — Patti Phelps

“I just never left,” Phelps says. “We started collaborating and staying up all night thinking of things, waking up early, talking about things over coffee that we felt could happen in the security industry and what kind of future we felt might be available for the company.”

Eventually, she and Lloyd bought the company from his parents. Their collaboration worked because they thought alike while each brought particular skills to the enterprise — he was good at public relations; she was a whiz at accounting and sales. “I was the get-her-done girl,” she says, “so all of the managers started reporting to me and it became a natural fit for me to become the one managing the company and him to be the face of Phelps Security.”

Hiring and keeping good people is important to any company, but it’s crucial to a security firm. “The reason people have stayed with me a long time,” she says, “is because I looked for their personality that would mesh with all the rest of us as well as their skill set. I tried to hire people that knew things I didn’t know that would complement me, and then we could learn from each other.”

If there’s a sense of the influence of family in how Phelps runs the business, that’s because she wouldn’t have it any other way. “We try to create a work family where we not only work together, but we care for each other and we get involved in what’s going on in each other’s lives. My business model is that we touch everything personally.” To bring the point home, her three children all work at the company.

Lloyd died in 2016 but his imprint and his wife’s passion continue to shape the company. He served as a reserve officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the corporate culture of Phelps Security continues to reflect the commitment to law enforcement. Among the local organizations it supports are B.I.G. for Memphis, City Current, the Commission on Missing & Exploited Children, CrimeStoppers, and the Fallen Officer Memorial.

It hasn’t been an easy path. In the late 1980s, the Phelpses made their last payment to Lloyd’s parents to secure ownership of the company. “It was a moment of pride for us,” she says, “because we had worked hard eating a lot of Beanee Weenies along the way to do that.”

And then the fire came. On New Year’s Eve of 1988, some electrical equipment in the company’s attic had malfunctioned and the blaze was devastating. But it was not going to bring them down. The couple immediately set about to keep the business going and rebuild.

Phelps took a crucial lesson from the incident: “The biggest lesson that I’ve ever learned is that material stuff doesn’t matter. I’ve been blessed with a lot of things, but what’s most important to me are the people, my family, my friends, and the people — my work family. That’s really what’s important in life.”