Manufacturing Mission

The modern history of the Memphis economy has been dominated by one industry.

There is no argument that Memphis is one of the country’s great logistics centers. This status fulfills a priority set in the legendary 1979 Memphis Jobs Conference. ¶ Back then, the Memphis economy was in trouble. Six years earlier, FedEx had moved to Memphis. Inspired partly by Fred Smith’s vision of overnight air delivery, the Jobs Conference identified logistics as an area of concentration for the city. It was a bold and risky bet on a young startup.

Memphis’s 121,000 logistics and transportation workers represent the highest concentration and share of workers in that industry of any metropolitan region in the U. S. There was a time when the city was a center of manufacturing, but that field’s collapse resulted in the transition to logistics.

The RCA plant manufacturing black-and-white televisions eliminated 2,000 jobs when it closed on New Year’s Eve 1970, but employment had peaked at 4,000; the Firestone tire plant shut down in 1982 with almost 2,000 workers losing their jobs; and the International Harvester plant manufacturing agricultural equipment closed in 1984 with almost 650 employees left from the thousands who had worked there in earlier years. In 1990, the region had more than 66,000 manufacturing jobs, but by 2010, that number had fallen by over one-third.

It’s no wonder that over the years, manufacturing was often discussed as if it were a relic of the city’s industrial past. And yet, the Memphis metropolitan area still had about 38,900 manufacturing jobs in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or six percent of the area’s nonfarm employment.

The good news is that the city’s logistics advantage should not be viewed simply as a boon for distribution. It can also be a manufacturing advantage. The same infrastructure that allows a product to move efficiently through Memphis makes it possible for that product to be manufactured, assembled, packaged, repaired, customized, and distributed here.

That is not the industrial employment base Memphis had decades ago, but it is hardly insignificant. It’s why the Greater Memphis Chamber and others are bullish on our region’s potential to be a major manufacturing hub again.

Today’s opportunity is not to turn Memphis back into the manufacturing city it once was. Rather, it is to make Memphis a different kind of manufacturing city — one built around advanced production, technology, skilled workers, and the extraordinary transportation infrastructure that we already have.

Logistics alone is not enough to carry the kind of economy Memphis needs — one that can help reverse population loss, reduce poverty, create better-paying jobs, and give young people a reason to build their futures here.

Creating more manufacturing will be a challenge. In March, the Economic Innovation Group wrote about “rising star” cities which had the most manufacturing firms started in the past five years. Using that data, economist Joe Cortright, who said “new manufacturing startups are a leading indicator of future prosperity,” ranked Memphis as next to last among the 50 largest metros. In the same month, the Urban Institute said Shelby County faces “a trend of economic stagnation,” and Brookings Institution, in a ranking of the 55 largest metro areas, classified the Memphis MSA as #43 in growth, #49 in prosperity, #31 in inclusion, and #45 in racial inclusion.

The Chamber is not taking the challenge lightly. According to the Chamber’s Prosper Memphis 2030 growth plan announced in 2022, “By promoting the region’s diversity and by upskilling its workforce, the Chamber hopes to make Memphis a go-to destination for these advanced industries and their high-quality jobs. … Advanced industries — like automotive or medical device manufacturing — are characterized by their heavy emphasis on research and technology, and their need for talent in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).”

The Prosper Memphis plan set a daunting goal of 50,000 “high-quality” jobs by 2030. The Chamber considers “high quality” jobs to be ones that pay at least $45,000. It said recently that it has added 22,000 jobs and 937 new advanced industries with four years left to reach its goal.

The good news is that the city’s logistics advantage should not be viewed simply as a boon for distribution. It can also be a manufacturing advantage. The same infrastructure that allows a product to move efficiently through Memphis makes it possible for that product to be manufactured, assembled, packaged, repaired, customized, and distributed here.

Manufacturing must be an engine for larger growth because it creates something Memphis desperately needs: pathways into the middle class for people who do not necessarily have four-year college degrees. This does not mean manufacturing jobs are automatically good jobs. Memphis should be demanding competitive wages, opportunities for advancement, training, and safe working conditions.

Our historic advantage is we know how to move things. This is not about abandoning logistics. It is about moving beyond logistics. Memphis has spent decades proving that it knows how to move the world’s goods. Now it should prove that it knows how to make more of them, too.